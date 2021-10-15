Tenso is an HTTP REST API framework, that will handle the serialization & creation of hypermedia links; all you have to do is give it
Arrays or
Objects.
npm or
yarn.
benchmark script with
npm or
yarn.
Creating an API with Tenso can be this simple:
const path = require('path'),
app = require("tenso")({routes: require(path.join(__dirname, "routes.js"))});
module.exports = app;
Routes are loaded as a module, with each HTTP method as an export, affording a very customizable API server.
You can use
res to
res.send(body[, status, headers]),
res.redirect(url), or
res.error(status[, Error]).
The following example will create GET routes that will return an
Array at
/, an
Error at
/reports/tps, & a version 4 UUID at
/uuid.
As of 10.3.0 you can specify
always as a method to run middleware before authorization middleware, which will skip
always middleware registered after it (via instance methods).
const uuid = require("tiny-uuid4");
module.exports.get = {
"/": ["reports", "uuid"],
"/reports": ["tps"],
"/reports/tps": (req, res) => res.error(785, Error("TPS Cover Sheet not attached")),
"/uuid": (req, res) => res.send(uuid(), 200, {"cache-control": "no-cache"})
};
Protected routes are routes that require authorization for access, and will redirect to authentication end points if needed.
Unprotected routes are routes that do not require authorization for access, and will exit the authorization pipeline early to avoid rate limiting, csrf tokens, & other security measures. These routes are the DMZ of your API! You must secure these end points with alternative methods if accepting input!
The
/assets/* route is reserved for the HTML browsable interface assets; please do not try to reuse this for data.
Tenso decorates
req with "helpers" such as
req.allow,
req.csrf,
req.ip,
req.parsed, &
req.private.
PATCH,
PUT, &
POST payloads are available as
req.body. Sessions are available as
req.session when using
local authentication.
Tenso decorates
res with "helpers" such as
res.send(),
res.status(), &
res.json().
Responses will have a standard shape, and will be utf-8 by default. The result will be in
data. Hypermedia (pagination & links) will be in
links:[ {"uri": "...", "rel": "..."}, ...], & also in the
Link HTTP header.
Page size can be specified via the
page_size parameter, e.g.
?page_size=25.
Sort order can be specified via then
order-by which accepts
[field ]asc|desc & can be combined like an SQL 'ORDER BY', e.g.
?order_by=desc or
?order_by=lastName%20asc&order_by=firstName%20asc&order_by=age%20desc
{
"data": "`null` or ?",
"error": "`null` or an `Error` stack trace / message",
"links": [],
"status": 200
}
Final modifications can be made to a response body after
hypermedia() by overriding
tenso.final(req, res, body).
Hypermedia is a prerequisite of REST, and is best described by the Richardson Maturity Model. Tenso will automagically paginate Arrays of results, or parse Entity representations for keys that imply
relationships, and create the appropriate Objects in the
link Array, as well as the
Link HTTP header. Object keys that match this pattern:
/_(guid|uuid|id|uri|url)$/ will be considered
hypermedia links.
For example, if the key
user_id was found, it would be mapped to
/users/:id with a link
rel of
related.
Tenso will bend the rules of REST when using authentication strategies provided by passport.js, or CSRF if is enabled, because they rely on a session. Session storage is in memory, or Redis. You have the option of a stateless or stateful API.
Hypermedia processing of the response body can be disabled as of
10.2.0, by setting
req.hypermedia = false via middleware.
Tenso 1.4.0 added a few common format renderers, such as CSV, HTML, YAML, & XML. The HTML interface is a browsable API! You can use it to verify requests & responses, or simply poke around your API to see how it behaves.
Custom renderers can be registered with
server.renderer('mimetype', fn); or directly on
server.renderers. The parameters for a renderer are
(req, res, arg). Custom serializes can be registered with
server.serializer('mimetype', fn); or directly on
server.serializers. The parameters for a serializer are
(arg, err, status = 200, stack = false); if
arg is
null then
err must be an
Error &
stack determines if the response body is the
Error.message or
Error.stack property.
Custom renderers can be registered with
server.parser('mimetype', fn); or directly on
server.parsers. The parameters for a renderer are
(arg).
This is a sample configuration for Tenso, without authentication or SSL. This would be ideal for development, but not production! Enabling SSL is as easy as providing file paths for the two keys.
{
"auth": { /* Optional, see Authentication section */
"delay": 0 /* Random delay on authorization validation */
},
"cacheSize": 1000, /* Optional, size of Etag & route LRU caches */
"cacheTTL": 0, /* Optional, TTL of items in Etag & route LRU caches */
"headers": {}, /* Optional, custom headers */
"hostname": "localhost", /* Optional, default is 'localhost' */
"index": ["index.htm", "index.html"], /* Files served when accessing a static assets folder */
"json": 0, /* Optional, default indent for 'pretty' JSON */
"logging": {
"level": "info", /* Optional */
"enabled": true, /* Optional */
"stack": false, /* Optional */
"stackWire": false /* Optional */
},
"corsExpose": "x-custom-header, x-custom-header-abc",
"origins": ["*"], /* Optional, allowed origins of CORS requests */
"port": 8000, /* Optional */
"routes": require("./routes.js"), /* Required! */
"regex": {
"hypermedia": "[a-zA-Z]+_(guid|uuid|id|url|uri)$", /* Optional, changes hypermedia detection / generation */
"id": "^(_id|id)$" /* Optional, changes hypermedia detection / generation */
},
"session": { /* Optional */
"secret": null,
"store": "memory", /* "memory" or "redis" */
"redis": {} /* See connect-redis for options */
},
"ssl": { /* Optional */
"cert": null,
"key": null
},
"renderHeaders": true, /* false will disable headers in HTML interface */
"title": "My API", /* Page title for browsable API */
"uid": 33 /* Optional, system account uid to drop to after starting with elevated privileges to run on a low port */
}
The
protect Array is the endpoints that will require authentication. The
redirect String is the end point users will be redirected to upon successfully authenticating, the default is
/.
