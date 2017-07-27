templates

System for creating and managing template collections, and rendering templates with any node.js template engine. Can be used as the basis for creating a static site generator or blog framework.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save templates

Features

templates are vinyl files

rich plugin support, use any base plugin!

render templates with any template engine, including nunjucks, handlebars, lodash and any consolidate engine!

helpers: support for sync and async

templates collections support

partials and includes

layouts

pages

custom template "types"

pagination

permalinks

middleware can be used to tranform files at any stage in the render cycle

pagination

Much more!

Usage

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates();

Example

app.engine( 'md' , require ( 'engine-lodash' )); app.create( 'pages' ); app.page( 'post.md' , { content : 'This is the <%= title %> page' }); app.render( 'post.md' , { title : 'Home' }, function ( err, view ) { console .log(view.content); });

API

Common

This section describes API features that are shared by all Templates classes.

Set or get an option value.

Params

key {String|Object} : Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.

: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set. val {any} : Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.

: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value. returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

app.option( 'a' , 'b' ); app.option({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.options);

Run a plugin on the given instance. Plugins are invoked immediately upon instantiating in the order in which they were defined.

Example

The simplest plugin looks something like the following:

app.use( function ( inst ) { });

Note that inst is the instance of the class you're instantiating. So if you create an instance of Collection , inst is the collection instance.

Params

fn {Function} : Plugin function. If the plugin returns a function it will be passed to the use method of each item created on the instance.

: Plugin function. If the plugin returns a function it will be passed to the method of each item created on the instance. returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Usage

collection.use( function ( items ) { return function ( item ) { }; });

App

The Templates class is the main export of the templates library. All of the other classes are exposed as static properties on Templates :

Item: Collection item, powered by vinyl-item.

View: Collection item, powered by vinyl-view.

List

Views:

Collection: Base collections class. Use this if you need to customize the render cycle, middleware stages, and so on.

Group

This function is the main export of the templates module. Initialize an instance of templates to create your application.

Params

options {Object}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates();

Create a new list. See the list docs for more information about lists.

Params

opts {Object} : List options

: List options returns {Object}: Returns the list instance for chaining.

Example

var list = app.list(); list.addItem( 'abc' , { content : '...' }); app.create( 'pages' ); var list = app.list(app.pages);

Create a new collection. Collections are decorated with special methods for getting and setting items from the collection. Note that, unlike the create method, collections created with .collection() are not cached.

See the collection docs for more information about collections.

Params

opts {Object} : Collection options

: Collection options returns {Object}: Returns the collection instance for chaining.

Create a new view collection to be stored on the app.views object. See the create docs for more details.

Params

name {String} : The name of the collection to create. Plural or singular form may be used, as the inflections are automatically resolved when the collection is created.

: The name of the collection to create. Plural or singular form may be used, as the inflections are automatically resolved when the collection is created. opts {Object} : Collection options

: Collection options returns {Object}: Returns the collection instance for chaining.

Expose static setup method for providing access to an instance before any other code is run.

Params

app {Object} : Application instance

: Application instance name {String} : Optionally pass the constructor name to use.

: Optionally pass the constructor name to use. returns {undefined}

Example

function App ( options ) { Templates.call( this , options); Templates.setup( this ); } Templates.extend(App);

Register a view engine callback fn as ext . Calls .setEngine and .getEngine internally.

Params

exts {String|Array} : String or array of file extensions.

: String or array of file extensions. fn {Function|Object} : or settings

: or settings {Object}: Optionally pass engine options as the last argument.

Example

app.engine( 'hbs' , require ( 'engine-handlebars' )); var engine = require ( 'consolidate' ); app.engine( 'jade' , engine.jade); app.engine( 'swig' , engine.swig); var swig = app.engine( 'swig' );

Register engine ext with the given render fn and/or settings .

Params

ext {String}: The engine to set.

Example

app.setEngine( 'hbs' , require ( 'engine-handlebars' ), { delims : [ '<%' , '%>' ] });

Get registered engine ext .

Params

ext {String}: The engine to get.

Example

app.engine( 'hbs' , require ( 'engine-handlebars' )); var engine = app.getEngine( 'hbs' );

Register a template helper.

Params

name {String} : Helper name

: Helper name fn {Function}: Helper function.

Example

app.helper( 'upper' , function ( str ) { return str.toUpperCase(); });

Register multiple template helpers.

Params

helpers {Object|Array}: Object, array of objects, or glob patterns.

Example

app.helpers({ foo : function ( ) {}, bar : function ( ) {}, baz : function ( ) {} });

Register an async helper.

Params

name {String} : Helper name.

: Helper name. fn {Function}: Helper function

Example

app.asyncHelper( 'upper' , function ( str, next ) { next( null , str.toUpperCase()); });

Register multiple async template helpers.

Params

helpers {Object|Array}: Object, array of objects, or glob patterns.

Example

app.asyncHelpers({ foo : function ( ) {}, bar : function ( ) {}, baz : function ( ) {} });

Get a previously registered helper.

Params

name {String} : Helper name

: Helper name returns {Function}: Returns the registered helper function.

Example

var fn = app.getHelper( 'foo' );

Get a previously registered async helper.

Params

name {String} : Helper name

: Helper name returns {Function}: Returns the registered helper function.

Example

var fn = app.getAsyncHelper( 'foo' );

Return true if sync helper name is registered.

Params

name {String} : sync helper name

: sync helper name returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the sync helper is registered

Example

if (app.hasHelper( 'foo' )) { }

Return true if async helper name is registered.

Params

name {String} : Async helper name

: Async helper name returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the async helper is registered

Example

if (app.hasAsyncHelper( 'foo' )) { }

Register a namespaced helper group.

Params

helpers {Object|Array}: Object, array of objects, or glob patterns.

Example

app.helperGroup( 'mdu' , { foo : function ( ) {}, bar : function ( ) {}, });

Built-in helpers

View

API for the View class.

Create an instance of View . Optionally pass a default object to use.

Params

view {Object}

Example

var view = new View({ path : 'foo.html' , contents : new Buffer( '...' ) });

Synchronously compile a view.

Params

locals {Object} : Optionally pass locals to the engine.

: Optionally pass locals to the engine. returns {Object} View : instance, for chaining.

Example

var view = page.compile(); view.fn({ title : 'A' }); view.fn({ title : 'B' }); view.fn({ title : 'C' });

Synchronously render templates in view.content .

Params

locals {Object} : Optionally pass locals to the engine.

: Optionally pass locals to the engine. returns {Object} View : instance, for chaining.

Example

var view = new View({ content : 'This is <%= title %>' }); view.renderSync({ title : 'Home' }); console .log(view.content);

Asynchronously render templates in view.content .

Params

locals {Object}: Context to use for rendering templates.

Example

view.render({ title : 'Home' }, function ( err, res ) { });

Create a context object from locals and the view.data and view.locals objects. The view.data property is typically created from front-matter, and view.locals is used when a new View() is created.

This method be overridden either by defining a custom view.options.context function to customize context for a view instance, or static View.context function to customize context for all view instances.

Params

locals {Object} : Optionally pass a locals object to merge onto the context.

: Optionally pass a locals object to merge onto the context. returns {Object}: Returns the context object.

Example

var page = new View({ path : 'a/b/c.txt' , locals : { a : 'b' , c : 'd' }}); var ctx = page.context({ a : 'z' }); console .log(ctx);

Returns true if the view is the given viewType . Returns false if no type is assigned. When used with vinyl-collections, types are assigned by their respective collections.

Params

type {String}: ( renderable , partial , layout )

Example

var view = new View({ path : 'a/b/c.txt' , viewType : 'partial' }) view.isType( 'partial' );

Define a custom static View.context function to override default .context behavior. See the context docs for more info.

Params

locals {Object}

returns {Object}

Example

View.context = function ( locals ) { return locals; };

Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.

Params

key {String|Object} : Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.

: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set. val {any} : Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.

: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value. returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Templates for chaining.

Example

app.data( 'a' , 'b' ); app.data({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.cache.data);

Build the context for the given view and locals .

Params

view {Object} : The view being rendered

: The view being rendered locals {Object}

returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.

Update context in a helper so that this.helper.options is the options for that specific helper.

Params

context {Object}

key {String}

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on returns {Object}: Merged partials

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on callback {Function}: Function that exposes err and partials parameters

Item

API for the Item class.

Create an instance of Item . Optionally pass a default object to use. See vinyl docs for API details and additional documentation.

Params

item {Object}

Example

var item = new Item({ path : 'foo.html' , contents : new Buffer( '...' ) });

Normalize the content and contents properties on item . This is done to ensure compatibility with the vinyl convention of using contents as a Buffer, as well as the assemble convention of using content as a string. We will eventually deprecate the content property.

Example

var item = new Item({ path : 'foo/bar.hbs' , contents : new Buffer( 'foo' )}); console .log(item.content);

Getter/setter to resolve the name of the engine to use for rendering.

Example

var item = new Item({ path : 'foo/bar.hbs' }); console .log(item.engine);

Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.

Params

key {String|Object} : Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.

: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set. val {any} : Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.

: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value. returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Templates for chaining.

Example

app.data( 'a' , 'b' ); app.data({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.cache.data);

Build the context for the given view and locals .

Params

view {Object} : The view being rendered

: The view being rendered locals {Object}

returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.

Update context in a helper so that this.helper.options is the options for that specific helper.

Params

context {Object}

key {String}

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on returns {Object}: Merged partials

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on callback {Function}: Function that exposes err and partials parameters

Views

API for the Views class.

Create an instance of Views with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

Example

var collection = new Views(); collection.addView( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' });

Add a view to collection.views . This is identical to addView except setView returns the collection instance, and addView returns the item instance.

Params

key {String|Object} : View key or object

: View key or object value {Object} : If key is a string, value is the view object.

: If key is a string, value is the view object. next {Function} : Optionally pass a callback function as the last argument to load the view asynchronously. This will also ensure that .onLoad middleware is executed asynchronously.

: Optionally pass a callback function as the last argument to load the view asynchronously. This will also ensure that middleware is executed asynchronously. returns {Object}: returns the view instance.

Example

collection.setView( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' }); collection.setView( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' }, function ( err, view ) { });

Set a view on the collection. This is identical to addView except setView does not emit an event for each view.

Params

key {String|Object} : View key or object

: View key or object value {Object} : If key is a string, value is the view object.

: If key is a string, value is the view object. returns {Object}: returns the view instance.

Example

collection.setView( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' });

Get view name from collection.views .

Params

key {String} : Key of the view to get.

: Key of the view to get. fn {Function} : Optionally pass a function to modify the key.

: Optionally pass a function to modify the key. returns {Object}

Example

collection.getView( 'a.html' );

Delete a view from collection views .

Params

key {String}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining

Example

views.deleteView( 'foo.html' );

Load multiple views onto the collection.

Params

views {Object|Array}

returns {Object}: returns the collection object

Example

collection.addViews({ 'a.html' : { content : '...' }, 'b.html' : { content : '...' }, 'c.html' : { content : '...' } });

Load an array of views onto the collection.

Params

list {Array}

returns {Object}: returns the views instance

Example

collection.addList([ { path : 'a.html' , content : '...' }, { path : 'b.html' , content : '...' }, { path : 'c.html' , content : '...' } ]);

Group all collection views by the given property, properties or compare functions. See group-array for the full range of available features and options.

returns {Object}: Returns an object of grouped views.

Example

var collection = new Collection(); collection.addViews(...); var groups = collection.groupBy( 'data.date' , 'data.slug' );

Return true if the collection belongs to the given view type .

Params

type {String}: ( renderable , partial , layout )

Example

collection.isType( 'partial' );

Alias for viewType

Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.

Params

key {String|Object} : Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.

: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set. val {any} : Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.

: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value. returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Templates for chaining.

Example

app.data( 'a' , 'b' ); app.data({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.cache.data);

Build the context for the given view and locals .

Params

view {Object} : The view being rendered

: The view being rendered locals {Object}

returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.

Update context in a helper so that this.helper.options is the options for that specific helper.

Params

context {Object}

key {String}

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on returns {Object}: Merged partials

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on callback {Function}: Function that exposes err and partials parameters

Find a view by name , optionally passing a collection to limit the search. If no collection is passed all renderable collections will be searched.

Params

name {String} : The name/key of the view to find

: The name/key of the view to find colleciton {String} : Optionally pass a collection name (e.g. pages)

: Optionally pass a collection name (e.g. pages) returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the view if found, or undefined if not.

Example

var page = app.find( 'my-page.hbs' ); var page = app.find( 'my-page.hbs' , 'pages' );

Get view key from the specified collection .

Params

collection {String} : Collection name, e.g. pages

: Collection name, e.g. key {String} : Template name

: Template name fn {Function} : Optionally pass a renameKey function

: Optionally pass a function returns {Object}

Example

var view = app.getView( 'pages' , 'a/b/c.hbs' ); var view = app.getView( 'pages' , 'a/b/c.hbs' , function ( fp ) { return path.basename(fp); });

Get all views from a collection using the collection's singular or plural name.

Params

name {String} : The collection name, e.g. pages or page

: The collection name, e.g. or returns {Object}

Example

var pages = app.getViews( 'pages' ); var posts = app.getViews( 'posts' );

Collections

API for the Collections class.

Create an instance of Collection with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

Example

var collection = new Collection(); collection.addItem( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' });

Add an item to the collection.

Params

key {String|Object} : Item name or object

: Item name or object val {Object} : Item object, when key is a string.

: Item object, when is a string. returns {Object}: returns the item instance.

Events

emits : item With the created item and collection instance as arguments.

Example

collection.addItem( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' });

Identical to .addItem , except the collection instance is returned instead of the item, to allow chaining.

Params

key {String|Object} : Item name or object

: Item name or object val {Object} : Item object, when key is a string.

: Item object, when is a string. returns {Object}: returns the collection instance.

Events

emits : item With the created item and collection instance as arguments.

Example

collection.setItem( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' });

Get an item from collection.items .

Params

key {String} : Key of the item to get.

: Key of the item to get. returns {Object}

Example

collection.getItem( 'a.html' );

Remove an item from collection.items .

Params

key {String}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining

Example

items.deleteItem( 'abc' );

Load multiple items onto the collection.

Params

items {Object|Array}

returns {Object}: returns the instance for chaining

Example

collection.addItems({ 'a.html' : { content : '...' }, 'b.html' : { content : '...' }, 'c.html' : { content : '...' } });

Load an array of items onto the collection.

Params

items {Array} : or an instance of List

: or an instance of fn {Function} : Optional sync callback function that is called on each item.

: Optional sync callback function that is called on each item. returns {Object}: returns the Collection instance for chaining

Example

collection.addList([ { path : 'a.html' , content : '...' }, { path : 'b.html' , content : '...' }, { path : 'c.html' , content : '...' } ]);

Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.

Params

key {String|Object} : Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.

: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set. val {any} : Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.

: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value. returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Templates for chaining.

Example

app.data( 'a' , 'b' ); app.data({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.cache.data);

Build the context for the given view and locals .

Params

view {Object} : The view being rendered

: The view being rendered locals {Object}

returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.

Update context in a helper so that this.helper.options is the options for that specific helper.

Params

context {Object}

key {String}

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on returns {Object}: Merged partials

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on callback {Function}: Function that exposes err and partials parameters

List

API for the List class.

Create an instance of List with the given options . Lists differ from collections in that items are stored as an array, allowing items to be paginated, sorted, and grouped.

Params

options {Object}

Example

var list = new List(); list.addItem( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' });

Add an item to list.items . This is identical to setItem except addItem returns the item , add setItem returns the instance of List .

Params

key {String|Object} : Item key or object

: Item key or object value {Object} : If key is a string, value is the item object.

: If key is a string, value is the item object. returns {Object}: returns the item instance.

Example

collection.addItem( 'foo' , { content : 'bar' });

Add an item to list.items . This is identical to addItem except addItem returns the item , add setItem returns the instance of List .

Params

key {String}

value {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance of List to support chaining.

Example

var items = new Items(...); items.setItem( 'a.html' , { path : 'a.html' , contents : '...' });

Load multiple items onto the collection.

Params

items {Object|Array}

returns {Object}: returns the instance for chaining

Example

collection.addItems({ 'a.html' : { content : '...' }, 'b.html' : { content : '...' }, 'c.html' : { content : '...' } });

Load an array of items or the items from another instance of List .

Params

items {Array} : or an instance of List

: or an instance of fn {Function} : Optional sync callback function that is called on each item.

: Optional sync callback function that is called on each item. returns {Object}: returns the List instance for chaining

Example

var foo = new List(...); var bar = new List(...); bar.addList(foo);

Return true if the list has the given item (name).

Params

key {String}

returns {Object}

Example

list.addItem( 'foo.html' , { content : '...' }); list.hasItem( 'foo.html' );

Get a the index of a specific item from the list by key .

Params

key {String}

returns {Object}

Example

list.getIndex( 'foo.html' );

Get a specific item from the list by key .

Params

key {String} : The item name/key.

: The item name/key. returns {Object}

Example

list.getItem( 'foo.html' );

Proxy for getItem

Params

key {String} : Pass the key of the item to get.

: Pass the key of the to get. returns {Object}

Example

list.getItem( 'foo.html' );

Remove an item from the list.

Params

key {Object|String}: Pass an item instance (object) or item.key (string).

Example

list.deleteItem( 'a.html' );

Remove one or more items from the list.

Params

items {Object|String|Array}: List of items to remove.

Example

list.deleteItems([ 'a.html' , 'b.html' ]);

Decorate each item on the list with additional methods and properties. This provides a way of easily overriding defaults.

Params

item {Object}

returns {Object}: Instance of item for chaining

Filters list items using the given fn and returns a new array.

returns {Object}: Returns a filtered array of items.

Example

var items = list.filter( function ( item ) { return item.data.title.toLowerCase() !== 'home' ; });

Sort all list items using the given property, properties or compare functions. See array-sort for the full range of available features and options.

returns {Object}: Returns a new List instance with sorted items.

Example

var list = new List(); list.addItems(...); var result = list.sortBy( 'data.date' );

Group all list items using the given property, properties or compare functions. See group-array for the full range of available features and options.

returns {Object}: Returns the grouped items.

Example

var list = new List(); list.addItems(...); var groups = list.groupBy( 'data.date' , 'data.slug' );

Paginate all items in the list with the given options, See paginationator for the full range of available features and options.

returns {Object}: Returns the paginated items.

Example

var list = new List(items); var pages = list.paginate({ limit : 5 });

Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.

Params

key {String|Object} : Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.

: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set. val {any} : Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.

: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value. returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Templates for chaining.

Example

app.data( 'a' , 'b' ); app.data({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.cache.data);

Build the context for the given view and locals .

Params

view {Object} : The view being rendered

: The view being rendered locals {Object}

returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.

Update context in a helper so that this.helper.options is the options for that specific helper.

Params

context {Object}

key {String}

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on returns {Object}: Merged partials

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on callback {Function}: Function that exposes err and partials parameters

Group

API for the Group class.

Create an instance of Group with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

Example

var group = new Group({ 'foo' : { items : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } });

Find a view by name , optionally passing a collection to limit the search. If no collection is passed all renderable collections will be searched.

Params

name {String} : The name/key of the view to find

: The name/key of the view to find colleciton {String} : Optionally pass a collection name (e.g. pages)

: Optionally pass a collection name (e.g. pages) returns {Object|undefined}: Returns the view if found, or undefined if not.

Example

var page = app.find( 'my-page.hbs' ); var page = app.find( 'my-page.hbs' , 'pages' );

Get view key from the specified collection .

Params

collection {String} : Collection name, e.g. pages

: Collection name, e.g. key {String} : Template name

: Template name fn {Function} : Optionally pass a renameKey function

: Optionally pass a function returns {Object}

Example

var view = app.getView( 'pages' , 'a/b/c.hbs' ); var view = app.getView( 'pages' , 'a/b/c.hbs' , function ( fp ) { return path.basename(fp); });

Get all views from a collection using the collection's singular or plural name.

Params

name {String} : The collection name, e.g. pages or page

: The collection name, e.g. or returns {Object}

Example

var pages = app.getViews( 'pages' ); var posts = app.getViews( 'posts' );

Compile content with the given locals .

Params

view {Object|String} : View object.

: View object. locals {Object}

isAsync {Boolean} : Load async helpers

: Load async helpers returns {Object}: View object with compiled view.fn property.

Example

var indexPage = app.page( 'some-index-page.hbs' ); var view = app.compile(indexPage); view.fn({ title : 'Foo' }); view.fn({ title : 'Bar' }); view.fn({ title : 'Baz' });

Asynchronously compile content with the given locals and callback. (fwiw, this method name uses the unconventional "*Async" nomenclature to allow us to preserve the synchronous behavior of the view.compile method as well as the name).

Params

view {Object|String} : View object.

: View object. locals {Object}

isAsync {Boolean} : Pass true to load helpers as async (mostly used internally)

: Pass true to load helpers as async (mostly used internally) callback {Function}: function that exposes err and the view object with compiled view.fn property

Example

var indexPage = app.page( 'some-index-page.hbs' ); app.compileAsync(indexPage, function ( err, view ) { });

Render a view with the given locals and callback .

Params

view {Object|String} : Instance of View

: Instance of locals {Object} : Locals to pass to template engine.

: Locals to pass to template engine. callback {Function}

Example

var blogPost = app.post.getView( '2015-09-01-foo-bar' ); app.render(blogPost, { title : 'Foo' }, function ( err, view ) { });

Set, get and load data to be passed to templates as context at render-time.

Params

key {String|Object} : Pass a key-value pair or an object to set.

: Pass a key-value pair or an object to set. val {any} : Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value.

: Any value when a key-value pair is passed. This can also be options if a glob pattern is passed as the first value. returns {Object}: Returns an instance of Templates for chaining.

Example

app.data( 'a' , 'b' ); app.data({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.cache.data);

Build the context for the given view and locals .

Params

view {Object} : The view being rendered

: The view being rendered locals {Object}

returns {Object}: The object to be passed to engines/views as context.

Update context in a helper so that this.helper.options is the options for that specific helper.

Params

context {Object}

key {String}

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on returns {Object}: Merged partials

Merge "partials" view types. This is necessary for template engines have no support for partials or only support one type of partials.

Params

options {Object} : Optionally pass an array of viewTypes to include on options.viewTypes

: Optionally pass an array of to include on callback {Function}: Function that exposes err and partials parameters

Middleware

Control the entire render cycle, with simple-to-use routes and middleware.

Example

var router = new app.Router(); var route = new app.Route();

Handle a middleware method for file .

Params

method {String} : Name of the router method to handle. See router methods

: Name of the router method to handle. See router methods file {Object} : View object

: View object callback {Function} : Callback function

: Callback function returns {undefined}

Example

app.handle( 'customMethod' , file, callback);

Run the given middleware handler only if the file has not already been handled by method .

Params

method {Object} : The name of the handler method to call.

: The name of the handler method to call. file {Object}

returns {undefined}

Example

app.handleOnce( 'onLoad' , file, callback);

Create a new Route for the given path. Each route contains a separate middleware stack. See the [route API documentation][route-api] for details on adding handlers and middleware to routes.

Params

path {String}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

app.create( 'posts' ); app.route( /blog/ ) .all( function ( file, next ) { next(); }); app.post( 'whatever' , { path : 'blog/foo.bar' , content : 'bar baz' });

Add callback triggers to route parameters, where name is the name of the parameter and fn is the callback function.

Params

name {String}

fn {Function}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

app.param( 'title' , function ( view, next, title ) { next(); }); app.onLoad( '/blog/:title' , function ( view, next ) { next(); });

Special route method that works just like the router.METHOD() methods, except that it matches all verbs.

Params

path {String}

callback {Function}

returns {Object} this : for chaining

Example

app.all( /\.hbs$/ , function ( view, next ) { next(); });

Add a router handler method to the instance. Interchangeable with the handlers method.

Params

method {String} : Name of the handler method to define.

: Name of the handler method to define. returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining

Example

app.handler( 'onFoo' ); app.handler([ 'onFoo' , 'onBar' ]);

Add one or more router handler methods to the instance.

Params

methods {Array|String} : One or more method names to define.

: One or more method names to define. returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining

Example

app.handlers([ 'onFoo' , 'onBar' , 'onBaz' ]); app.handlers( 'onFoo' );

Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates instance ( App ).

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); templates.isApp(templates); templates.isApp(app);

Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates Collection instance.

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); app.create( 'pages' ); templates.isCollection(app.pages);

Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates Views instance.

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); app.create( 'pages' ); templates.isViews(app.pages);

Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates List instance.

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var List = templates.List; var app = templates(); var list = new List(); templates.isList(list);

Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates Group instance.

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var Group = templates.Group; var app = templates(); var group = new Group(); templates.isGroup(group);

Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates View instance.

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); templates.isView( 'foo' ); var view = app.view( 'foo' , { content : '...' }); templates.isView(view);

Static method that returns true if the given value is a templates Item instance.

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); templates.isItem( 'foo' ); var view = app.view( 'foo' , { content : '...' }); templates.isItem(view);

Static method that returns true if the given value is a vinyl File instance.

Params

val {Object} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}

Example

var File = require ( 'vinyl' ); var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); var view = app.view( 'foo' , { content : '...' }); templates.isVinyl(view); var file = new File({ path : 'foo' , contents : new Buffer( '...' )}); templates.isVinyl(file);

More examples

This is just a very basic glimpse at the templates API!

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); app.create( 'pages' ); app.page( 'a.html' , { content : 'this is <%= foo %>' }); app.page( 'b.html' , { content : 'this is <%= bar %>' }); app.page( 'c.html' , { content : 'this is <%= baz %>' }); app.pages.getView( 'a.html' ) .render({ foo : 'home' }, function ( err, view ) { });

History

key

Starting with v0.25.0, changelog entries will be categorized using the following labels from keep-a-changelog_:

added : for new features

: for new features changed : for changes in existing functionality

: for changes in existing functionality deprecated : for once-stable features removed in upcoming releases

: for once-stable features removed in upcoming releases removed : for deprecated features removed in this release

: for deprecated features removed in this release fixed : for any bug fixes

fixed

Reverts layout changes from 1.0 to fix block-layout-nesting bug.

There is a bug causing child blocks to be promoted up to ancestors when a nested layout/block is defined. It's not a common scenario, and probably hasn't been encountered in the wild yet since blocks were just introduced and haven't been documented yet. However, it's a bad bug, and would cause major problems if it surfaced.

The good news is that I know how to fix it. Bad news is that it will be time consuming and I need to make other changes before I get to that fix. Thus, in the meantime the best course of action is removing the blocks code.

Added

Templates now uses dry for handling layouts

Advanced template-inheritance features, like extends and blocks! See dry documentation for details.

Fixed

Correctly handles arguments for the built-in singular helper when used with Handlebars.

Fixed

Ensures the template rendering engine's context is preserved.

Added

Views can now be created asynchronously by passing a callback as the last argument to .addView (or the method created by .create , e.g. .page )

Fixed

Ensures the view object has engineStack and localsStack properties

Bumps base-data which removed renameKey option used when loading data. Use the namespace option instead.

Bumps [base-engine][] to fix a bug in engine-cache.

fixes List bug that was caused collection helpers to explode

There should be no breaking changes in this release. If you experience a regression, please create an issue.

Externalizes a few core plugins to: base-helpers, base-routes, and [base-engine][]. The goal is to allow you to use only the plugins you need in your builds.

Improvements to lookup functions: app.getView() and app.find()

and Bumps base to take advantages of code optimizations.

Breaking changes

The queue property has been removed, as well as related code for loading views using events. This behavior can easily be added using plugins or existing emitters.

Non-breaking

The View and Item class have been externalized to modules vinyl-item and vinyl-view so they can be used in other libraries.

Context : In general, context should be merged so that the most specific context wins over less specific. This fixes one case where locals was winning over front-matter

: In general, context should be merged so that the most specific context wins over less specific. This fixes one case where locals was winning over front-matter Helpers : Exposes .ctx() method on helper context, to simplify merging context in non-built-in helpers

: Exposes method on helper context, to simplify merging context in non-built-in helpers Engines: Fixes bug that was using default engine on options instead of engine that matches view file extension.

Numerous dependency updates

Fixes inheritance bug that only manifests in node v0.4.0

Improved error handling in routes

Removed debug methods and related code

methods and related code Improve layout handling with respect to template types ( partial , renderable and layout )

, and ) Update dependencies

Improved context handling

Ensure collection middleware is handled after app middleware

removes .removeItem method that was deprecated in v0.10.7 from List

method that was deprecated in v0.10.7 from .handleView is deprecated in favor of .handleOnce and will be removed in a future version. Start using .handleOnce now.

is deprecated in favor of and will be removed in a future version. Start using now. adds a static Templates.setup() method for initializing any setup code that should have access to the instance before any other use code is run.

method for initializing any setup code that should have access to the instance before any other use code is run. upgrade to base-data v0.4.0, which adds app.option.set , app.option.get and app.option.merge

Although 99% of users won't be effected by the changes in this release, there were some potentially breaking changes.

