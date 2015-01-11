openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tm

terminal-menu

by James Halliday
2.1.1 (see all)

retro ansi terminal menus for serious 80s technicolor business

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

904

GitHub Stars

364

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

terminal-menu

retro ansi terminal menus for serious 80s technicolor business

terminal menu

example

var Menu = require('terminal-menu');
var menu = Menu({ width: 29, x: 4, y: 2 });
menu.reset();
menu.write('SERIOUS BUSINESS TERMINAL\n');
menu.write('-------------------------\n');

menu.add('ADD TRANSACTION INVOICE');
menu.add('BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE');
menu.add('ACCOUNTS PAYABLE');
menu.add('LEDGER BOOKINGS');
menu.add('INDICATOR CHART METRICS');
menu.add('BACKUP DATA TO FLOPPY DISK');
menu.add('RESTORE FROM FLOPPY DISK');
menu.add('EXIT');

menu.on('select', function (label) {
    menu.close();
    console.log('SELECTED: ' + label);
});
process.stdin.pipe(menu.createStream()).pipe(process.stdout);

process.stdin.setRawMode(true);
menu.on('close', function () {
    process.stdin.setRawMode(false);
    process.stdin.end();
});

methods

var createMenu = require('terminal-menu')

var menu = createMenu(opts)

Create a menu with opts:

  • opts.width - menu width in columns
  • opts.x - top-left corner x offset, default: 1
  • opts.y - top-left corner y offset, default: 1
  • opts.fg - foreground color, default: 'white'
  • opts.bg - background color, default: 'blue'
  • opts.padding.left - left padding in columns
  • opts.padding.right - right padding in columns
  • opts.padding.top - top padding in rows
  • opts.padding.bottom - bottom padding in rows
  • opts.selected - set the selected element by its index

The menu can be driven around with the arrow keys, vi-style j/k, and emacs-style C-n/C-p.

To quit out of the menu, hit ^C or q.

Create a new selectable menu item with the string label.

Optionally give a callback cb(label, index) that will fire with the label string and index when selected.

Write a message to the menu.

var stream = menu.createStream()

Return a duplex stream to wire up input and output.

Reset the terminal, clearing all contents.

Unregister all listeners and put the terminal back to its original state.

events

menu.on('select', function (label, index) {})

When the user selects a label, this event fires with the label string and menu index.

install

With npm do:

npm install terminal-menu

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial