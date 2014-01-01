Renders an interactive list to the terminal that users can navigate using the arrow keys. Developers can bind to "keypress" events to support removal or opening of items etc.

Installation

$ npm install term- list

Example

A fully interactive list demonstrating removal via backspace, and opening of the websites via the return key.

var List = require ( 'term-list' ); var exec = require ( 'child_process' ).exec; var list = new List({ marker : '\033[36m› \033[0m' , markerLength : 2 }); list.add( 'http://google.com' , 'Google' ); list.add( 'http://yahoo.com' , 'Yahoo' ); list.add( 'http://cloudup.com' , 'Cloudup' ); list.add( 'http://github.com' , 'Github' ); list.start(); list.on( 'keypress' , function ( key, item ) { switch (key.name) { case 'return' : exec( 'open ' + item); list.stop(); console .log( 'opening %s' , item); break ; case 'backspace' : list.remove(list.selected); break ; } }); list.on( 'empty' , function ( ) { list.stop(); });

API

Initialize a new List with opts :

marker optional marker string defaulting to '› '

optional marker string defaulting to '› ' markerLength optional marker length, otherwise marker.length is used

Add item id with label .

Remove item id .

Return item at i .

Select item id .

Re-draw the list.

Select the previous item if any.

Select the next item if any.

Reset state and stop the list.

Start the list.

License

MIT