temporary

by ves
1.1.0 (see all)

Temporary files and dirs for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Readme

Build Status

temporary - The lord of tmp.

Intro

Temporary provides an easy way to create temporary files and directories. It will create a temporary file/directory with a unique name.

Features

  • Generates unique name.
  • Auto-discovers tmp dir.

Installation

$ npm install temporary

Usage

var tmp = require('temporary');
var file = new tmp.File();
var dir = new tmp.Dir();

console.log(file.path); // path.
console.log(dir.path); // path.

file.unlink();
dir.rmdir();

Custom path

If you want to manually specify the directory name, you can do so by setting the generator option to false.

var tmp = require('temporary');

var dir = new tmp.Dir('foobar', { generator: false });

console.log(dir.path) // prints 'foobar'

Custom generator

Generators allow you to specify how the directory or file names get generated.

var tmp = require('temporary');

var dir = new tmp.Dir('foobar', { generator: function() {} });

Methods

File

  • File.readFile
  • File.readFileSync
  • File.writeFile
  • File.writeFileSync
  • File.open
  • File.openSync
  • File.close
  • File.closeSync
  • File.unlink
  • File.unlinkSync

Dir

  • Dir.rmdir
  • Dir.rmdirSync

Tests

$ make test

Contribution

Bug fixes and features are welcomed.

Current maintainer: @willscott

License

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2012 Veselin Todorov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