Sessions are used for non
Basic or
Bearer Token authentication, and will have
/login,
/logout, & custom routes. Redis is supported for session storage.
Multiple authentication strategies can be enabled at once.
Authentication attempts have a random delay to deal with "timing attacks"; always rate limit in production environment!
{
"auth": {
"basic": {
"enabled": true,
"list": ["username:password", ...],
},
"protect": ["/"]
}
}
JWT (JSON Web Token) authentication is stateless and does not have an entry point. The
auth(token, callback) function must verify
token.sub, and must execute
callback(err, user).
This authentication strategy relies on out-of-band information for the
secret, and other optional token attributes.
{
"auth": {
"jwt": {
"enabled": true,
"auth": function (token, cb) { ... }, /* Authentication handler, to 'find' or 'create' a User */
"algorithms": [], /* Optional signing algorithms, defaults to ["HS256", "HS384", "HS512"] */
"audience": "", /* Optional, used to verify `aud` */
"issuer: "", /* Optional, used to verify `iss` */
"ignoreExpiration": false, /* Optional, set to `true` to ignore expired tokens */
"scheme": "Bearer", /* Optional, set to specify the `Authorization` scheme */
"secretOrKey": ""
}
"protect": ["/private"]
}
}
Local authentication will create
/login.
auth(username, password) must execute
callback(err, user).
{
"auth": {
"local": {
"enabled": true,
"auth": function ( ... ) { ... }, /* Authentication handler, to 'find' or 'create' a User */
}
"protect": ["/private"]
}
}
OAuth2 authentication will create
/auth,
/auth/oauth2, &
/auth/oauth2/callback routes.
auth(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, callback) must execute
callback(err, user).
{
"auth": {
"oauth2": {
"enabled": true,
"auth": function ( ... ) { ... }, /* Authentication handler, to 'find' or 'create' a User */
"auth_url": "", /* Authorization URL */
"token_url": "", /* Token URL */
"client_id": "", /* Get this from authorization server */
"client_secret": "" /* Get this from authorization server */
},
"protect": ["/private"]
}
}
{
"auth": {
"bearer": {
"enabled": true,
"tokens": ["abc", ...]
},
"protect": ["/"]
}
}
SAML authentication will create
/auth,
/auth/saml, &
/auth/saml/callback routes.
auth(profile, callback) must execute
callback(err, user).
Tenso uses passport-saml, for configuration options please visit it's homepage.
{
"auth": {
"saml": {
"enabled": true,
...
},
"protect": ["/private"]
}
}
Sessions can use a memory (default) or redis store. Memory will limit your sessions to a single server instance, while redis will allow you to share sessions across a cluster of processes, or machines. To use redis, set the
store property to "redis".
If the session
secret is not provided, a version 4
UUID will be used.
{
"session" : {
cookie: {
httpOnly: true,
path: "/",
sameSite: true,
secure: false
},
name: "tenso.sid",
proxy: true,
redis: {
host: "127.0.0.1",
port: 6379
},
rolling: true,
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true,
secret: "tensoABC",
store: "memory"
}
}
Tenso uses lusca for security as a middleware. Please see it's documentation for how to configure it; each method & argument is a key:value pair for
security.
{
"security": { ... }
}
Rate limiting is controlled by configuration, and is disabled by default. Rate limiting is based on
token,
session, or
ip, depending upon authentication method.
Rate limiting can be overridden by providing an
override function that takes
req &
rate, and must return (a modified)
rate.
{
"rate": {
"enabled": true,
"limit": 450, /* Maximum requests allowed before `reset` */
"reset": 900, /* TTL in seconds */
"status": 429, /* Optional HTTP status */
"message": "Too many requests", /* Optional error message */
"override": function ( req, rate ) { ... } /* Override the default rate limiting */
}
}
A 'max byte' limit can be enforced on all routes that handle
PATCH,
POST, &
PUT requests. The default limit is 20 KB (20480 B).
{
"maxBytes": 5242880
}
Standard log levels are supported, and are emitted to
stdout &
stderr. Stack traces can be enabled.
{
"logging": {
"level": "warn",
"enabled": true,
"stack": true
}
}
The browsable template can be overridden with a custom HTML document.
{
"template": ""
}
The browsable template can load assets from this folder.
{
"static": "/assets"
}
The browsable template assets have a default
public cache of
300 seconds (5 minutes). These assets will always be considered
public, but you can customize how long they are cacheable.
{
"staticCache": 300
}
Custom static routes can be defined like such:
"/other": (req, res) => req.server.static(req, res);
Create & cache an
EventSource stream to send messages to a Client. See tiny-eventsource for configuration options:
const streams = new Map();
...
"/stream": (req, res) => {
const id = req.user.userId;
if (streams.has(id) === false) {
streams.set(id, req.server.eventsource({ms: 3e4), "initialized");
}
streams.get(id).init(req, res);
}
...
// Send data to Clients
streams.get(id).send({...});
Run the
coverage script with
npm or
yarn.
Copyright (c) 2021 Jason Mulligan
Licensed under the BSD-3-Clause license.