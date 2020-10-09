|NPM
This library wraps Tensorflow Python for Node.js developers, it's powered by @pipcook/boa.
Notice: This project is still under active development and not guaranteed to have a stable API. This is especially true because the underlying TensorFlow C API has not yet been stabilized as well.
$ npm install tensorflow2 --save
const tf = require('tensorflow2');
// load mnist dataset.
const dataset = tf.keras.dataset.mnist();
// {
// train: { x: [Getter], y: [Getter] },
// test: { x: [Getter], y: [Getter] }
// }
// create model.
const model = tf.keras.models.Sequential([
tf.keras.layers.Flatten({
input_shape: [28, 28]
}),
tf.keras.layers.Dense(128, {
activation: 'relu'
}),
tf.keras.layers.Dropout(0.2),
tf.keras.layers.Dense(10)
]);
model.summary();
// compile the model.
const loss_fn = tf.keras.losses.SparseCategoricalCrossentropy({ from_logits: true });
model.compile({
optimizer: 'adam',
loss: loss_fn,
metrics: [ 'accuracy' ],
});
// train the model.
model.fit(dataset.train.x, dataset.train.y, { epochs: 5 });
// save the model
model.save('your-model.h5');
See example/mnist.js for complete example.
$ npm test
MIT licensed @ 2020