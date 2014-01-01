openbase logo
tl

term-list

by TJ Holowaychuk
0.2.1 (see all)

Interactive terminal list for nodejs

Documentation
Readme

term-list

Renders an interactive list to the terminal that users can navigate using the arrow keys. Developers can bind to "keypress" events to support removal or opening of items etc.

interactive terminal list

Installation

$ npm install term-list

Example

A fully interactive list demonstrating removal via backspace, and opening of the websites via the return key.

var List = require('term-list');
var exec = require('child_process').exec;

var list = new List({ marker: '\033[36m› \033[0m', markerLength: 2 });
list.add('http://google.com', 'Google');
list.add('http://yahoo.com', 'Yahoo');
list.add('http://cloudup.com', 'Cloudup');
list.add('http://github.com', 'Github');
list.start();

list.on('keypress', function(key, item){
  switch (key.name) {
    case 'return':
      exec('open ' + item);
      list.stop();
      console.log('opening %s', item);
      break;
    case 'backspace':
      list.remove(list.selected);
      break;
  }
});

list.on('empty', function(){
  list.stop();
});

API

List()

Initialize a new List with opts:

  • marker optional marker string defaulting to '› '
  • markerLength optional marker length, otherwise marker.length is used

List.add(id:String, label:String)

Add item id with label.

List.remove(id:String)

Remove item id.

List.at(i:Number)

Return item at i.

List.select(id:String)

Select item id.

List.draw()

Re-draw the list.

List.up()

Select the previous item if any.

List.down()

Select the next item if any.

List.stop()

Reset state and stop the list.

List.start()

Start the list.

License

MIT

