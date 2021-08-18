tempy

Get a random temporary file or directory path

Install

npm install tempy

Usage

import tempy from 'tempy' ; tempy.file(); tempy.file({ extension : 'png' }); tempy.file({ name : 'unicorn.png' }); tempy.directory(); tempy.directory({ prefix : 'name' });

API

Get a temporary file path you can write to.

The callback resolves with a temporary file path you can write to. The file is automatically cleaned up after the callback is executed. Returns a promise that resolves with the return value of the callback after it is executed and the file is cleaned up.

callback

Type: (tempPath: string) => void

A callback that is executed with the temp file path. Can be asynchronous.

options

Type: object

You usually won't need either the extension or name option. Specify them only when actually needed.

extension

Type: string

File extension.

name

Type: string

Filename. Mutually exclusive with the extension option.

Get a temporary directory path. The directory is created for you.

The callback resolves with a temporary directory path you can write to. The directory is automatically cleaned up after the callback is executed. Returns a promise that resolves with the return value of the callback after it is executed and the directory is cleaned up.

callback

Type: (tempPath: string) => void

A callback that is executed with the temp directory path. Can be asynchronous.

options

Type: Object

prefix

Type: string

Directory prefix.

Useful for testing by making it easier to identify cache directories that are created.

You usually won't need this option. Specify it only when actually needed.

Write data to a random temp file.

Write data to a random temp file. The file is automatically cleaned up after the callback is executed. Returns a promise that resolves with the return value of the callback after it is executed and the file is cleaned up.

fileContent

Type: string | Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | stream.Readable

Data to write to the temp file.

callback

Type: (tempPath: string) => void

A callback that is executed with the temp file path. Can be asynchronous.

options

See options.

Synchronously write data to a random temp file.

fileContent

Type: string | Buffer | TypedArray | DataView

Data to write to the temp file.

options

See options.