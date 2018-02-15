Webpack ES6 Template String Loader

Installation

npm install template-string-loader

Usage

You will need to use this with the babel loader or some other ES6 loader that supports template strings.

var template = require ( "babel!template-string!./file.html" )({ data : '123' });

Example template:

< div > ${scope.data} </ div >

The loader returns a function like below. Call the function with the data you want to pass to the template. That data is available on the scope param:

module .exports = function ( scope ) { return `<div> ${scope.data} </div>` ; }

Result: