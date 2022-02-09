🔀 Replace {{ variables }} in all your files

Use variables to replace template strings in any type of file. This is both a runnable command-line application and JavaScript/TypeScript module.

✨ Some helpful features:

If you use a JavaScript file as the dataFile argument, whatever object the JS exports is used for replacement.

argument, whatever object the JS exports is used for replacement. If the value of one of the keys is a function, the result of that function is used for replacement.

Deeply-nested keys can be used for replacements.

Usage

template-file <dataFile> <sourceGlob> <destination>

Arguments

data - Data file in JSON; used to replace variables in source files

- Data file in JSON; used to replace variables in source files sourceGlob - Files to process; see glob for syntax

- Files to process; see glob for syntax destination - Destination directory where processed files go

ℹ️ TIP: Remember to place quotes around your arguments (if they contain asterisks, question marks, etc.) to keep your shell from expanding globs before template-file gets to consume them.

Examples

Just handle one file:

template-file data.json template.txt build/

Compile all .abc files in src/ to build/ :

template-file stuff.json 'src/**/*.abc' build/

Compile all HTML files in src/ to dist/ using the exported result of a JavaScript module:

template-file retrieveData.js 'src/**/*.html' './dist'

Templates

This uses templates similar to mustache templates, but there are some differences.

Anything between {{ and }} can be replaced with a value. Spacing doesn't matter.

const template = '{{ location.name }} is {{adjective}}.' ; const data = { location : { name : 'Nashville' }, adjective : 'cool' }; render(template, data);

To render a list of items, you can use {{#example}} and {{/example}} . Empty lists and falsy values aren't rendered:

const template = ` <h3>Friend List:</h3> <ul> {{#friends}} <li>{{name}}</li> {{/friends}} </ul> ` ; const data = { friends : [{ name : 'Amanda' }, { name : 'Bryson' }, { name : 'Josh' }] }; render(template, data);

If you have an array of primitive values instead of objects, you can use {{ this }} to refer to the current value:

const template = ` ### Foods I Like {{#foods}} - {{ this }} {{/foods}} ` ; const data = { foods : [ 'steak' , 'eggs' , 'avocado' ] }; render(template, data);

If a replacement is a function, it is called with no arguments:

const template = `Hello, {{name}}` ; const data = { name : () => 'Charles' }; render(template, data);

API

In addition to the CLI, this module exports several helpers to programmatically render templates.

Example:

import { render, renderFile } from 'template-file' ; const data = { location : { name : 'Nashville' }, adjective : 'cool' }; render( '{{ location.name }} is {{ adjective }}.' , data); const string = await renderFile( '/path/to/file' , data); console .log(renderedString);

render

Type:

function render ( template: string , data: Data ): string ;

Replaces values from data and returns the rendered string.

import { render } from 'template-file' ; const data = { location: { name: 'Nashville' }, adjective: 'cool' }; render( '{{ location.name }} is {{ adjective }}.' , data);

renderFile

Type:

function renderFile ( filepath: string , data: Data ): Promise < string > ;

Reads a file replaces values from data , and returns the rendered string.

import { renderFile } from 'template-file' ; const data = { name: 'Blake' , sites: { github: { username: 'blakek' } } }; renderFile( './example.html' , data);

renderGlob

Type: (note, this may change in a future major version release)

function renderGlob ( sourceGlob: string , data: Data, onFileCallback: (filename: string , contents: string ) => void ): Promise < void > ;

Finds files matching a glob pattern, reads those files, replaces values from data , and calls a function for each file. Note, no string is returned from the function; values are handled through callbacks for each file.

import { renderGlob } from 'template-file' ; const data = { name: 'Blake' , sites: { github: { username: 'blakek' } } }; const files = []; renderGlob( './templates/*.html' , data, ( filename, contents ) => { files.push({ filename, contents }); }); console .log(files);

renderToFolder

Type:

function renderToFolder ( sourceGlob: string , destination: string , data: Data ): Promise < void > ;

import { renderToFolder } from 'template-file' ; const data = { name: 'Blake' , sites: { github: { username: 'blakek' } } }; renderToFolder( './templates/*.html' , './dist/' , data);

Finds files matching a glob pattern, reads those files, replaces values from data , and writes a file with the same name to destination .

Upgrading from older versions:

Version 5 renamed some functions to be simpler:

renderString was renamed render

was renamed renderTemplateFile was renamed renderFile

was renamed renderGlob and renderToFolder were in v4 but were undocumented. The API for renderGlob may change in the future, depending on usage.

Versions < 4 could not lookup properties with a dot in the name. This should be possible since version 4. For example, this was not possible before v4.0.0:

import { render } from 'template-file' ; const data = { 'with.dot' : 'yep' }; render( 'Does this work? {{with.dot}}' , data);

Install

With either Yarn or npm installed, run one of the following:

Task with Yarn with npm Add this to a project yarn add template-file npm install --save template-file Install this as a development dependency yarn add --dev template-file npm install --save-dev template-file Install this globally yarn global add template-file npm install --global template-file

License

MIT