Tennu is an IRC bot framework written in Node.js
With Tennu as a library, you create an irc client, require your plugins or subscribe to your event listeners, and then connect.
var tennu = require('tennu');
var network = require('../config/myNetwork.json'); // See next section
var myClient = tennu.Client(network);
myClient.connect();
Before connecting, add listeners to events from irc & users, or load plugins.
// Do something when a nick, perhaps yourself, joins a channel
myClient.on('join', function (message) {
this.say(message.channel, message.actor + " joined!");
});
// Do something when a user emits a command, in this case, join the specified channel.
myClient.on('!join', function (command) {
this.join(command.args[0]);
});
// Load a plugin.
myClient.initializePlugin(require('./yourPlugin'));
// Or just use a plugin from tennu_plugins/%f or node_plugins/tennu-%f
myClient.use(['admin', 'last-seen']);
myClient.connect();
See https://tennu.github.io/ for the full documentation.
The network configuration object contains all of the properties of an irc-socket except for "socket" plus the following configuration options:
"nickserv".
"!".
[]. Example:
["commands", "help"]
["#help", "#tennu"]
The irc-socket configuration values are as follows:
multi-prefix.
Other plugins may add additional properties. See their respective documentation.
Configuration objects are JSON encodable.
The second (optional) parameter to tennu.Client is an object of factories to replace the factories that the Client uses by default.
These functions will always be called as constructors (a.k.a. with
new).
The only one you will probably care about is Logger. The object returned by the Logger function must implement the following methods:
debug, info, notice, warn, error, crit, alert, emerg
Base Tennu will only use debug through error, but other plugins and event emitters may use crit through emerg.
Tennu follows SemVer. Tennu will have breaking changes in the future, and many updates will be breaking updates, so expect to see the major version go up to pretty high numbers. The alternative was to have verisons 0.16.x at some point, and that's just silly. Tennu is usable today, might as well call it post-1.0, even if it's not 'feature complete'.
Note: Tennu uses a custom event handler. Listeners are placed at the end of the node event queue (with setImmediate), insead of happening in the same turn. Errors are currently logged to console, but otherwise swallowed.
Commands and Messages that have a channel property take a return value. Currently, the return value must be a string or array that is then said to the channel the message originated in.
// Simple echobot.
tennu.on('privmsg', function (privmsg) {
return privmsg.message;
});
// Equivalent to:
tennu.on('privmsg', function (privmsg) {
tennu.say(privmsg.channel, privmsg.message);
});
Subscribing to events in Tennu is more flexible than most event listeners.
You register a single handler on multiple events at once by separating the events with a space,
for example
client.on("x y", fn) is equivalent to
client.on('x', fn); client.on('y', fn). Furthermore, an object
can be passed, where each key is passed as the first parameter and its value, the second.
// Examples
on("irc_event", listener)
on("!user-command", listener)
on("join quit", listener)
on({
"part": part_listener,
"join": join_listener,
"!hi !bye": talk_listener
})
You can also unsubscribe non-once message events with
off, taking the same parameters as
on.
Listeners are passed either a message or command object.
Messages are passed by irc events.
Messages are immutable, as are their args. Make sure to copy the args array before trying to manipulate it.
All messages have the following fields:
Some messages have extended information. See Message Properties.
Commands are passed for user commands.
Commands are an extension of Messages with the command type of 'privmsg'. They have all properties, plus the following properties:
For example, a command of "!do-it ARG1 ARG2" will have args be ["ARG1", "ARG2"] and command be 'do-it'.
All of the following are methods on Tennu that can be used once connected.
Has the bot say the message(s) to the specific channel/user.
/* Output (IRC)
(botnick) This is a message!
*/
tennu.say('#example', "This is a message!");
/* Output (IRC)
(botnick) Hi there.
(botnick) Bye there.
*/
tennu.say('#example', ["Hi there.", "Bye there."]);
As per say, but as an action (/me)
/* Output (IRC)
botnick does something!
*/
tennu.act('#example', "does something!");
tennu.ctcpRequest('havvy', 'PING', 'ping message');
tennu.ctcpRespond('Havvy', 'VERSION', 'Tennu v4.2.0 (https://tennu.github.io)');
Change the bots nickname.
Joins the specified channel.
tennu.join("#tennu");
tennu.join("#keyed-channel channel-key");
tennu.join("#chan1,#chan2");
tennu.join("0"); // Part all channels.
Parts the specified channel with the given reason.
Quits the server with the given reason.
Server is optional, and you'll probably not need it. Look at RFC 1459 for what benefit it gives you.
users is either a string or an array of strings.
Retrieves the userhost of the user(s).
For actions that are lacking a command, you can use raw to perform them. You must either pass an array of arguments (and the multiword argument must be in a single index without the colon) or pass the full string.
If you find yourself using raw(), please file an issue.
As raw(message), but the arguments are passed through util.format() first.
Tennu has its own (optional to use) plugin system. You can read about it at https://github.com/havvy/tennu-plugins/.
You may access the plugin system's methods via the Client.plugins property or by using one of the following methods:
See Creating Your Own Plugins.
Tennu comes with a command line utility for starting Tennu bots with configuration located in a JSON file. The executable is called "tennu".
Usage:
tennu config.json
The tennu command takes two optional argument, -v (--verbose) and -d (--debug),
for adding a Logger that logs all non-debug messages to the console. Add
-d to
also log debug messages.
See the contributors.md file for specific ways you can help, if you're just looking for any way to help.
You can also contribute by publishing plugins you write on npm.
The
lib,
tennu_plugins,
bin, and
test directories are all auto-generated files,
with the actual source in subdirectories in the
src directory.
The
bin directory contains the executables that the package provides. Right now this
is only the 'tennu' program described in the Command Line Utility section.
The
examples directory contains example bots, which may or may not work.
npm test
This command will rebuild the test files and then run the test suite.
Between all projects (tennu, tennu-plugins, irc-socket, after-events, prefix-event-emitter), there are over 200 tests, but more are always appreciated, especially if they are failing with an actual bug. ;)
npm run build
Tennu is written using the Sweet.js dialect of JavaScript. If you've never used it, it is just JavaScript with macros. But because it's not vanilla JS, a build step is used.