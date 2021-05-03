openbase logo
term-image

by Sindre Sorhus
0.1.2 (see all)

Display images in the terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

terminal-image Build Status

Display images in the terminal

Works in any terminal that supports colors.

In iTerm, the image will be displayed in full resolution, since iTerm has special image support.

Install

$ npm install terminal-image

Usage

const terminalImage = require('terminal-image');

(async () => {
    console.log(await terminalImage.file('unicorn.jpg'));
})();

API

Supports PNG and JPEG images.

terminalImage.buffer(imageBuffer)

Returns a Promise<string> with the ansi escape codes to display the image.

imageBuffer

Type: Buffer

Buffer with the image.

terminalImage.file(filePath)

Returns a Promise<string> with the ansi escape codes to display the image.

filePath

Type: string

File path to the image.

Tip

Display a remote image

const terminalImage = require('terminal-image');
const got = require('got');

(async () => {
    const {body} = await got('sindresorhus.com/unicorn', {encoding: null});
    console.log(await terminalImage.buffer(body));
})();

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

