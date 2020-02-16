



VuePack is a modern Vue.js starter

which uses Vue 2, Vuex, Vue-router and Webpack 2.

Note

I highly recommend you to try Poi, you can develop Vue.js app with no-config until you need it. Less boilerplate code, more happiness ❤️

Here's the plan for VuePack 4.0, you can support my work by donating or joining the development.

Features

Check out the docs for more usages.

Get Started

You'd better have node >=10 and npm >=6 installed:

sao

This template can be used with SAO, which also means you can use the template offline:

npm i -g sao jstransformer-handlebars sao vuepack new-project sao egoist/vuepack new-project

Vue CLI

Vue CLI ( vue-cli@2 or @vue/cli@>=3 + @vue/cli-init ) is still supported, but it has been deprecated by Vue officially, so it is not recommended to use Vue CLI with Vuepack.

npm i -g @vue/cli @vue/cli-init vue init egoist/vuepack

For Windows users

Install git with unix tools before getting started.

Folder Structure

If you did not enable Electron support, the dest folder is ./dist , otherwise it's ./app/dist .

./app folder only exists when you enabled Electron support.

├── app │ ├── dist │ └── index.js ├── build ├── client ├── dist │ ├── index.html │ └── [...other bundled files] ├── tests ├── node_modules └── package.json

Custom template

You want to customize the output of index.html , simply modify index.html, see more at html-webpack-plugin.

License

MIT © EGOIST