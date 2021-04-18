Create clickable links in the terminal

Install

npm install terminal-link

Usage

import terminalLink from 'terminal-link' ; const link = terminalLink( 'My Website' , 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); console .log(link);

API

Create a link for use in stdout.

Supported terminals.

For unsupported terminals, the link will be printed in parens after the text: My website (https://sindresorhus.com) .

text

Type: string

Text to linkify.

url

Type: string

URL to link to.

options

Type: object

fallback

Type: Function | boolean

Override the default fallback. The function receives the text and url as parameters and is expected to return a string.

If set to false , the fallback will be disabled when a terminal is unsupported.

Type: boolean

Check whether the terminal's stdout supports links.

Prefer just using the default fallback or the fallback option whenever possible.

Same arguments as terminalLink() .

Type: boolean

Check whether the terminal's stderr supports links.

Prefer just using the default fallback or the fallback option whenever possible.

