tern-node-express is a plugin which adds support for express web application framework for node to the JavaSript code intelligence system Tern.
You can see demo with CodeMirror (inside Web Browser) demos/express.html :
Here a screenshot with completion for expression object :
Here a screenshot with completion for Response instance:
If you wish to use Eclipse as IDE, see Eclipse support for Node Express.
tern-node-express works with the NodeJS [Tern Server][tern-server], and within a browser.
The easiest way to install tern-node-express is to use a recent version of [npm][npm]. In the directory where you installed the [tern package][tern-npm], simply run
$ npm install tern-node-express
express tern plugin extends
node tern plugin to support express.
In order for Tern to load the tern-node-express plugin once it is installed, you must
include
node-express in the
plugins section of your [Tern configuration
file][tern-config] and
node.
Here is a minimal example
.tern-project configuration file:
{
"ecmaVersion": 5,
"plugins": {
"node": {},
"node-express": {}
}
}
The basic structure of the project is given in the following way:
node-express.js the tern plugin.
demos/ demos with express tern plugin which use CodeMirror.