System for creating and managing template collections, and rendering templates with any node.js template engine. Can be used as the basis for creating a static site generator or blog framework.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save templates
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
// register an engine to automatically render `md` files
app.engine('md', require('engine-lodash'));
// create a template collection
app.create('pages');
// add a template to the collection
app.page('post.md', {content: 'This is the <%= title %> page'});
// render it
app.render('post.md', {title: 'Home'}, function(err, view) {
console.log(view.content);
//=> 'This is the Home page'
});
This section describes API features that are shared by all Templates classes.
Set or get an option value.
Params
key {String|Object}: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.
val {any}: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
app.option('a', 'b');
app.option({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.options);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Run a plugin on the given instance. Plugins are invoked immediately upon instantiating in the order in which they were defined.
Example
The simplest plugin looks something like the following:
app.use(function(inst) {
// do something to `inst`
});
Note that
inst is the instance of the class you're instantiating. So if you create an instance of
Collection, inst is the collection instance.
Params
fn {Function}: Plugin function. If the plugin returns a function it will be passed to the
use method of each item created on the instance.
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Usage
collection.use(function(items) {
// `items` is the instance, as is `this`
// optionally return a function to be passed to
// the `.use` method of each item created on the
// instance
return function(item) {
// do stuff to each `item`
};
});
The
Templates class is the main export of the
templates library. All of the other classes are exposed as static properties on
Templates:
This function is the main export of the templates module. Initialize an instance of
templates to create your application.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
Create a new list. See the list docs for more information about lists.
Params
opts {Object}: List options
returns {Object}: Returns the
list instance for chaining.
Example
var list = app.list();
list.addItem('abc', {content: '...'});
// or, create list from a collection
app.create('pages');
var list = app.list(app.pages);
Create a new collection. Collections are decorated with special methods for getting and setting items from the collection. Note that, unlike the create method, collections created with
.collection() are not cached.
See the collection docs for more information about collections.
Params
opts {Object}: Collection options
returns {Object}: Returns the
collection instance for chaining.
Create a new view collection to be stored on the
app.views object. See
the create docs for more details.
Params
name {String}: The name of the collection to create. Plural or singular form may be used, as the inflections are automatically resolved when the collection is created.
opts {Object}: Collection options
returns {Object}: Returns the
collection instance for chaining.
Expose static
setup method for providing access to an instance before any other code is run.
Params
app {Object}: Application instance
name {String}: Optionally pass the constructor name to use.
returns {undefined}
Example
function App(options) {
Templates.call(this, options);
Templates.setup(this);
}
Templates.extend(App);
Register a view engine callback
fn as
ext. Calls
.setEngine and
.getEngine internally.
Params
exts {String|Array}: String or array of file extensions.
fn {Function|Object}: or
settings
settings {Object}: Optionally pass engine options as the last argument.
Example
app.engine('hbs', require('engine-handlebars'));
// using consolidate.js
var engine = require('consolidate');
app.engine('jade', engine.jade);
app.engine('swig', engine.swig);
// get a registered engine
var swig = app.engine('swig');
Register engine
ext with the given render
fn and/or
settings.
Params
ext {String}: The engine to set.
Example
app.setEngine('hbs', require('engine-handlebars'), {
delims: ['<%', '%>']
});
Get registered engine
ext.
Params
ext {String}: The engine to get.
Example
app.engine('hbs', require('engine-handlebars'));
var engine = app.getEngine('hbs');
Register a template helper.
Params
name {String}: Helper name
fn {Function}: Helper function.
Example
app.helper('upper', function(str) {
return str.toUpperCase();
});
Register multiple template helpers.
Params
helpers {Object|Array}: Object, array of objects, or glob patterns.
Example
app.helpers({
foo: function() {},
bar: function() {},
baz: function() {}
});
Register an async helper.
Params
name {String}: Helper name.
fn {Function}: Helper function
Example
app.asyncHelper('upper', function(str, next) {
next(null, str.toUpperCase());
});
Register multiple async template helpers.
Params
helpers {Object|Array}: Object, array of objects, or glob patterns.
Example
app.asyncHelpers({
foo: function() {},
bar: function() {},
baz: function() {}
});
Get a previously registered helper.
Params
name {String}: Helper name
returns {Function}: Returns the registered helper function.
Example
var fn = app.getHelper('foo');
Get a previously registered async helper.
Params
name {String}: Helper name
returns {Function}: Returns the registered helper function.
Example
var fn = app.getAsyncHelper('foo');
Return true if sync helper
name is registered.
Params
name {String}: sync helper name
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the sync helper is registered
Example
if (app.hasHelper('foo')) {
// do stuff
}
Return true if async helper
name is registered.
Params
name {String}: Async helper name
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the async helper is registered
Example
if (app.hasAsyncHelper('foo')) {
// do stuff
}
Register a namespaced helper group.
Params
helpers {Object|Array}: Object, array of objects, or glob patterns.
Example
// markdown-utils
app.helperGroup('mdu', {
foo: function() {},
bar: function() {},
});
// Usage:
// <%= mdu.foo() %>
// <%= mdu.bar() %>
API for the
View class.
Create an instance of
View. Optionally pass a default object to use.
Params
view {Object}
Example
var view = new View({
path: 'foo.html',
contents: new Buffer('...')
});
Synchronously compile a view.
Params
locals {Object}: Optionally pass locals to the engine.
returns {Object}
View: instance, for chaining.
Example
var view = page.compile();
view.fn({title: 'A'});
view.fn({title: 'B'});
view.fn({title: 'C'});
Synchronously render templates in
view.content.
Params
locals {Object}: Optionally pass locals to the engine.
returns {Object}
View: instance, for chaining.
Example
var view = new View({content: 'This is <%= title %>'});
view.renderSync({title: 'Home'});
console.log(view.content);
Asynchronously render templates in
view.content.
Params
locals {Object}: Context to use for rendering templates.
Example
view.render({title: 'Home'}, function(err, res) {
//=> view object with rendered `content`
});
Create a context object from
locals and the
view.data and
view.locals objects. The
view.data property is typically created from front-matter, and
view.locals is used when a
new View() is created.
This method be overridden either by defining a custom
view.options.context function
to customize context for a view instance, or static View.context function to customize
context for all view instances.
Params
locals {Object}: Optionally pass a locals object to merge onto the context.
returns {Object}: Returns the context object.
Example
var page = new View({path: 'a/b/c.txt', locals: {a: 'b', c: 'd'}});
var ctx = page.context({a: 'z'});
console.log(ctx);
//=> {a: 'z', c: 'd'}
Returns true if the view is the given
viewType. Returns
false if no type is assigned. When used with vinyl-collections, types are assigned by their respective collections.
Params
type {String}: (
renderable,
partial,
layout)
Example
var view = new View({path: 'a/b/c.txt', viewType: 'partial'})
view.isType('partial');
Define a custom static
View.context function to override default
.context behavior. See the context docs for more info.
Params
locals {Object}
returns {Object}
Example
// custom context function
View.context = function(locals) {
// `this` is the view being rendered
return locals;
};
Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.
Params
key {String|Object}: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.
val {any}: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of
Templates for chaining.
Example
app.data('a', 'b');
app.data({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Build the context for the given
view and
locals.
Params
view {Object}: The view being rendered
locals {Object}
returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.
Update context in a helper so that
this.helper.options is
the options for that specific helper.
Params
context {Object}
key {String}
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
returns {Object}: Merged partials
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
callback {Function}: Function that exposes
err and
partials parameters
API for the
Item class.
Create an instance of
Item. Optionally pass a default object to use. See vinyl docs for API details and additional documentation.
Params
item {Object}
Example
var item = new Item({
path: 'foo.html',
contents: new Buffer('...')
});
Normalize the
content and
contents properties on
item. This is done to ensure compatibility with the vinyl convention of using
contents as a Buffer, as well as the assemble convention of using
content as a string. We will eventually deprecate the
content property.
Example
var item = new Item({path: 'foo/bar.hbs', contents: new Buffer('foo')});
console.log(item.content);
//=> 'foo'
Getter/setter to resolve the name of the
engine to use for rendering.
Example
var item = new Item({path: 'foo/bar.hbs'});
console.log(item.engine);
//=> '.hbs'
Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.
Params
key {String|Object}: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.
val {any}: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of
Templates for chaining.
Example
app.data('a', 'b');
app.data({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Build the context for the given
view and
locals.
Params
view {Object}: The view being rendered
locals {Object}
returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.
Update context in a helper so that
this.helper.options is
the options for that specific helper.
Params
context {Object}
key {String}
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
returns {Object}: Merged partials
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
callback {Function}: Function that exposes
err and
partials parameters
API for the
Views class.
Create an instance of
Views with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var collection = new Views();
collection.addView('foo', {content: 'bar'});
Add a view to
collection.views. This is identical to addView except
setView returns the collection instance, and
addView returns the item instance.
Params
key {String|Object}: View key or object
value {Object}: If key is a string, value is the view object.
next {Function}: Optionally pass a callback function as the last argument to load the view asynchronously. This will also ensure that
.onLoad middleware is executed asynchronously.
returns {Object}: returns the
view instance.
Example
collection.setView('foo', {content: 'bar'});
// or, optionally async
collection.setView('foo', {content: 'bar'}, function(err, view) {
// `err` errors from `onLoad` middleware
// `view` the view object after `onLoad` middleware has run
});
Set a view on the collection. This is identical to addView except
setView does not emit an event for each view.
Params
key {String|Object}: View key or object
value {Object}: If key is a string, value is the view object.
returns {Object}: returns the
view instance.
Example
collection.setView('foo', {content: 'bar'});
Get view
name from
collection.views.
Params
key {String}: Key of the view to get.
fn {Function}: Optionally pass a function to modify the key.
returns {Object}
Example
collection.getView('a.html');
Delete a view from collection
views.
Params
key {String}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining
Example
views.deleteView('foo.html');
Load multiple views onto the collection.
Params
views {Object|Array}
returns {Object}: returns the
collection object
Example
collection.addViews({
'a.html': {content: '...'},
'b.html': {content: '...'},
'c.html': {content: '...'}
});
Load an array of views onto the collection.
Params
list {Array}
returns {Object}: returns the
views instance
Example
collection.addList([
{path: 'a.html', content: '...'},
{path: 'b.html', content: '...'},
{path: 'c.html', content: '...'}
]);
Group all collection
views by the given property, properties or compare functions. See group-array for the full range of available features and options.
returns {Object}: Returns an object of grouped views.
Example
var collection = new Collection();
collection.addViews(...);
var groups = collection.groupBy('data.date', 'data.slug');
Return true if the collection belongs to the given view
type.
Params
type {String}: (
renderable,
partial,
layout)
Example
collection.isType('partial');
Alias for
viewType
Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.
Params
key {String|Object}: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.
val {any}: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of
Templates for chaining.
Example
app.data('a', 'b');
app.data({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Build the context for the given
view and
locals.
Params
view {Object}: The view being rendered
locals {Object}
returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.
Update context in a helper so that
this.helper.options is
the options for that specific helper.
Params
context {Object}
key {String}
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
returns {Object}: Merged partials
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
callback {Function}: Function that exposes
err and
partials parameters
Find a view by
name, optionally passing a
collection to limit the search. If no collection is passed all
renderable collections will be searched.
Params
name {String}: The name/key of the view to find
colleciton {String}: Optionally pass a collection name (e.g. pages)
returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the view if found, or
undefined if not.
Example
var page = app.find('my-page.hbs');
// optionally pass a collection name as the second argument
var page = app.find('my-page.hbs', 'pages');
Get view
key from the specified
collection.
Params
collection {String}: Collection name, e.g.
pages
key {String}: Template name
fn {Function}: Optionally pass a
renameKey function
returns {Object}
Example
var view = app.getView('pages', 'a/b/c.hbs');
// optionally pass a `renameKey` function to modify the lookup
var view = app.getView('pages', 'a/b/c.hbs', function(fp) {
return path.basename(fp);
});
Get all views from a
collection using the collection's singular or plural name.
Params
name {String}: The collection name, e.g.
pages or
page
returns {Object}
Example
var pages = app.getViews('pages');
//=> { pages: {'home.hbs': { ... }}
var posts = app.getViews('posts');
//=> { posts: {'2015-10-10.md': { ... }}
API for the
Collections class.
Create an instance of
Collection with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var collection = new Collection();
collection.addItem('foo', {content: 'bar'});
Add an item to the collection.
Params
key {String|Object}: Item name or object
val {Object}: Item object, when
key is a string.
returns {Object}: returns the
item instance.
Events
emits:
item With the created
item and
collection instance as arguments.
Example
collection.addItem('foo', {content: 'bar'});
Identical to
.addItem, except the collection instance is returned instead of the item, to allow chaining.
Params
key {String|Object}: Item name or object
val {Object}: Item object, when
key is a string.
returns {Object}: returns the
collection instance.
Events
emits:
item With the created
item and
collection instance as arguments.
Example
collection.setItem('foo', {content: 'bar'});
Get an item from
collection.items.
Params
key {String}: Key of the item to get.
returns {Object}
Example
collection.getItem('a.html');
Remove an item from
collection.items.
Params
key {String}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining
Example
items.deleteItem('abc');
Load multiple items onto the collection.
Params
items {Object|Array}
returns {Object}: returns the instance for chaining
Example
collection.addItems({
'a.html': {content: '...'},
'b.html': {content: '...'},
'c.html': {content: '...'}
});
Load an array of items onto the collection.
Params
items {Array}: or an instance of
List
fn {Function}: Optional sync callback function that is called on each item.
returns {Object}: returns the Collection instance for chaining
Example
collection.addList([
{path: 'a.html', content: '...'},
{path: 'b.html', content: '...'},
{path: 'c.html', content: '...'}
]);
Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.
Params
key {String|Object}: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.
val {any}: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of
Templates for chaining.
Example
app.data('a', 'b');
app.data({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Build the context for the given
view and
locals.
Params
view {Object}: The view being rendered
locals {Object}
returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.
Update context in a helper so that
this.helper.options is
the options for that specific helper.
Params
context {Object}
key {String}
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
returns {Object}: Merged partials
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
callback {Function}: Function that exposes
err and
partials parameters
API for the
List class.
Create an instance of
List with the given
options. Lists differ from collections in that items are stored as an array, allowing items to be paginated, sorted, and grouped.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var list = new List();
list.addItem('foo', {content: 'bar'});
Add an item to
list.items. This is identical to setItem except
addItem returns the
item, add
setItem returns the instance of
List.
Params
key {String|Object}: Item key or object
value {Object}: If key is a string, value is the item object.
returns {Object}: returns the
item instance.
Example
collection.addItem('foo', {content: 'bar'});
Add an item to
list.items. This is identical to addItem except
addItem returns the
item, add
setItem returns the instance of
List.
Params
key {String}
value {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance of
List to support chaining.
Example
var items = new Items(...);
items.setItem('a.html', {path: 'a.html', contents: '...'});
Load multiple items onto the collection.
Params
items {Object|Array}
returns {Object}: returns the instance for chaining
Example
collection.addItems({
'a.html': {content: '...'},
'b.html': {content: '...'},
'c.html': {content: '...'}
});
Load an array of items or the items from another instance of
List.
Params
items {Array}: or an instance of
List
fn {Function}: Optional sync callback function that is called on each item.
returns {Object}: returns the List instance for chaining
Example
var foo = new List(...);
var bar = new List(...);
bar.addList(foo);
Return true if the list has the given item (name).
Params
key {String}
returns {Object}
Example
list.addItem('foo.html', {content: '...'});
list.hasItem('foo.html');
//=> true
Get a the index of a specific item from the list by
key.
Params
key {String}
returns {Object}
Example
list.getIndex('foo.html');
//=> 1
Get a specific item from the list by
key.
Params
key {String}: The item name/key.
returns {Object}
Example
list.getItem('foo.html');
//=> '<Item <foo.html>>'
Proxy for
getItem
Params
key {String}: Pass the key of the
item to get.
returns {Object}
Example
list.getItem('foo.html');
//=> '<Item "foo.html" <buffer e2 e2 e2>>'
Remove an item from the list.
Params
key {Object|String}: Pass an
item instance (object) or
item.key (string).
Example
list.deleteItem('a.html');
Remove one or more items from the list.
Params
items {Object|String|Array}: List of items to remove.
Example
list.deleteItems(['a.html', 'b.html']);
Decorate each item on the list with additional methods and properties. This provides a way of easily overriding defaults.
Params
item {Object}
returns {Object}: Instance of item for chaining
Filters list
items using the given
fn and returns a new array.
returns {Object}: Returns a filtered array of items.
Example
var items = list.filter(function(item) {
return item.data.title.toLowerCase() !== 'home';
});
Sort all list
items using the given property, properties or compare functions. See array-sort for the full range of available features and options.
returns {Object}: Returns a new
List instance with sorted items.
Example
var list = new List();
list.addItems(...);
var result = list.sortBy('data.date');
//=> new sorted list
Group all list
items using the given property, properties or compare functions. See group-array for the full range of available features and options.
returns {Object}: Returns the grouped items.
Example
var list = new List();
list.addItems(...);
var groups = list.groupBy('data.date', 'data.slug');
Paginate all
items in the list with the given options, See paginationator for the full range of available features and options.
returns {Object}: Returns the paginated items.
Example
var list = new List(items);
var pages = list.paginate({limit: 5});
Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.
Params
key {String|Object}: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.
val {any}: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of
Templates for chaining.
Example
app.data('a', 'b');
app.data({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Build the context for the given
view and
locals.
Params
view {Object}: The view being rendered
locals {Object}
returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.
Update context in a helper so that
this.helper.options is
the options for that specific helper.
Params
context {Object}
key {String}
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
returns {Object}: Merged partials
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
callback {Function}: Function that exposes
err and
partials parameters
API for the
Group class.
Create an instance of
Group with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var group = new Group({
'foo': { items: [1,2,3] }
});
Find a view by
name, optionally passing a
collection to limit the search. If no collection is passed all
renderable collections will be searched.
Params
name {String}: The name/key of the view to find
colleciton {String}: Optionally pass a collection name (e.g. pages)
returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the view if found, or
undefined if not.
Example
var page = app.find('my-page.hbs');
// optionally pass a collection name as the second argument
var page = app.find('my-page.hbs', 'pages');
Get view
key from the specified
collection.
Params
collection {String}: Collection name, e.g.
pages
key {String}: Template name
fn {Function}: Optionally pass a
renameKey function
returns {Object}
Example
var view = app.getView('pages', 'a/b/c.hbs');
// optionally pass a `renameKey` function to modify the lookup
var view = app.getView('pages', 'a/b/c.hbs', function(fp) {
return path.basename(fp);
});
Get all views from a
collection using the collection's singular or plural name.
Params
name {String}: The collection name, e.g.
pages or
page
returns {Object}
Example
var pages = app.getViews('pages');
//=> { pages: {'home.hbs': { ... }}
var posts = app.getViews('posts');
//=> { posts: {'2015-10-10.md': { ... }}
Compile
content with the given
locals.
Params
view {Object|String}: View object.
locals {Object}
isAsync {Boolean}: Load async helpers
returns {Object}: View object with compiled
view.fn property.
Example
var indexPage = app.page('some-index-page.hbs');
var view = app.compile(indexPage);
// view.fn => [function]
// you can call the compiled function more than once
// to render the view with different data
view.fn({title: 'Foo'});
view.fn({title: 'Bar'});
view.fn({title: 'Baz'});
Asynchronously compile
content with the given
locals and callback. (fwiw, this method name uses the unconventional "*Async" nomenclature to allow us to preserve the synchronous behavior of the
view.compile method as well as the name).
Params
view {Object|String}: View object.
locals {Object}
isAsync {Boolean}: Pass true to load helpers as async (mostly used internally)
callback {Function}: function that exposes
err and the
view object with compiled
view.fn property
Example
var indexPage = app.page('some-index-page.hbs');
app.compileAsync(indexPage, function(err, view) {
// view.fn => compiled function
});
Render a view with the given
locals and
callback.
Params
view {Object|String}: Instance of
View
locals {Object}: Locals to pass to template engine.
callback {Function}
Example
var blogPost = app.post.getView('2015-09-01-foo-bar');
app.render(blogPost, {title: 'Foo'}, function(err, view) {
// `view` is an object with a rendered `content` property
});
Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.
Params
key {String|Object}: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.
val {any}: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of
Templates for chaining.
Example
app.data('a', 'b');
app.data({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Build the context for the given
view and
locals.
Params
view {Object}: The view being rendered
locals {Object}
returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.
Update context in a helper so that
this.helper.options is
the options for that specific helper.
Params
context {Object}
key {String}
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
returns {Object}: Merged partials
Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.
Params
options {Object}: Optionally pass an array of
viewTypes to include on
options.viewTypes
callback {Function}: Function that exposes
err and
partials parameters
Control the entire render cycle, with simple-to-use routes and middleware.
Example
var router = new app.Router();
var route = new app.Route();
Handle a middleware
method for
file.
Params
method {String}: Name of the router method to handle. See router methods
file {Object}: View object
callback {Function}: Callback function
returns {undefined}
Example
app.handle('customMethod', file, callback);
Run the given middleware handler only if the file has not already been handled by
method.
Params
method {Object}: The name of the handler method to call.
file {Object}
returns {undefined}
Example
app.handleOnce('onLoad', file, callback);
Create a new Route for the given path. Each route contains a separate middleware stack. See the [route API documentation][route-api] for details on adding handlers and middleware to routes.
Params
path {String}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
app.create('posts');
app.route(/blog/)
.all(function(file, next) {
// do something with file
next();
});
app.post('whatever', {path: 'blog/foo.bar', content: 'bar baz'});
Add callback triggers to route parameters, where
name is the name of the parameter and
fn is the callback function.
Params
name {String}
fn {Function}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
app.param('title', function(view, next, title) {
//=> title === 'foo.js'
next();
});
app.onLoad('/blog/:title', function(view, next) {
//=> view.path === '/blog/foo.js'
next();
});
Special route method that works just like the
router.METHOD() methods, except that it matches all verbs.
Params
path {String}
callback {Function}
returns {Object}
this: for chaining
Example
app.all(/\.hbs$/, function(view, next) {
// do stuff to view
next();
});
Add a router handler method to the instance. Interchangeable with the handlers method.
Params
method {String}: Name of the handler method to define.
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining
Example
app.handler('onFoo');
// or
app.handler(['onFoo', 'onBar']);
Add one or more router handler methods to the instance.
Params
methods {Array|String}: One or more method names to define.
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining
Example
app.handlers(['onFoo', 'onBar', 'onBaz']);
// or
app.handlers('onFoo');
Static method that returns true if the given value is a
templates instance (
App).
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
templates.isApp(templates);
//=> false
templates.isApp(app);
//=> true
Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates
Collection instance.
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
app.create('pages');
templates.isCollection(app.pages);
//=> true
Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates
Views instance.
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
app.create('pages');
templates.isViews(app.pages);
//=> true
Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates
List instance.
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var List = templates.List;
var app = templates();
var list = new List();
templates.isList(list);
//=> true
Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates
Group instance.
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var Group = templates.Group;
var app = templates();
var group = new Group();
templates.isGroup(group);
//=> true
Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates
View instance.
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
templates.isView('foo');
//=> false
var view = app.view('foo', {content: '...'});
templates.isView(view);
//=> true
Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates
Item instance.
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
templates.isItem('foo');
//=> false
var view = app.view('foo', {content: '...'});
templates.isItem(view);
//=> true
Static method that returns true if the given value is a vinyl
File instance.
