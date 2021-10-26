Extremely lightweight
Everything is
1.26 kB (gzip) – even less with tree-shaking!
Super Performant
Significantly faster than the big names; and the small ones.
Familiar Syntax
Tempura templates look great with Handlebars syntax highlighting.
Custom Directives
Easily define custom blocks, via the API, to extend functionality.
$ npm install --save tempura
Visit the
Syntax Cheatsheet
example.hbs
{{! expected props to receive }}
{{#expect title, items }}
{{! inline variables }}
{{#var count = items.length }}
{{#var suffix = count === 1 ? 'task' : 'tasks' }}
{{#if count == 0}}
<p>You're done! 🎉</p>
{{#else}}
<p>You have {{{ count }}} {{{ suffix }}} remaining!</p>
{{#if count == 1}}
<small>Almost there!</small>
{{#elif count > 10}}
<small>... you must be <em>fried</em> 😔</small>
{{#else}}
<small>You've got this 💪🏼</small>
{{/if}}
<ul>
{{#each items as todo}}
<li>{{ todo.text }}</li>
{{/each}}
</ul>
{{/if}}
render.js
import { readFile } from 'fs/promises';
import { transform, compile } from 'tempura';
const template = await readFile('example.hbs', 'utf8');
// Transform the template into a function
// NOTE: Produces a string; ideal for build/bundlers
// ---
let toESM = transform(template);
console.log(typeof toESM); //=> "string"
console.log(toESM);
//=> `import{esc as $$1}from"tempura";export default function($$3,$$2){...}`
let toCJS = transform(template, { format: 'cjs' });
console.log(typeof toCJS); //=> "string"
console.log(toCJS);
//=> `var $$1=require("tempura").esc;module.exports=function($$3,$$2){...}`
// Convert the template into a live function
// NOTE: Produces a `Function`; ideal for runtime/servers
// ---
let render = compile(template);
console.log(typeof render); //=> "function"
render({
title: 'Reminders',
items: [
{ id: 1, text: 'Feed the doggo' },
{ id: 2, text: 'Buy groceries' },
{ id: 3, text: 'Exercise, ok' },
]
});
//=> "<p>You have 3 tasks remaining!</p>\n"
//=> + "<small>You've got this 💪🏼</small>\n\n"
//=> + "<ul>\n"
//=> + " <li>Feed the doggo</li>\n"
//=> + " <li>Buy groceries</li>\n"
//=> + " <li>Exercise, ok</li>\n"
//=> + "</ul>"
Please refer to the Syntax Cheatsheet.
Visit the API and Custom Blocks for documentation.
Running via Node v14.15.13
Please visit the
/bench directory for complete, reproducible benchmarks.
The following is a subset of the full results, presented without context. Again, please visit
/bench for explanations, comparisons, and/or differences.
Benchmark: Render w/ raw values (no escape)
pug x 34,847 ops/sec ±2.79% (93 runs sampled)
handlebars x 6,700 ops/sec ±1.41% (92 runs sampled)
ejs x 802 ops/sec ±0.54% (94 runs sampled)
dot x 40,704 ops/sec ±3.08% (93 runs sampled)
art-template x 39,839 ops/sec ±0.86% (90 runs sampled)
tempura x 44,656 ops/sec ±0.42% (92 runs sampled)
Benchmark: Render w/ escaped values
pug x 2,800 ops/sec ±0.31% (95 runs sampled)
handlebars x 733 ops/sec ±0.34% (94 runs sampled)
ejs x 376 ops/sec ±0.17% (91 runs sampled)
dot x 707 ops/sec ±0.15% (96 runs sampled)
art-template x 2,707 ops/sec ±0.12% (96 runs sampled)
tempura x 2,922 ops/sec ±0.31% (96 runs sampled)
MIT © Luke Edwards