Render templates using any engine. Supports, layouts, pages, partials and custom template types. Use template helpers, middleware, routes, loaders, and lots more. Powers assemble, verb and other node.js apps.

Introduction

Here is a brief example of what you can do with Template.

var app = require ( 'template' )(); app.engine( 'tmpl' , require ( 'engine-lodash' )); app.create( 'pages' ); app.page( 'welcome.tmpl' , { path : 'welcome.tmpl' , content : 'Hello, <%= name %>!' }) .page( 'goodbye.tmpl' , { path : 'goodbye.tmpl' , content : 'Goodbye, <%= name %>!' }); var page = app.pages.get( 'welcome.tmpl' ); page.render({ name : 'Bob' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(res.content); app.pages.get( 'goodbye.tmpl' ) .render({ name : 'Bob' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(res.content); }); });

Docs are on the way. In the meantime, visit the examples and unit tests to learn more about what Template can do.

Create a new instance of Template with the given `options.

Params

options {Object}

Example

var app = require ( 'template' )();

Load data onto app.cache.data

Params

key {String|Object} : Key of the value to set, or object to extend.

: Key of the value to set, or object to extend. val {any}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance of Template for chaining

Example

console .log(app.cache.data); app.data( 'a' , 'b' ); app.data({ c : 'd' }); console .log(app.cache.data);

Create a new Views collection.

Params

name {String} : The name of the collection. Plural or singular form.

: The name of the collection. Plural or singular form. opts {Object} : Collection options

: Collection options loaders {String|Array|Function} : Loaders to use for adding views to the created collection.

: Loaders to use for adding views to the created collection. returns {Object}: Returns the Assemble instance for chaining.

Example

app.create( 'foo' ); app.foo( '*.hbs' ); var view = app.foo.get( 'baz.hbs' );

Handle middleware for the given view and locals.

Params

method {String} : Router VERB

: Router VERB view {Object} : View object

: View object locals {Object}

cb {Function}

returns {Object}

Example

app.handle( 'customHandle' , view);

Compile content with the given locals .

Params

view {Object|String} : View object.

: View object. locals {Object}

isAsync {Boolean} : Load async helpers

: Load async helpers returns {Object}: View object with fn property with the compiled function.

Example

var blogPost = app.post( '2015-09-01-foo-bar' ); var view = app.compile(blogPost);

Render content with the given locals and callback .

Params

file {Object|String} : String or normalized template object.

: String or normalized template object. locals {Object} : Locals to pass to registered view engines.

: Locals to pass to registered view engines. callback {Function}

Example

var blogPost = app.post( '2015-09-01-foo-bar' ); app.render(blogPost, function ( err, view ) { });

assemble: Static site generator for Grunt.js, Yeoman and Node.js. Used by Zurb Foundation, Zurb Ink, H5BP/Effeckt,… more | homepage

en-route: Routing for static site generators, build systems and task runners, heavily based on express.js routes… more | homepage

layouts: Wraps templates with layouts. Layouts can use other layouts and be nested to any depth.… more | homepage

verb: Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used… more | homepage

