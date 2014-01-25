templar

A minimal template thing for node.js web sites to use.

Works with any template engine that works with Express.

Automatically sends ETags based on the data and the template being used, and 304 responses based on the If-None-Match request header, if the user would be getting the same exact response as last time.

Example

var ejs = require ( 'ejs' ) , Templar = require ( 'templar' ) , templarOptions = { engine : ejs, folder : './templates' } Templar.loadFolder( './templates' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.template = Templar(req, res, templarOptions) res.template( 'foo.ejs' , { some : 'data' , for : [ 'the' , 'template' ] }) }).listen(PORT)

Options

: The engine to use. EJS and Jade both work. folder : The folder where template files are found.

: The folder where template files are found. cache : Boolean. Set to false to suppress 304 responses and re-read templates without restarting the process.

Partials

Every template will be provided with a local function include(file, data) . This function will include another template via a relative path, run it using the data provided, and return the string.

Note that this does not automatically dump the data into the calling template! It's still the caller's responsibility to actually print out the result.

Example

If the template full.ejs contains this:

<!doctype html ALL UP IN YOUR FACE> <html> <head><title>yoyoyoyo</title> <body> <%- include("partial.ejs", { partial: 1 }) %> <%- include("partial.ejs", { partial: 2 }) %> <%- include("partial.ejs", { partial: 3 }) %> <%- include("partial.ejs", { partial: 4 }) %> <%- include("partial.ejs", { partial: 5 }) %> </body></html>

Then, in the same folder, you had a partial.ejs that contained:

<p>is for <%= partial %>

then the resulting output would be:

< html > < head > < title > yoyoyoyo </ title > < body > < p > is for 1 < p > is for 2 < p > is for 3 < p > is for 4 < p > is for 5 </ body > </ html >