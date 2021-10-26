A light, crispy, and delicious template engine 🍤

Features

Extremely lightweight

Everything is 1.26 kB (gzip) – even less with tree-shaking!

Super Performant

Significantly faster than the big names; and the small ones.

Familiar Syntax

Tempura templates look great with Handlebars syntax highlighting.

Custom Directives

Easily define custom blocks, via the API, to extend functionality.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Visit the /examples and Syntax Cheatsheet for more info!

example.hbs

{{# expect title, items }} {{# var count = items.length }} {{# var suffix = count === 1 ? 'task' : 'tasks' }} {{# if count == 0}} < p > You're done! 🎉 </ p > {{# else }} < p > You have {{{ count }}} {{{ suffix }}} remaining! </ p > {{# if count == 1}} < small > Almost there! </ small > {{# elif count > 10}} < small > ... you must be < em > fried </ em > 😔 </ small > {{# else }} < small > You've got this 💪🏼 </ small > {{/ if }} < ul > {{# each items as todo}} < li > {{ todo.text }} </ li > {{/ each }} </ ul > {{/ if }}

render.js

import { readFile } from 'fs/promises' ; import { transform, compile } from 'tempura' ; const template = await readFile( 'example.hbs' , 'utf8' ); let toESM = transform(template); console .log( typeof toESM); console .log(toESM); let toCJS = transform(template, { format : 'cjs' }); console .log( typeof toCJS); console .log(toCJS); let render = compile(template); console .log( typeof render); render({ title : 'Reminders' , items : [ { id : 1 , text : 'Feed the doggo' }, { id : 2 , text : 'Buy groceries' }, { id : 3 , text : 'Exercise, ok' }, ] });

Syntax

Please refer to the Syntax Cheatsheet.

API

Visit the API and Custom Blocks for documentation.

Benchmarks

Running via Node v14.15.13

Please visit the /bench directory for complete, reproducible benchmarks.

The following is a subset of the full results, presented without context. Again, please visit /bench for explanations, comparisons, and/or differences.

Benchmark: Render w/ raw values (no escape) pug x 34 ,847 ops/sec ±2.79% (93 runs sampled) handlebars x 6 ,700 ops/sec ±1.41% (92 runs sampled) ejs x 802 ops/sec ±0.54% (94 runs sampled) dot x 40 ,704 ops/sec ±3.08% (93 runs sampled) art-template x 39 ,839 ops/sec ±0.86% (90 runs sampled) tempura x 44 ,656 ops/sec ±0.42% (92 runs sampled) Benchmark: Render w/ escaped values pug x 2 ,800 ops/sec ±0.31% (95 runs sampled) handlebars x 733 ops/sec ±0.34% (94 runs sampled) ejs x 376 ops/sec ±0.17% (91 runs sampled) dot x 707 ops/sec ±0.15% (96 runs sampled) art-template x 2 ,707 ops/sec ±0.12% (96 runs sampled) tempura x 2 ,922 ops/sec ±0.31% (96 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards