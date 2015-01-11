retro ansi terminal menus for serious 80s technicolor business
var Menu = require('terminal-menu');
var menu = Menu({ width: 29, x: 4, y: 2 });
menu.reset();
menu.write('SERIOUS BUSINESS TERMINAL\n');
menu.write('-------------------------\n');
menu.add('ADD TRANSACTION INVOICE');
menu.add('BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE');
menu.add('ACCOUNTS PAYABLE');
menu.add('LEDGER BOOKINGS');
menu.add('INDICATOR CHART METRICS');
menu.add('BACKUP DATA TO FLOPPY DISK');
menu.add('RESTORE FROM FLOPPY DISK');
menu.add('EXIT');
menu.on('select', function (label) {
menu.close();
console.log('SELECTED: ' + label);
});
process.stdin.pipe(menu.createStream()).pipe(process.stdout);
process.stdin.setRawMode(true);
menu.on('close', function () {
process.stdin.setRawMode(false);
process.stdin.end();
});
var createMenu = require('terminal-menu')
Create a menu with
opts:
opts.width - menu width in columns
opts.x - top-left corner x offset, default: 1
opts.y - top-left corner y offset, default: 1
opts.fg - foreground color, default: 'white'
opts.bg - background color, default: 'blue'
opts.padding.left - left padding in columns
opts.padding.right - right padding in columns
opts.padding.top - top padding in rows
opts.padding.bottom - bottom padding in rows
opts.selected - set the selected element by its index
The menu can be driven around with the arrow keys, vi-style j/k, and emacs-style C-n/C-p.
To quit out of the menu, hit
^C or
q.
Create a new selectable menu item with the string
label.
Optionally give a callback
cb(label, index) that will fire with the label
string and index when selected.
Write a message to the menu.
Return a duplex
stream to wire up input and output.
Reset the terminal, clearing all contents.
Unregister all listeners and put the terminal back to its original state.
When the user selects a label, this event fires with the label string and menu index.
With npm do:
npm install terminal-menu
MIT