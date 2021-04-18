openbase logo
tl

terminal-link

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Create clickable links in the terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6M

GitHub Stars

475

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

terminal-link

Create clickable links in the terminal

Install

$ npm install terminal-link

Usage

import terminalLink from 'terminal-link';

const link = terminalLink('My Website', 'https://sindresorhus.com');
console.log(link);

API

terminalLink(text, url, options?)

Create a link for use in stdout.

Supported terminals.

For unsupported terminals, the link will be printed in parens after the text: My website (https://sindresorhus.com).

text

Type: string

Text to linkify.

url

Type: string

URL to link to.

options

Type: object

fallback

Type: Function | boolean

Override the default fallback. The function receives the text and url as parameters and is expected to return a string.

If set to false, the fallback will be disabled when a terminal is unsupported.

terminalLink.isSupported

Type: boolean

Check whether the terminal's stdout supports links.

Prefer just using the default fallback or the fallback option whenever possible.

terminalLink.stderr(text, url, options?)

Create a link for use in stdout.

Same arguments as terminalLink().

terminalLink.stderr.isSupported

Type: boolean

Check whether the terminal's stderr supports links.

Prefer just using the default fallback or the fallback option whenever possible.

