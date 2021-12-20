openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tem

templite

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

Lightweight templating in 150 bytes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

templite Build Status

Lightweight templating in 154 bytes

Allows you to denote dynamic portions of a string using double curly brackets ({{ example }}) & then replace them with matching values from your data source.

You may attach an Object or an Array as your data source, which means you may use the object's keys or the array's indices to assign values.

Lastly, you may use dot-notated paths to access (deeply) nested values; eg: foo.bar.baz, 0.0.0, or foo.0.1.bar.

Install

$ npm install --save templite

Usage

const templite = require('templite');

templite('Hello, {{name}}!', { name: 'world' });
//=> Hello, world!

templite('Howdy, {{0}}! {{1}}', ['partner', '🤠']);
//=> Howdy, partner! 🤠

templite('foo: "{{foo}}"; bar: "{{bar}}";', { foo: 123 });
//=> foo: "123"; bar: "";

templite(`
  Name: {{name.last}}, {{name.first}}
  Location: {{address.city}} ({{address.country}})
  Hobbies: {{hobbies.0}}, {{hobbies.1}}, {{hobbies.2}}
`, {
  name: {
    first: 'Luke',
    last: 'Edwards'
  },
  address: {
    city: 'Los Angeles',
    country: 'USA'
  },
  hobbies: ['eat', 'sleep', 'repeat']
});
//=> Name: Edwards, Luke
//=> Location: Los Angeles (USA)
//=> Hobbies: eat, sleep, repeat

API

templite(input, values)

input

Type: String

The string template to operate upon.

Its dynamic placeholders are signified with double curly brackets ({{foo}} or {{ foo }}) and may map to key names or indices. They may also reference deeply nested values via dot-notation (foo.bar.baz).

Unknown keys/indices and null or undefined values are replaced with an empty string ('').

values

Type: Array or Object

The data source for your template injections.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial