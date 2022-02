Reliably get the terminal window size

Because process.stdout.columns doesn't exist when run non-interactively, for example, in a child process or when piped. This module even works when all the TTY file descriptors are redirected!

Confirmed working on macOS, Linux, and Windows.

Install

npm install term-size

Usage

import terminalSize from 'term-size' ; terminalSize();

API

Returns an object with columns and rows properties.

Info

The bundled macOS binary is signed and hardened.

