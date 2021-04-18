Create clickable links in the terminal
$ npm install terminal-link
import terminalLink from 'terminal-link';
const link = terminalLink('My Website', 'https://sindresorhus.com');
console.log(link);
Create a link for use in stdout.
For unsupported terminals, the link will be printed in parens after the text:
My website (https://sindresorhus.com).
Type:
string
Text to linkify.
Type:
string
URL to link to.
Type:
object
Type:
Function | boolean
Override the default fallback. The function receives the
text and
url as parameters and is expected to return a string.
If set to
false, the fallback will be disabled when a terminal is unsupported.
Type:
boolean
Check whether the terminal's stdout supports links.
Prefer just using the default fallback or the
fallback option whenever possible.
Create a link for use in stdout.
Same arguments as
terminalLink().
Type:
boolean
Check whether the terminal's stderr supports links.
Prefer just using the default fallback or the
fallback option whenever possible.