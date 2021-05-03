Display images in the terminal

Works in any terminal that supports colors.

In iTerm, the image will be displayed in full resolution, since iTerm has special image support.

Install

npm install terminal-image

Usage

import terminalImage from 'terminal-image' ; console .log( await terminalImage.file( 'unicorn.jpg' ));

Optionally, you can specify the height and/or width to scale the image. That can be either the percentage of the terminal window or number of rows and/or columns. Please note that the image will always be scaled to fit the size of the terminal. If width and height are not defined, by default the image will take the width and height of the terminal.

It is recommended to use the percentage option.

import terminalImage from 'terminal-image' ; console .log( await terminalImage.file( 'unicorn.jpg' , { width : '50%' , height : '50%' }));

You can set width and/or height as columns and/or rows of the terminal window as well.

import terminalImage from 'terminal-image' ; console .log( await terminalImage.file( 'unicorn.jpg' , { width : 50 }));

By default, aspect ratio is always maintained. If you don't want to maintain aspect ratio, set preserveAspectRatio to false. However, your image will be scaled to fit the size of the terminal.

import terminalImage from 'terminal-image' ; console .log( await terminalImage.file( 'unicorn.jpg' , { width : 70 , height : 50 , preserveAspectRatio : false }));

API

Supports PNG and JPEG images. Animated GIFs are also supported with .gifBuffer and .gifFile .

Returns a Promise<string> with the ANSI escape codes to display the image.

Returns a function that can be called to stop the GIF animation.

options

Type: object

height

Type: string | number

Custom image height.

Can be set as percentage or number of rows of the terminal. It is recommended to use the percentage options.

width

Type: string | number

Custom image width.

Can be set as percentage or number of columns of the terminal. It is recommended to use the percentage options.

preserveAspectRatio

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Whether to maintain image aspect ratio or not.

maximumFrameRate

Only works for terminalImage.gifBuffer or terminalImage.gifFile

Type: number \ Default: 30

Maximum framerate to render the GIF. This option is ignored when using iTerm.

renderFrame

Only works for terminalImage.gifBuffer or terminalImage.gifFile

Type: (text: string) => void \ Default: log-update

Custom handler which is run for each frame of the GIF.

This can be set to change how each frame is shown.

Only works for terminalImage.gifBuffer or terminalImage.gifFile

Type: () => void \ Default: log-update

Custom handler which is run when the animation playback is stopped.

This can be set to perform a cleanup when playback has finished.

Tip

Display a remote image

import terminalImage from 'terminal-image' ; import got from 'got' ; const body = await got( 'https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn' ).buffer(); console .log( await terminalImage.buffer(body));

