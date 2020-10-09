for Node.js

This library wraps Tensorflow Python for Node.js developers, it's powered by @pipcook/boa.

Notice: This project is still under active development and not guaranteed to have a stable API. This is especially true because the underlying TensorFlow C API has not yet been stabilized as well.

Installation

$ npm install tensorflow2 --save

Usage

const tf = require ( 'tensorflow2' ); const dataset = tf.keras.dataset.mnist(); const model = tf.keras.models.Sequential([ tf.keras.layers.Flatten({ input_shape : [ 28 , 28 ] }), tf.keras.layers.Dense( 128 , { activation : 'relu' }), tf.keras.layers.Dropout( 0.2 ), tf.keras.layers.Dense( 10 ) ]); model.summary(); const loss_fn = tf.keras.losses.SparseCategoricalCrossentropy({ from_logits : true }); model.compile({ optimizer : 'adam' , loss : loss_fn, metrics : [ 'accuracy' ], }); model.fit(dataset.train.x, dataset.train.y, { epochs : 5 }); model.save( 'your-model.h5' );

See example/mnist.js for complete example.

Tests

$ npm test

License

MIT licensed @ 2020