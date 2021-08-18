Get a random temporary file or directory path
$ npm install tempy
import tempy from 'tempy';
tempy.file();
//=> '/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/4f504b9edb5ba0e89451617bf9f971dd'
tempy.file({extension: 'png'});
//=> '/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/a9fb0decd08179eb6cf4691568aa2018.png'
tempy.file({name: 'unicorn.png'});
//=> '/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/f7f62bfd4e2a05f1589947647ed3f9ec/unicorn.png'
tempy.directory();
//=> '/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/2f3d094aec2cb1b93bb0f4cffce5ebd6'
tempy.directory({prefix: 'name'});
//=> '/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/name_3c085674ad31223b9653c88f725d6b41'
Get a temporary file path you can write to.
The
callback resolves with a temporary file path you can write to. The file is automatically cleaned up after the callback is executed. Returns a promise that resolves with the return value of the callback after it is executed and the file is cleaned up.
Type:
(tempPath: string) => void
A callback that is executed with the temp file path. Can be asynchronous.
Type:
object
You usually won't need either the
extension or
name option. Specify them only when actually needed.
Type:
string
File extension.
Type:
string
Filename. Mutually exclusive with the
extension option.
Get a temporary directory path. The directory is created for you.
The
callback resolves with a temporary directory path you can write to. The directory is automatically cleaned up after the callback is executed. Returns a promise that resolves with the return value of the callback after it is executed and the directory is cleaned up.
Type:
(tempPath: string) => void
A callback that is executed with the temp directory path. Can be asynchronous.
Type:
Object
Type:
string
Directory prefix.
Useful for testing by making it easier to identify cache directories that are created.
You usually won't need this option. Specify it only when actually needed.
Write data to a random temp file.
Write data to a random temp file. The file is automatically cleaned up after the callback is executed. Returns a promise that resolves with the return value of the callback after it is executed and the file is cleaned up.
Type:
string | Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | stream.Readable
Data to write to the temp file.
Type:
(tempPath: string) => void
A callback that is executed with the temp file path. Can be asynchronous.
See options.
Synchronously write data to a random temp file.
Type:
string | Buffer | TypedArray | DataView
Data to write to the temp file.
See options.
Get the root temporary directory path. For example:
/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T