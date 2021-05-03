Display images in iTerm

You probably want the higher-level terminal-image package for displaying your images.

Even animated gifs!

Currently only supported on iTerm >=3.

Install

npm install term-img

Usage

import terminalImage from 'term-img' ; function fallback ( ) { } console .log(terminalImage( 'unicorn.jpg' , {fallback}));

API

Get the image as a string that you can log manually.

image

Type: string | Buffer

File path to an image or an image as a buffer.

options

Type: object

width

height

Type: 'auto' | string | number

The width and height are given as a number followed by a unit, or the word 'auto' .

N : N character cells.

: N character cells. Npx : N pixels.

: N pixels. N% : N percent of the session's width or height.

: N percent of the session's width or height. auto : The image's inherent size will be used to determine an appropriate dimension.

preserveAspectRatio

Type: boolean \ Default: true

fallback

Type: Function \ Default: () => throw new UnsupportedTerminalError()

Enables you to do something else when the terminal doesn't support images.

Related