Tempus Dominus Core

Version 5

This is the Core component of the new Version 5. This is a "scorched earth" version and there are a lot of breaking changes.

The new picker under the "Tempus Dominus" brand will be completely modular. The goal is to separate the core functions into its own library with specific modules for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and possibly other UI frameworks.

This new version has been completely rewritten in ES6 and uses Babel to transpile the code down.

The code base here is in need of clean up. I have lots of leftovers from the previous project and I'm playing around with grunt and the build process to find what works best.

Issues

The issue tracker is solely for bug reports. Please ask your questions on Stack Overflow.

New issues that are requests for "how do I.." will be closed and redirected to Stack Overflow.

Submitting Issues

If you have issues, please check the following first:

Have you read the docs?

Do you have the latest version of momentjs?

Do you have the latest version of jQuery?

Please test and/or fork this jsfiddle with an example of your issue before you post an issue here. new fiddle coming soon

Please indicate which version of the picker you are using (this can be found at the top of any included file)

Where do you use this?

