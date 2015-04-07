openbase logo
terminal-table

by Kouta Aoki
0.0.12 (see all)

table in the terminal of Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

terminal-table

View a table in the terminal

screenshot

Features

  • To fit the width of the terminal can be displayed
  • Centered, right-justified
  • Corresponding to the full-width eastasianwidth
  • Coloring is possible colors.js
  • Border can choose from three styles and user custom style.

Installation

$ npm i terminal-table

Usage

var Table = require("terminal-table");
var t = new Table();

t.push(
  ["First", "Second"],
  ["Foo", "Bar"]
);

console.log("" + t);

API

Constructor options

  • borderStyle
    • 1: ascii
      screenshot
    • 2: unicode
      screenshot
    • 3: unicode bold
      screenshot
    • 0: user custom
      var t = new Table({
    borderStyle: 0,
    border: {
      sep: "║",
      topLeft: "╔", topMid: "╦", top: "═", topRight: "╗",
      midLeft: "╠", midMid: "╬", mid: "═", midRight: "╣",
      botLeft: "╚", botMid: "╩", bot: "═", botRight: "╝"
    }
  });
  • horizontalLine - Boolean
  • width - Array
new Table({
  width: [10, "50%", "50%"]
});
  • leftPadding, rightPadding

Methods

  • push(["item", "item2",,,],,,)
  • cell(row, column, text)
  • insertRow(rowIndex, ["item", ...])
  • insertColumn(columnIndex, ["item", ...])
  • attr(row, column, { attrs })
    • attrs
    • align: left, center, right
    • color: from colors.js, e.g. blue, red...
    • bg: blue, black...
  • attrRange({ range }, { attrs })
    • range
    • row: [start, end]
    • column: [start, end]
  • removeCell(row, column)
  • removeRow(row)
  • removeColumn(column)

