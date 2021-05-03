openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ti

term-img

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Display images in iTerm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

223K

GitHub Stars

284

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

term-img

Display images in iTerm

You probably want the higher-level terminal-image package for displaying your images.

Even animated gifs!

Currently only supported on iTerm >=3.

Install

$ npm install term-img

Usage

import terminalImage from 'term-img';

function fallback() {
    // Return something else when not supported
}

console.log(terminalImage('unicorn.jpg', {fallback}));

API

terminalImage(image, options?)

Get the image as a string that you can log manually.

image

Type: string | Buffer

File path to an image or an image as a buffer.

options

Type: object

width
height

Type: 'auto' | string | number

The width and height are given as a number followed by a unit, or the word 'auto'.

  • N: N character cells.
  • Npx: N pixels.
  • N%: N percent of the session's width or height.
  • auto: The image's inherent size will be used to determine an appropriate dimension.
preserveAspectRatio

Type: boolean\ Default: true

fallback

Type: Function\ Default: () => throw new UnsupportedTerminalError()

Enables you to do something else when the terminal doesn't support images.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial