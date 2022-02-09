🔀 Replace {{ variables }} in all your files
Use variables to replace template strings in any type of file. This is both a runnable command-line application and JavaScript/TypeScript module.
✨ Some helpful features:
dataFile argument, whatever object the JS exports is used for replacement.
template-file <dataFile> <sourceGlob> <destination>
ℹ️ TIP: Remember to place quotes around your arguments (if they contain asterisks, question marks, etc.) to keep your shell from expanding globs before
template-file gets to consume them.
Just handle one file:
template-file data.json template.txt build/
Compile all
.abc files in
src/ to
build/:
template-file stuff.json 'src/**/*.abc' build/
Compile all HTML files in
src/ to
dist/ using the exported result of a JavaScript module:
template-file retrieveData.js 'src/**/*.html' './dist'
This uses templates similar to mustache templates, but there are some differences.
Anything between
{{ and
}} can be replaced with a value. Spacing doesn't matter.
const template = '{{ location.name }} is {{adjective}}.';
const data = {
location: { name: 'Nashville' },
adjective: 'cool'
};
render(template, data); //» 'Nashville is cool.'
To render a list of items, you can use
{{#example}} and
{{/example}}. Empty lists and falsy values aren't rendered:
const template = `
<h3>Friend List:</h3>
<ul>
{{#friends}}
<li>{{name}}</li>
{{/friends}}
</ul>
`;
const data = {
friends: [{ name: 'Amanda' }, { name: 'Bryson' }, { name: 'Josh' }]
};
render(template, data);
// <h3>Friend List:</h3>
// <ul>
// <li>Amanda</li>
// <li>Bryson</li>
// <li>Josh</li>
// </ul>
If you have an array of primitive values instead of objects, you can use
{{ this }} to refer to the current value:
const template = `
### Foods I Like
{{#foods}}
- {{ this }}
{{/foods}}
`;
const data = {
foods: ['steak', 'eggs', 'avocado']
};
render(template, data);
// ### Foods I Like
//
// - steak
// - eggs
// - avocado
If a replacement is a function, it is called with no arguments:
const template = `Hello, {{name}}`;
const data = {
name: () => 'Charles'
};
render(template, data); //» Hello, Charles
In addition to the CLI, this module exports several helpers to programmatically render templates.
Example:
import { render, renderFile } from 'template-file';
const data = {
location: { name: 'Nashville' },
adjective: 'cool'
};
// Replace variables in string
render('{{ location.name }} is {{ adjective }}.', data); //» 'Nashville is cool.'
// Replace variables in a file (same as above, but from a file)
const string = await renderFile('/path/to/file', data);
console.log(renderedString);
render
Type:
function render(template: string, data: Data): string;
Replaces values from
data and returns the rendered string.
import { render } from 'template-file';
const data = {
location: { name: 'Nashville' },
adjective: 'cool'
};
render('{{ location.name }} is {{ adjective }}.', data); //» 'Nashville is cool.'
renderFile
Type:
function renderFile(filepath: string, data: Data): Promise<string>;
Reads a file replaces values from
data, and returns the rendered string.
import { renderFile } from 'template-file';
// example.html:
// <h1>Welcome back, {{ sites.github.username }}!</h1>
const data = {
name: 'Blake',
sites: {
github: {
username: 'blakek'
}
}
};
renderFile('./example.html', data); //» '<h1>Welcome back, blakek!</h1>'
renderGlob
Type: (note, this may change in a future major version release)
function renderGlob(
sourceGlob: string,
data: Data,
onFileCallback: (filename: string, contents: string) => void
): Promise<void>;
Finds files matching a glob pattern, reads those files, replaces values from
data, and calls a function for each file. Note, no string is returned from the function; values are handled through callbacks for each file.
import { renderGlob } from 'template-file';
// ./templates/profile.html:
// <h1>Welcome back, {{ name }}!</h1>
// ./templates/sign-in.html:
// <p>Currently signed in as <em>{{ sites.github.username }}<em>.</p>
const data = {
name: 'Blake',
sites: {
github: {
username: 'blakek'
}
}
};
const files = [];
renderGlob('./templates/*.html', data, (filename, contents) => {
files.push({ filename, contents });
});
console.log(files);
// [
// {
// contents: '<h1>Welcome back, Blake!</h1>',
// filename: './templates/profile.html'
// },
// {
// contents: '<p>Currently signed in as <em>blakek<em>.</p>',
// filename: './templates/sign-in.html'
// }
// ]
renderToFolder
Type:
function renderToFolder(
sourceGlob: string,
destination: string,
data: Data
): Promise<void>;
import { renderToFolder } from 'template-file';
const data = {
name: 'Blake',
sites: {
github: {
username: 'blakek'
}
}
};
renderToFolder('./templates/*.html', './dist/', data);
Finds files matching a glob pattern, reads those files, replaces values from
data, and writes a file with the same name to
destination.
Version 5 renamed some functions to be simpler:
renderString was renamed
render
renderTemplateFile was renamed
renderFile
renderGlob and
renderToFolder were in v4 but were undocumented. The API for
renderGlob may change in the future, depending on usage.
Versions < 4 could not lookup properties with a dot in the name. This should be possible since version 4. For example, this was not possible before v4.0.0:
import { render } from 'template-file';
const data = { 'with.dot': 'yep' };
render('Does this work? {{with.dot}}', data);
With either Yarn or npm installed, run one of the following:
|Task
|with Yarn
|with npm
|Add this to a project
yarn add template-file
npm install --save template-file
|Install this as a development dependency
yarn add --dev template-file
npm install --save-dev template-file
|Install this globally
yarn global add template-file
npm install --global template-file
MIT