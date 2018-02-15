Webpack ES6 Template String Loader
npm install template-string-loader
You will need to use this with the babel loader or some other ES6 loader that supports template strings.
var template = require("babel!template-string!./file.html")({data: '123'});
Example template:
<!-- file.html -->
<div>${scope.data}</div>
The loader returns a function like below. Call the function with the data you want to pass to the template. That data is available on the scope param:
module.exports = function(scope){
return `<div>${scope.data}</div>`;
}
Result:
<div>123</div>