tern-node-express is a plugin which adds support for express web application framework for node to the JavaSript code intelligence system Tern.

Demo

You can see demo with CodeMirror (inside Web Browser) demos/express.html :

Here a screenshot with completion for expression object :

Here a screenshot with completion for Response instance:

If you wish to use Eclipse as IDE, see Eclipse support for Node Express.

Installation

tern-node-express works with the NodeJS [Tern Server][tern-server], and within a browser.

The easiest way to install tern-node-express is to use a recent version of [npm][npm]. In the directory where you installed the [tern package][tern-npm], simply run

npm install tern-node-express

Configuration

express tern plugin extends node tern plugin to support express.

With Node.js

In order for Tern to load the tern-node-express plugin once it is installed, you must include node-express in the plugins section of your [Tern configuration file][tern-config] and node .

Here is a minimal example .tern-project configuration file:

{ "ecmaVersion" : 5 , "plugins" : { "node" : {}, "node-express" : {} } }

With WebBrowser (CodeMirror)

See demos/express.html

Structure

The basic structure of the project is given in the following way: