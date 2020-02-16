VuePack is a modern Vue.js starter
which uses Vue 2, Vuex, Vue-router and Webpack 2.
I highly recommend you to try Poi, you can develop Vue.js app with no-config until you need it. Less boilerplate code, more happiness ❤️
Here's the plan for VuePack 4.0, you can support my work by donating or joining the development.
You'd better have
node >=10 and
npm >=6 installed:
This template can be used with SAO, which also means you can use the template offline:
npm i -g sao jstransformer-handlebars
# from npm
sao vuepack new-project
# or git repo
sao egoist/vuepack new-project
Vue CLI (
vue-cli@2 or
@vue/cli@>=3 +
@vue/cli-init) is still supported, but it has been deprecated by Vue officially, so it is not recommended to use Vue CLI with Vuepack.
npm i -g @vue/cli @vue/cli-init
vue init egoist/vuepack
Install
git with unix tools before getting started.
If you did not enable Electron support, the dest folder is
./dist, otherwise it's
./app/dist.
./app folder only exists when you enabled Electron support.
├── app # the actual app you want to bundle with Electron
│ ├── dist # directory which contains all bundled files
│ └── index.js # entry file for Electron
├── build # webpack configs and other scripts
├── client # client-side app files
├── dist # bundled files and index.html
│ ├── index.html
│ └── [...other bundled files]
├── tests # e2e tests written by testcafe
├── node_modules # dependencies
└── package.json # package info
You want to customize the output of
index.html, simply modify index.html, see more at html-webpack-plugin.
