View a table in the terminal

Features

To fit the width of the terminal can be displayed

Centered, right-justified

Corresponding to the full-width eastasianwidth

Coloring is possible colors.js

Border can choose from three styles and user custom style.

Installation

$ npm i terminal-table

Usage

var Table = require ( "terminal-table" ); var t = new Table(); t.push( [ "First" , "Second" ], [ "Foo" , "Bar" ] ); console .log( "" + t);

API

Constructor options

borderStyle 1: ascii

2: unicode

3: unicode bold

0: user custom var t = new Table({ borderStyle : 0 , border : { sep : "║" , topLeft : "╔" , topMid : "╦" , top : "═" , topRight : "╗" , midLeft : "╠" , midMid : "╬" , mid : "═" , midRight : "╣" , botLeft : "╚" , botMid : "╩" , bot : "═" , botRight : "╝" } });

horizontalLine - Boolean

width - Array

new Table({ width : [ 10 , "50%" , "50%" ] });

leftPadding, rightPadding

Methods