Renders an interactive list to the terminal that users can navigate using the arrow keys. Developers can bind to "keypress" events to support removal or opening of items etc.
$ npm install term-list
A fully interactive list demonstrating removal via backspace, and opening of the websites via the return key.
var List = require('term-list');
var exec = require('child_process').exec;
var list = new List({ marker: '\033[36m› \033[0m', markerLength: 2 });
list.add('http://google.com', 'Google');
list.add('http://yahoo.com', 'Yahoo');
list.add('http://cloudup.com', 'Cloudup');
list.add('http://github.com', 'Github');
list.start();
list.on('keypress', function(key, item){
switch (key.name) {
case 'return':
exec('open ' + item);
list.stop();
console.log('opening %s', item);
break;
case 'backspace':
list.remove(list.selected);
break;
}
});
list.on('empty', function(){
list.stop();
});
Initialize a new
List with
opts:
marker optional marker string defaulting to '› '
markerLength optional marker length, otherwise marker.length is used
Add item
id with
label.
Remove item
id.
Return item at
i.
Select item
id.
Re-draw the list.
Select the previous item if any.
Select the next item if any.
Reset state and stop the list.
Start the list.
MIT