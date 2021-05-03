Display images in iTerm
You probably want the higher-level
terminal-image package for displaying your images.
Even animated gifs!
Currently only supported on iTerm >=3.
$ npm install term-img
import terminalImage from 'term-img';
function fallback() {
// Return something else when not supported
}
console.log(terminalImage('unicorn.jpg', {fallback}));
Get the image as a
string that you can log manually.
Type:
string | Buffer
File path to an image or an image as a buffer.
Type:
object
Type:
'auto' | string | number
The width and height are given as a number followed by a unit, or the word
'auto'.
N: N character cells.
Npx: N pixels.
N%: N percent of the session's width or height.
auto: The image's inherent size will be used to determine an appropriate dimension.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Type:
Function\
Default:
() => throw new UnsupportedTerminalError()
Enables you to do something else when the terminal doesn't support images.