The render and compile methods were streamlined, making it clear that .mergePartials should not have been renamed to mergePartialsSync . So that change was reverted.

and methods were streamlined, making it clear that should not have been renamed to . So that change was reverted. Helper context: Exposes a this.helper object to the context in helpers, which has the helper name and options that were set specifically for that helper

object to the context in helpers, which has the helper name and options that were set specifically for that helper Helper context: Exposes a this.view object to the context in helpers, which is the current view being rendered. This was (and still is) always expose on this.context.view , but it makes sense to add this to the root of the context as a convenience. We will deprecate this.context.view in a future version.

object to the context in helpers, which is the current view being rendered. This was (and still is) always expose on , but it makes sense to add this to the root of the context as a convenience. We will deprecate in a future version. Helper context: .get , .set and .merge methods on this.options , this.context and the this object in helpers.

All template handling is async by default. Instead of adding .compileSync , we felt that it made more sense to add .compileAsync , since .compile is a public method and most users will expect it to be sync, and .compile methods with most engines are typically sync. In other words, .compileAsync probably won't be seen by most users, but we wanted to explain the decision to go against node.js naming conventions.

, we felt that it made more sense to add , since is a public method and most users will expect it to be sync, and methods with most engines are typically sync. In other words, probably won't be seen by most users, but we wanted to explain the decision to go against node.js naming conventions. Improved layout detection and handling

Adds helper methods, .hasAsyncHelper, .hasHelper, .getAsyncHelper, and .getHelper

Ensures that both collection and app routes are handled when both are defined for a view

Default engine can now be defined on app or a collection using using app.option('engine') , views.option('engine')

can now be defined on or a collection using using , Default layout can now defined using app.option('layout') , views.option('layout') . No changes have been made to view.layout , it should work as before. Resolves issue/#818

can now defined using , . No changes have been made to , it should work as before. Resolves issue/#818 Improves logic for finding a layout, this should make layouts easier to define and find going forward.

The built-in view helper has been refactored completely. The helper is now async and renders the view before returning its content.

helper has been refactored completely. The helper is now async and renders the view before returning its content. Adds isApp , isViews , isCollection , isList , isView , isGroup , and isItem static methods. All return true when the given value is an instance of the respective class.

, , , , , , and static methods. All return true when the given value is an instance of the respective class. Adds deleteItem method to List and Collection, and deleteView method to Views.

method to List and Collection, and method to Views. Last, the static _.proto property which is only exposed for unit tests was renamed to _.plugin .

Force-update base to v0.6.4 to take advantage of isRegistered feature.

Re-introduces fs logic to getView , now that the method has been refactored to be faster.

getView method no longer automatically reads views from the file system. This was undocumented before and, but it's a breaking change nonetheless. The removed functionality can easily be done in a plugin.

Fixes error messages when no engine is found for a view, and the view does not have a file extension.

Fixes a lookup bug in render and compile that was returning the first view that matched the given name from any collection. So if a partial and a page shared the same name, if the partial was matched first it was returned. Now the renderable view is rendered (e.g. page)

breaking change: changes parameters on app.context method. It now only accepts two arguments, view and locals , since ctx (the parameter that was removed) was technically being merged in twice.

Exposes isType method on view . Shouldn't be any breaking changes.

breaking change: renamed .error method to .formatError

method to adds mergeContext option

option collection name is now emitted with view and item as the second argument

and as the second argument adds isType method for checking the viewType on a collection

method for checking the on a collection also now emits an event with the collection name when a view is created

fixes bug where default layout was automatically applied to partials, causing an infinite loop in rare cases.

About

Related projects

assemble: Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at creating web projects… more | homepage

en-route: Routing for static site generators, build systems and task runners, heavily based on express.js routes… more | homepage

engine: Template engine based on Lo-Dash template, but adds features like the ability to register helpers… more | homepage

layouts: Wraps templates with layouts. Layouts can use other layouts and be nested to any depth… more | homepage

verb: Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used… more | homepage

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

