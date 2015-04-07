terminal-table
View a table in the terminal
Features
- To fit the width of the terminal can be displayed
- Centered, right-justified
- Corresponding to the full-width eastasianwidth
- Coloring is possible colors.js
- Border can choose from three styles and user custom style.
Installation
$ npm i terminal-table
Usage
var Table = require("terminal-table");
var t = new Table();
t.push(
["First", "Second"],
["Foo", "Bar"]
);
console.log("" + t);
API
Constructor options
- borderStyle
- 1: ascii
- 2: unicode
- 3: unicode bold
- 0: user custom
var t = new Table({
borderStyle: 0,
border: {
sep: "║",
topLeft: "╔", topMid: "╦", top: "═", topRight: "╗",
midLeft: "╠", midMid: "╬", mid: "═", midRight: "╣",
botLeft: "╚", botMid: "╩", bot: "═", botRight: "╝"
}
});
- horizontalLine - Boolean
- width - Array
new Table({
width: [10, "50%", "50%"]
});
- leftPadding, rightPadding
Methods
- push(["item", "item2",,,],,,)
- cell(row, column, text)
- insertRow(rowIndex, ["item", ...])
- insertColumn(columnIndex, ["item", ...])
- attr(row, column, { attrs })
- attrs
- align:
left,
center,
right
- color: from colors.js, e.g.
blue,
red...
- bg:
blue,
black...
- attrRange({ range }, { attrs })
- range
- row: [start, end]
- column: [start, end]
- removeCell(row, column)
- removeRow(row)
- removeColumn(column)