Stream terminal output with ansi codes into nicely formatted HTML

Imagine you have terminal output, let's say from a test runner. It looks like this

You can pipe the output through term-to-html to create equivalent HTML file. Same output (HTML page was white background)

The output could be used to do visual testing against CLI output

Use

npm i -g term-to-html mocha spec.js --reporter spec | term-to-html > mocha.html

Note: many applications detect non-interactive terminal and turn off colors. Usually you can enable colors using an environment variable, like FORCE_COLOR=2 in chalk library.

Dark theme

You can output HTML page with dark background using --theme dark CLI argument

<my program> | term-to-html --theme dark

Use as a module

const termToHtml = require ( 'term-to-html' ) const html = termToHtml.strings(stringWithAnsi, termToHtml.themes.dark.name)

Testing

There are E2E tests and you can observe the output by running

FORCE_COLOR=2 npx mocha spec.js --reporter spec | ./bin/term-to-html.js

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2020

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