Params
val {Object}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var File = require('vinyl');
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
var view = app.view('foo', {content: '...'});
templates.isVinyl(view);
//=> true
var file = new File({path: 'foo', contents: new Buffer('...')});
templates.isVinyl(file);
//=> true
This is just a very basic glimpse at the
templates API!
var templates = require('templates');
var app = templates();
// create a collection
app.create('pages');
// add views to the collection
app.page('a.html', {content: 'this is <%= foo %>'});
app.page('b.html', {content: 'this is <%= bar %>'});
app.page('c.html', {content: 'this is <%= baz %>'});
app.pages.getView('a.html')
.render({foo: 'home'}, function (err, view) {
//=> 'this is home'
});
Starting with v0.25.0, changelog entries will be categorized using the following labels from keep-a-changelog_:
added: for new features
changed: for changes in existing functionality
deprecated: for once-stable features removed in upcoming releases
removed: for deprecated features removed in this release
fixed: for any bug fixes
fixed
Reverts layout changes from 1.0 to fix block-layout-nesting bug.
There is a bug causing child blocks to be promoted up to ancestors when a nested layout/block is defined. It's not a common scenario, and probably hasn't been encountered in the wild yet since blocks were just introduced and haven't been documented yet. However, it's a bad bug, and would cause major problems if it surfaced.
The good news is that I know how to fix it. Bad news is that it will be time consuming and I need to make other changes before I get to that fix. Thus, in the meantime the best course of action is removing the blocks code.
Added
extends and blocks! See dry documentation for details.
Fixed
Fixed
Added
.addView (or the method created by
.create, e.g.
.page)
Fixed
view object has
engineStack and
localsStack properties
renameKey option used when loading data. Use the
namespace option instead.
List bug that was caused collection helpers to explode
There should be no breaking changes in this release. If you experience a regression, please create an issue.
app.getView() and
app.find()
Breaking changes
queue property has been removed, as well as related code for loading views using events. This behavior can easily be added using plugins or existing emitters.
Non-breaking
View and
Item class have been externalized to modules vinyl-item and vinyl-view so they can be used in other libraries.
.ctx() method on helper context, to simplify merging context in non-built-in helpers
debug methods and related code
partial,
renderable and
layout)
.removeItem method that was deprecated in v0.10.7 from
List
.handleView is deprecated in favor of
.handleOnce and will be removed in a future version. Start using
.handleOnce now.
Templates.setup() method for initializing any setup code that should have access to the instance before any other use code is run.
app.option.set,
app.option.get and
app.option.merge
Although 99% of users won't be effected by the changes in this release, there were some potentially breaking changes.
render and
compile methods were streamlined, making it clear that
.mergePartials should not have been renamed to
mergePartialsSync. So that change was reverted.
this.helper object to the context in helpers, which has the helper name and options that were set specifically for that helper
this.view object to the context in helpers, which is the current view being rendered. This was (and still is) always expose on
this.context.view, but it makes sense to add this to the root of the context as a convenience. We will deprecate
this.context.view in a future version.
.get,
.set and
.merge methods on
this.options,
this.context and the
this object in helpers.
.compileSync, we felt that it made more sense to add
.compileAsync, since
.compile is a public method and most users will expect it to be sync, and
.compile methods with most engines are typically sync. In other words,
.compileAsync probably won't be seen by most users, but we wanted to explain the decision to go against node.js naming conventions.
engine can now be defined on
app or a collection using using
app.option('engine'),
views.option('engine')
layout can now defined using
app.option('layout'),
views.option('layout'). No changes have been made to
view.layout, it should work as before. Resolves issue/#818
view helper has been refactored completely. The helper is now async and renders the view before returning its content.
isApp,
isViews,
isCollection,
isList,
isView,
isGroup, and
isItem static methods. All return true when the given value is an instance of the respective class.
deleteItem method to List and Collection, and
deleteView method to Views.
_.proto property which is only exposed for unit tests was renamed to
_.plugin.
isRegistered feature.
getView, now that the method has been refactored to be faster.
getView method no longer automatically reads views from the file system. This was undocumented before and, but it's a breaking change nonetheless. The removed functionality can easily be done in a plugin.
renderable view is rendered (e.g. page)
app.context method. It now only accepts two arguments,
view and
locals, since
ctx (the parameter that was removed) was technically being merged in twice.
isType method on
view. Shouldn't be any breaking changes.
.error method to
.formatError
mergeContext option
view and
item as the second argument
isType method for checking the
viewType on a collection
default layout was automatically applied to partials, causing an infinite loop in rare cases.
