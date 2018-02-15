openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tsl

template-string-loader

by Brad Benvenuti
0.0.4 (see all)

Webpack ES6 Template String Loader

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

458

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

template-string-loader

Webpack ES6 Template String Loader

Installation

npm install template-string-loader

Usage

You will need to use this with the babel loader or some other ES6 loader that supports template strings.

var template = require("babel!template-string!./file.html")({data: '123'});

Example template:

<!-- file.html -->
<div>${scope.data}</div>

The loader returns a function like below. Call the function with the data you want to pass to the template. That data is available on the scope param:

module.exports = function(scope){
    return `<div>${scope.data}</div>`;
}

Result:

<div>123</div>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial