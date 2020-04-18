Terminalizer

Record your terminal and generate animated gif images or share a web player link terminalizer.com

Built to be jusT cOol 👌🦄 !

If you think so, support me with a star and a follow 😘

Built while listening to Nyan Cat 😛

Table of Contents

Features

Highly customizable.

Cross platform (Linux, Windows, MacOS).

Custom window frames .

. Custom font .

. Custom colors .

. Custom styles with CSS .

with . Watermark.

Edit frames and adjust delays before rendering.

Skipping frames by a step value to reduce the number of rendered frames.

Render images with texts on them instead of capturing your screen for better quality.

The ability to configure: The command to capture (bash, powershell.exe, yourOwnCommand, etc) The current working directory. Explicit values for the number of cols and rows. GIF quality and repeating. Frames delays. The max idle time between frames. Cursor style. Font. Font size. Line height. Letter spacing. Theme.



What's Next

The Generate command to generate a web player for a recording file.

command to generate a web player for a recording file. Support apt-get , yum , brew installation.

Installation

You need to install Node.js first, then install the tool globally using this command:

npm install -g terminalizer

Still facing an issue? Check the Issues section or open a new issue.

The installation should be very smooth with Node.js v4-v12. For newer versions, if the installation is failed, you may need to install the development tools to build the C++ add-ons. Check node-gyp.

Getting Started

Start recording your terminal using the record command.

terminalizer record demo

A file called demo.yml will be created in the current directory. You can open it using any editor to edit the configurations and the recorded frames. You can replay your recording using the play command.

terminalizer play demo

Now let's render our recording as an animated gif.

terminalizer render demo

Compression

GIF compression is not implemented yet. For now we recommend https://gifcompressor.com.

Usage

You can use the --help option to get more details about the commands and their options

terminalizer < command > [options]

Init

Create a global config directory

terminalizer init

Config

Generate a config file in the current directory

terminalizer config

Record

Record your terminal and create a recording file

terminalizer record <recordingFile>

Options

-c, --config Overwrite the default configurations [ string ] -d, --command The command to be executed [ string ] [ default : null ] -k, --skip-sharing Skip sharing and showing the sharing prompt message [ boolean ] [ default : false ]

Examples

terminalizer record foo Start recording and create a recording file called foo.yml terminalizer record foo

Play

Play a recording file on your terminal

terminalizer play <recordingFile>

Options

-r, --real-timing Use the actual delays between frames as recorded [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -s, --speed-factor Speed factor, multiply the frames delays by this factor [ number ] [ default : 1 ]

Render

Render a recording file as an animated gif image

terminalizer render <recordingFile>

Options

-o, -q, -s,

Share

Upload a recording file and get a link for an online player

terminalizer share <recordingFile>

Generate

Generate a web player for a recording file

terminalizer generate <recordingFile>

Configurations

The default config.yml file is stored under the root directory of the project. Execute the below command to copy it to your current directory.

Use any editor to edit the copied config.yml , then use the -c option to override the default one.

terminalizer config

RECOMMENDED, use the init command to create a global config file to be used instead of the default one.

terminalizer init

For Linux and MacOS, the created directory is located under the home directory ~/.terminalizer . For Windows, it is located under the AppData .

Recording

command : Specify a command to be executed like /bin/bash -l , ls , or any other command. The default is bash for Linux or powershell.exe for Windows .

: Specify a command to be executed like , , or any other command. The default is for or for . cwd : Specify the current working directory path. The default is the current working directory path.

: Specify the current working directory path. The default is the current working directory path. env : Export additional ENV variables, to be read by your scripts when starting the recording.

: Export additional ENV variables, to be read by your scripts when starting the recording. cols : Explicitly set the number of columns or use auto to take the current number of columns of your shell.

: Explicitly set the number of columns or use to take the current number of columns of your shell. rows : Explicitly set the number of rows or use auto to take the current number of rows of your shell.

Delays

frameDelay : The delay between frames in ms. If the value is auto use the actual recording delays.

: The delay between frames in ms. If the value is use the actual recording delays. maxIdleTime : Maximum delay between frames in ms. Ignored if the frameDelay isn't set to auto . Set to auto to prevent limiting the max idle time.

GIF

quality : The quality of the generated GIF image (1 - 100).

: The quality of the generated GIF image (1 - 100). repeat : Amount of times to repeat GIF: If value is -1 , play once. If value is 0 , loop indefinitely. If value is a positive number, loop n times.

: Amount of times to repeat GIF:

Terminal

cursorStyle : Cursor style can be one of block , underline , or bar .

: Cursor style can be one of , , or . fontFamily : You can use any font that is installed on your machine like Monaco or Lucida Console (CSS-like list).

: You can use any font that is installed on your machine like or (CSS-like list). fontSize : The size of the font in pixels.

: The size of the font in pixels. lineHeight : The height of lines in pixels.

: The height of lines in pixels. letterSpacing : The spacing between letters in pixels.

Theme

You can set the colors of your terminal using one of the CSS formats:

Hex: #FFFFFF .

. RGB: rgb(255, 255, 255) .

. HSL: hsl(0, 0%, 100%) .

. Name: white , red , blue .

You can use the value transparent too.

The default colors that are assigned to the terminal colors are:

background: transparent

foreground: #afafaf

cursor: #c7c7c7

black: #232628

red: #fc4384

green: #b3e33b

yellow: #ffa727

blue: #75dff2

magenta: #ae89fe

cyan: #708387

white: #d5d5d0

brightBlack: #626566

brightRed: #ff7fac

brightGreen: #c8ed71

brightYellow: #ebdf86

brightBlue: #75dff2

brightMagenta: #ae89fe

brightCyan: #b1c6ca

brightWhite: #f9f9f4

Watermark

You can add a watermark logo to your generated GIF images.

watermark: imagePath: AbsolutePathOrURL style: position: absolute right: 15px bottom: 15px width: 100px opacity: 0.9

watermark.imagePath : An absolute path for the image on your machine or a URL.

: An absolute path for the image on your machine or a URL. watermark.style : Apply CSS styles (camelCase) to the watermark image, like resizing it.

Frame Box

Terminalizer comes with predefined frames that you can use to make your GIF images look cool.

frameBox.type : Can be null , window , floating , or solid .

: Can be , , , or . frameBox.title : To display a title for the frame or null .

: To display a title for the frame or . frameBox.style : To apply custom CSS styles or to override the current ones.

Null Frame

No frame, just your recording.

Don't forget to add a backgroundColor under style .

frameBox: type: null title: null style: backgroundColor: black

Window Frame

frameBox : type : window title : Terminalizer style : []

Floating Frame

frameBox : type : floating title : Terminalizer style : []

Solid Frame

frameBox : type : solid title : Terminalizer style : []

Solid Frame Without Title

frameBox: type: solid title: null style: []

Styling Hint

You can disable the default shadows and margins.

frameBox: type: solid title: null style: boxShadow: none margin: 0px

FAQ

How to support ZSH

The default command that gets recorded for Linux is bash -l . You need to change the default command to zsh .

Generate a config file in the current directory

terminalizer config

Open the generated config file in your preferred editor.

Change the command to zsh :

command : zsh

You may need to change the font, check the font that is used in your terminal:

fontFamily : "Meslo for Powerline, Meslo LG M for Powerline"

Use the -c option to override the config file:

terminalizer record demo -c config.yml

Issues

error while loading shared libraries: libXss.so.1: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

Solution:

sudo yum install libXScrnSaver

error while loading shared libraries: libgconf-2.so.4: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

Solution:

sudo apt-get install libgconf-2-4

License

This project is under the MIT license.