openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tv

term-vector

by Fergus McDowall
1.0.0 (see all)

A node.js module that creates a term vector from a mixed text input. Supports stopword removal and customisable separators.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version NPM downloads MIT License Build Status

term-vector

A node.js module that creates a term vector from tokenized text. Use term-vector when implementing a vector space model

Works with Unicode!

Does ngrams!


const tv = require('term-vector') 
const tokens = 'this is really really really cool'.split(' ')

// just make a simple term vector
tv(tokens)
// [
//   { term: [ 'cool' ], positions: [ 5 ] },
//   { term: [ 'is' ], positions: [ 1 ] },
//   { term: [ 'really' ], positions: [ 2, 3, 4 ] },
//   { term: [ 'this' ], positions: [ 0 ] }
// ]

// make a term vector with ngrams of length 1 and 2
tv(tokens, { ngramLengths: [ 1, 2 ] })
// [
//   { term: [ 'cool' ], positions: [ 5 ] },
//   { term: [ 'is' ], positions: [ 1 ] },
//   { term: [ 'is', 'really' ], positions: [ 1 ] },
//   { term: [ 'really' ], positions: [ 2, 3, 4 ] },
//   { term: [ 'really', 'really' ], positions: [ 2, 3 ] },
//   { term: [ 'really', 'cool' ], positions: [ 4 ] },
//   { term: [ 'this' ], positions: [ 0 ] },
//   { term: [ 'this', 'is' ], positions: [ 0 ] }
// ]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial