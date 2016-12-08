openbase logo
thl

template-html-loader

by J. Tangelder
1.0.0 (see all)

Parse templates to html loader for webpack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

963

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

template-html-loader

Parse templates to html loader for webpack. It parses any template language supported by consolidate.js, and returns the html.

You will still need to install the template engine. The script will try to detect the template engine by the file extension. You can overwrite this by setting the engine parameter.

loaders: [
  { test: /\.jade/, loader: "template-html-loader" },
  { test: /\.ejs/, loader: "template-html-loader" }
  { test: /\.mustache/, loader: "template-html-loader?engine=hogan" }
]

Available on NPM, template-html-loader.

