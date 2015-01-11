retro ansi terminal menus for serious 80s technicolor business

example

var Menu = require ( 'terminal-menu' ); var menu = Menu({ width : 29 , x : 4 , y : 2 }); menu.reset(); menu.write( 'SERIOUS BUSINESS TERMINAL

' ); menu.write( '-------------------------

' ); menu.add( 'ADD TRANSACTION INVOICE' ); menu.add( 'BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE' ); menu.add( 'ACCOUNTS PAYABLE' ); menu.add( 'LEDGER BOOKINGS' ); menu.add( 'INDICATOR CHART METRICS' ); menu.add( 'BACKUP DATA TO FLOPPY DISK' ); menu.add( 'RESTORE FROM FLOPPY DISK' ); menu.add( 'EXIT' ); menu.on( 'select' , function ( label ) { menu.close(); console .log( 'SELECTED: ' + label); }); process.stdin.pipe(menu.createStream()).pipe(process.stdout); process.stdin.setRawMode( true ); menu.on( 'close' , function ( ) { process.stdin.setRawMode( false ); process.stdin.end(); });

methods

var createMenu = require ( 'terminal-menu' )

var menu = createMenu(opts)

Create a menu with opts :

opts.width - menu width in columns

- menu width in columns opts.x - top-left corner x offset, default: 1

- top-left corner x offset, default: 1 opts.y - top-left corner y offset, default: 1

- top-left corner y offset, default: 1 opts.fg - foreground color, default: 'white'

- foreground color, default: 'white' opts.bg - background color, default: 'blue'

- background color, default: 'blue' opts.padding.left - left padding in columns

- left padding in columns opts.padding.right - right padding in columns

- right padding in columns opts.padding.top - top padding in rows

- top padding in rows opts.padding.bottom - bottom padding in rows

- bottom padding in rows opts.selected - set the selected element by its index

The menu can be driven around with the arrow keys, vi-style j/k, and emacs-style C-n/C-p.

To quit out of the menu, hit ^C or q .

Create a new selectable menu item with the string label .

Optionally give a callback cb(label, index) that will fire with the label string and index when selected.

Write a message to the menu.

var stream = menu.createStream()

Return a duplex stream to wire up input and output.

Reset the terminal, clearing all contents.

Unregister all listeners and put the terminal back to its original state.

events

menu.on('select', function (label, index) {})

When the user selects a label, this event fires with the label string and menu index.

install

With npm do:

npm install terminal-menu

license

MIT