Terminal Kit

A full-blown terminal lib featuring: 256 colors, styles, keys & mouse handling, input field, progress bars, screen buffer (including 32-bit composition and image loading), text buffer, and many more...

Whether you just need colors & styles, build a simple interactive command line tool or a complexe terminal application: this is the absolute terminal lib for Node.js!

It does NOT depend on ncurses.

Some tutorials are available at blog.soulserv.net/tag/terminal.

This is a fraction of what Terminal-Kit can do, with only few lines of code. Click any image to see the documentation related to the feature!

← Word-wrapping

← Table with automatic column computing, cell fitting and word-wrapping

← Surfaces and Sprites

← Load and draw an image inside the terminal

Key features

New: Document model for building rich app GUI

New: Spinner

New: Table with automatic column computing, cell fitting and word-wrapping

New: Promises can be used instead of callback everywhere

New: Word-wrapping along full terminal width or a pre-defined column-width

New: ScreenBuffer HD 32-bit (RGBA) surfaces with composition and image loading

Quick examples

var term = require ( 'terminal-kit' ).terminal ; term( 'Hello world!

' ) ; term.red( 'red' ) ; term.bold( 'bold' ) ; term.bold.underline.red( 'mixed' ) ; term.green( "My name is %s, I'm %d.

" , 'Jack' , 32 ) ; term( "My name is " ).red( "Jack" )( " and I'm " ).green( "32

" ) ; term( "My name is ^rJack^ and I'm ^g32

" ) ; term( 'The terminal size is %dx%d' , term.width , term.height ) ; term.moveTo( 1 , 1 ) ; term.moveTo( 1 , 1 , 'Upper-left corner' ) ; term.moveTo( 1 , 1 , "My name is %s, I'm %d.

" , 'Jack' , 32 ) ; term.moveTo.cyan( 1 , 1 , "My name is %s, I'm %d.

" , 'Jack' , 32 ) ; term.magenta( "Enter your name: " ) ; term.inputField( function ( error , input ) { term.green( "

Your name is '%s'

" , input ) ; } ) ;

License: MIT