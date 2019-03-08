A component that renders a terminal
npm install terminal-in-react --save
or if you use
yarn
yarn add terminal-in-react
This package also depends on
react so make sure you've already installed it.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Terminal from 'terminal-in-react';
class App extends Component {
showMsg = () => 'Hello World'
render() {
return (
<div
style={{
display: "flex",
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
height: "100vh"
}}
>
<Terminal
color='green'
backgroundColor='black'
barColor='black'
style={{ fontWeight: "bold", fontSize: "1em" }}
commands={{
'open-google': () => window.open('https://www.google.com/', '_blank'),
showmsg: this.showMsg,
popup: () => alert('Terminal in React')
}}
descriptions={{
'open-google': 'opens google.com',
showmsg: 'shows a message',
alert: 'alert', popup: 'alert'
}}
msg='You can write anything here. Example - Hello! My name is Foo and I like Bar.'
/>
</div>
);
}
}
Be careful when copying this example because it uses
windowobject (
'open-google': () => window.open("https://www.google.com/", "_blank"),) which is only available on the client-side and it will give you an error if you're doing server side rendering.
To add your own command, use prop
commands which accepts an object. This objects then maps
command name -> command function.
Let's take an example. You want to open a website with a command
open-google
<Terminal commands={{ 'open-google': () => window.open("https://www.google.com/", "_blank")}} />
Add a description of your command using prop
description.
<Terminal descriptions={{ 'open-google': 'opens google' }} />
You can have the terminal watch console.log/info function and print out. It does so by default.
<Terminal watchConsoleLogging />
You can have the terminal pass out the cmd that was input
<Terminal commandPassThrough={cmd => `-PassedThrough:${cmd}: command not found`} />
you can also handle the result with a callback
<Terminal
commandPassThrough={(cmd, print) => {
// do something async
print(`-PassedThrough:${cmd}: command not found`);
}}
/>
<Terminal
closedTitle='OOPS! You closed the window.'
closedMessage='Click on the icon to reopen.'
/>
<Terminal descriptions={{ color: false, show: false, clear: false }} />
This will hide the option color, show and clear.
You can give your commands options and get them back parsed to the method.
Using this method will also give your command a build in help output.
With the option
-h or
--help.
<Terminal
commands={{
color: {
method: (args, print, runCommand) => {
print(`The color is ${args._[0] || args.color}`);
},
options: [
{
name: 'color',
description: 'The color the output should be',
defaultValue: 'white',
},
],
},
}}
/>
The command API has three parameters
arguments,
runCommand.
arguments will be an array of the input split on spaces or and object with
parameters meeting the options given as well as a
_ option with any strings given
after the options.
print is a method to write a new line to the terminals output. Any string returned
as a result of a command will also be printed.
runCommand is a method to call other commands it takes a string and will
attempt to run the command given
Let's take an another example -
<Terminal
commands={{
'type-text': (args, print, runCommand) => {
const text = args.slice(1).join(' ');
print('');
for (let i = 0; i < text.length; i += 1) {
setTimeout(() => {
runCommand(`edit-line ${text.slice(0, i + 1)}`);
}, 100 * i);
}
}
}}
/>
We have also developed a plugin system for the
<Terminal /> component which helps you develop custom plugins. Here is one example of plugin which creates a fake file system called terminal-in-react-pseudo-file-system-plugin.
import pseudoFileSystem from 'terminal-in-react-pseudo-file-system-plugin';
const FileSystemPlugin = pseudoFileSystem();
<Terminal
plugins={[
FileSystemPlugin,
]}
/>
or if the plugin requires config
import NodeEvalPlugin from 'terminal-in-react-node-eval-plugin';
import pseudoFileSystemPlugin from 'terminal-in-react-pseudo-file-system-plugin';
const FileSystemPlugin = pseudoFileSystemPlugin();
...
<Terminal
plugins={[
FileSystemPlugin,
{
class: NodeEvalPlugin,
config: {
filesystem: FileSystemPlugin.displayName
}
}
]}
/>
...
Awesome! Right? Let us know if you make something interesting 😃
via
shift + enter
using arrow down and up keys
You can define keyboard shortcuts. They have to be grouped by os. The three available are
win,
darwin, and
linux. You can group multiple os by a
, for example if the
shortcut was for all platforms
win,darwin,linux would be fine as a key
<Terminal
shortcuts={{
'darwin,win,linux': {
'ctrl + a': 'echo whoo',
},
}}
/>
But you might want to specific
<Terminal
shortcuts={{
'win': {
'ctrl + a': 'echo hi windows',
},
'darwin': {
'cmd + a': 'echo hi mac'
},
'linux': {
'ctrl + a': 'echo hi linux'
}
}}
/>
You can mix and match
<Terminal
shortcuts={{
'win,linux': {
'ctrl + b': 'echo we are special',
},
'win': {
'ctrl + a': 'echo hi windows',
},
'darwin': {
'cmd + a': 'echo hi mac'
},
'linux': {
'ctrl + a': 'echo hi linux'
}
}}
/>
The value of the shortcut should be a command to run.
Use the prop
actionHandlers.
The object allows for 3 methods
handleClose,
handleMaximise,
handleMinimise;
Each one is a function and will pass in the default method as the first param. Any method not passed in will use the default.
<Terminal
actionHandlers={{
handleClose: (toggleClose) => {
// do something on close
toggleClose();
},
handleMaximise: (toggleMaximise) => {
// do something on maximise
toggleMaximise();
}
}}
/>
Use
color to change the color of the text.
outputColor to change the color of the output text defaults to color prop.
backgroundColor to change the background.
barColor to change the color of bar.
prompt to change the prompt (
>) color.
showActions to change if the three circles are shown.
hideTopBar to hide the top bar altogether.
allowTabs to allow multiple tabs.
component props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|color
|string
|'green'
|outputColor
|string
|props.color
|backgroundColor
|string
|'black'
|prompt
|string
|'green'
|barColor
|string
|'black'
|description
|object
|{}
|commands
|object
|{ clear, help, show, }
|msg
|string
|-
|closedTitle
|string
|OOPS! You closed the window.
|closedMessage
|string
|Click on the icon to reopen.
|watchConsoleLogging
|bool
|false
|commandPassThrough
|function
|null
|promptSymbol
|string
|>
|plugins
|array
|[ { name: '', load: new Plugin(), commands: {} descriptions: {} } ]
|startState
|string ['open', 'maximised', 'minimised', 'closed']
|'open'
|showActions
|bool
|true
|hideTopBar
|bool
|false
|allowTabs
|bool
|true
|actionHandlers
|object
|-
clear - Clears the screen
help - List all the commands
show - Shows a msg if any
echo - Display the input message
edit-line - Edits the last line or a given line using the
-l argument
Sure! Check our todolist or create an issue.
Build errors when using with
create-react-app
Eject from
create-react-app and use a custom webpack configuration with
babili-webpack-plugin. Read more about this here.
Style issues when maximizing
Set the style to
height: 100vh on parent element.