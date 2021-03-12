Tenko

A "pixel perfect" 100% spec compliant JavaScript parser written in JavaScript, parsing ES6/ES2015 - ES2021.

REPL: https://pvdz.github.io/tenko/repl

Supports: Anything stage 4 up to ES2021 Regex syntax (deep) Parsing modes: Sloppy / non-strict Web compat / AnnexB Strict Module

AST Is optional, enabled by default Estree (default) (Optional chaining AST works but AST spec seems still in flux) Acorn Babel (anything stage 4, except comments) Supports location data (matching Acorn/Babel for reference)

Tests 33k input syntax tests Passes test262 suite (at least as per March 2020), without exception



Name

The name is short for "The Parser Formerly Known As ZeParser3".

It's also an anagram for "Token", perfectly fitting this project.

In Japanese it's a divine beast ("heavenly fox" or "celestial fox"), playing into my nicknames.

REPL

You can find the REPL in repl/index.html , github link: https://pvdz.github.io/tenko/repl

The REPL runs on dev master branch and needs a very new browser due to es module syntax.

Usage

import {Tenko, GOAL_MODULE, COLLECT_TOKENS_ALL} from 'src/index.mjs' ; const { ast, tokens, tokenCountSolid, tokenCountAny, } = Tenko( inputCode, { goalMode = GOAL_MODULE, collectTokens = COLLECT_TOKENS_ALL, webCompat = true , strictMode = false , babelCompat = false , babelTokenCompat = false , astRoot = null , templateNewlineNormalization = true , tokenStorage = [], getLexer = null , allowGlobalReturn = false , targetEsVersion = lastVersion, exposeScopes = false , astUids = false , errorCodeFrame = true , truncCodeFrame = true , $log = console .log, $warn = console .warn, $error = console .error, sourceField = '' , ranges = false , nodeRange = false , locationTracking = true , } );

Development

There is a single entry point in the root project called t which calls tests/t.sh which calls out to various development related scripts.

ES modules

Note that the files use import and export declarations and import() , which requires node 10+ or a cutting edge browser.

At the time of writing node requires the experimental --experimental-modules flag.

It's a burden in some ways and nice in others. A prod build would not have any modules.

Test cases

All test cases are in "special" plain-text .md files. See tests/testcases/README.md for details on formatting those.

Entry point

Some interesting usages of ./t :

./t -- help ./t u ./t m ./t a ./t b ./t i "some.input()" ./t f "tests/testcases/regexes/foo.md" ./t F "test262/test/annexB/built-ins/foo.js" ./t z ./t z --no-compat ./t --pretty ./t --min ./t t ./t fuzz ./t g ./t G ./t s

Some tooling that requires additional setup;

./t p ./t p6 ./t stable ./t p6 --stabled ./t p6 --stable ./t deoptigate ./t devtools ./t hf

There are many flags. Some are specific to an action, others are generic. Some examples:

6 Run as close to the rules as of ES6 / ES2015 as possible 7 Run as close to the rules as of ES7 / ES2016 as possible 8 Run as close to the rules as of ES8 / ES2017 as possible 9 Run as close to the rules as of ES9 / ES2018 as possible 10 Run as close to the rules as of ES10 / ES2019 as possible 11 Run as close to the rules as of ES11 / ES2020 as possible 12 Run as close to the rules as of ES11 / ES2021 as possible 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

And many more. For details, ./t --help should give you an up to date list of all actions and options.

Building

While the parser runs perfectly fine in dev mode it will be a bit slow. A build:

will remove non-assert dev artifacts

can remove inline asserts (lines that start with ASSERT )

) can remove all the AST generation from the build (lines that start with AST )

) inlines many constants used by the parser as enums or bitwise fields

To generate a build run this in the project root, flags can be combined:

./t z # Regular build with everything ./t z ./t z ./t z ./t z

Note that this (initially) uses my own printer to print the AST.

The build script writes and ESM and CJS file to ./build

Validation without AST

The no-AST build can validate JS almost as perfect as the regular build except for certain validation cases where it requires the AST:

Binary op after arrow with block body ( ()=>{}*x is illegal)

is illegal) Regular expression on new line after arrow with block body ( ()=>{}

/foo/g , prohibited by ASI rules and can't be a division)

, prohibited by ASI rules and can't be a division) Update operator anything that's writable but not a valid var or member expression ( ++[] )

) Delete with an ident that is wrapped in parenthesis ( delete (foo) is illegal), trivial cases ( delete foo; ) should be fine

Testing

Each test is individually encapsulated in an .md file in tests/testcases/** . This file will contain the input code and the output as expected for sloppy mode, strict mode (script goal), module goal, and web compat mode (only works in sloppy mode, script goal).

If a run passes then the AST and types of tokens are printed in the output. This AST is also printed with src/tools/printer and its output is checked to produce the same AST.

If a run does not pass the error message and a pointer to where the error occurred are stored in the file.

The files can be auto-updated with ./t u or ./t m . This makes it easy to update something in the parser and use git to confirm whether anything changed, and if so what.

There are also autogen.md files, which generate a bunch of combinatorial tests ( ./t g or ./t G ), similar to the other tests.