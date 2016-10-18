A simple term frequency library that takes in a document vector, and compiles the frequency calculation of your choosing.

First make the necessary require-ments

var sw = require ( 'stopword' ) var tf = require ( 'term-frequency' ); var tv = require ( 'term-vector' );

You can then do:

var vec = tv.getVector( sw.removeStopwords( 'This is a really, really cool vector. I like this VeCTor' .toLowerCase() .split( /[ ,\.]+/ ) ) ) var freq = tf.getTermFrequency(vec);

Or you can specify a TF scheme like so:

var vec = tv.getVector( 'This is a really, really cool vector. I like this VeCTor' ); var freq = tf.getTermFrequency(vec, { scheme : tf.logNormalization});

Currently supported schemes are

raw

logNormalization

doubleNormalization0point5

selfString

selfNumeric

See the Wikipedia page for more info about term frequency calculation

You can also weight your calculations like so. A weight is a numeric value that will be added to the calculated score.