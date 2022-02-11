Temporary provides an easy way to create temporary files and directories. It will create a temporary file/directory with a unique name.
$ npm install temporary
var tmp = require('temporary');
var file = new tmp.File();
var dir = new tmp.Dir();
console.log(file.path); // path.
console.log(dir.path); // path.
file.unlink();
dir.rmdir();
If you want to manually specify the directory name, you can do so by setting the
generator option to
false.
var tmp = require('temporary');
var dir = new tmp.Dir('foobar', { generator: false });
console.log(dir.path) // prints 'foobar'
Generators allow you to specify how the directory or file names get generated.
var tmp = require('temporary');
var dir = new tmp.Dir('foobar', { generator: function() {} });
$ make test
Bug fixes and features are welcomed.
Current maintainer: @willscott
MIT License
Copyright (C) 2012 Veselin Todorov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.