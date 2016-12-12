Render templates using any engine. Supports, layouts, pages, partials and custom template types. Use template helpers, middleware, routes, loaders, and lots more. Powers assemble, verb and other node.js apps.
Here is a brief example of what you can do with Template.
var app = require('template')();
app.engine('tmpl', require('engine-lodash'));
/**
* Create a custom view collection
*/
app.create('pages');
/**
* Load views onto the collection (globs work too)
*/
app.page('welcome.tmpl', {path: 'welcome.tmpl', content: 'Hello, <%= name %>!'})
.page('goodbye.tmpl', {path: 'goodbye.tmpl', content: 'Goodbye, <%= name %>!'});
// get a template
var page = app.pages.get('welcome.tmpl');
// render the template
page.render({name: 'Bob'}, function (err, res) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(res.content);
//=> 'Hello, Bob!'
app.pages.get('goodbye.tmpl')
.render({name: 'Bob'}, function (err, res) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(res.content);
//=> 'Goodbye, Bob!'
});
});
Docs are on the way. In the meantime, visit the examples and unit tests to learn more about what Template can do.
Install with npm
$ npm i template --save
See to the API documentation.
Create a new instance of
Template with the given `options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var app = require('template')();
Load data onto
app.cache.data
Params
key {String|Object}: Key of the value to set, or object to extend.
val {any}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance of
Template for chaining
Example
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {};
app.data('a', 'b');
app.data({c: 'd'});
console.log(app.cache.data);
//=> {a: 'b', c: 'd'}
Create a new
Views collection.
Params
name {String}: The name of the collection. Plural or singular form.
opts {Object}: Collection options
loaders {String|Array|Function}: Loaders to use for adding views to the created collection.
returns {Object}: Returns the
Assemble instance for chaining.
Example
app.create('foo');
app.foo('*.hbs');
var view = app.foo.get('baz.hbs');
Handle middleware for the given
view and locals.
Params
method {String}: Router VERB
view {Object}: View object
locals {Object}
cb {Function}
returns {Object}
Example
app.handle('customHandle', view);
Compile
content with the given
locals.
Params
view {Object|String}: View object.
locals {Object}
isAsync {Boolean}: Load async helpers
returns {Object}: View object with
fn property with the compiled function.
Example
var blogPost = app.post('2015-09-01-foo-bar');
var view = app.compile(blogPost);
// view.fn => [function]
Render
content with the given
locals and
callback.
Params
file {Object|String}: String or normalized template object.
locals {Object}: Locals to pass to registered view engines.
callback {Function}
Example
var blogPost = app.post('2015-09-01-foo-bar');
app.render(blogPost, function(err, view) {
// `view` is an object with a rendered `content` property
});
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Install devDependencies:
npm i -d && verb
