Featherlight (2kB) helper for Javascript date formatting

Sometimes all you need is just a simple date formatting without all of those super powers.

Name is a play from tempus, Latin word meaning time and tempe an Indonesian traditional food.

📦 Install

$ yarn add tempe or $ npm install tempe

💻 Usage

Use the default export, pass existing date object or you can initialize it like normal Javascript Date object.

import tempe from 'tempe' ; tempe( 2020 , 0 , 13 ).format( 'dd, DD MMM YYYY' ); tempe( new Date ( 2020 , 0 , 13 )).format( 'dd, DD MMM YYYY' ); tempe( 2020 , 2 , 25 , 23 , 59 ).format( 'DD MMMM YYYY hh:mm:ss' ); tempe( 2020 , 2 , 25 , 23 , 59 ).format( 'H at DD/MM/YYYY' );

🌐 i18n

Tempe supports internationalization by specifying the locale while formatting

import tempe from 'tempe' ; tempe( 2020 , 5 , 13 ).format( 'DD MMM YYYY' , 'ja' ); tempe( 2020 , 5 , 13 ).format( 'DD MMM YYYY' , 'vi' ); tempe( 2020 , 5 , 13 ).format( 'DD MMM YYYY' , 'id' );

Calendar Types

Meanwhile, some locale have their own default calendar type. For example, if you're using a Thailand locale it will generate a Buddhist calendar that show a different year than standard gregorian calendar.

tempe( 2020 , 5 , 13 ).format( 'DD MMM YYYY' , 'th' );

You can change it by providing the calendar type in the third optional parameter of format() function.

tempe( 2020 , 5 , 13 ).format( 'DD MMM YYYY' , 'th' , 'gregory' ); tempe( 2020 , 5 , 13 ).format( 'DD MMM YYYY' , 'id' , 'islamic' );

Possible values for this parameter includes:

"buddhist"

"chinese"

"coptic"

"ethiopia"

"ethiopic"

"gregory"

"hebrew"

"indian"

"islamic"

"iso8601"

"japanese"

"persian"

"roc"

This is an optional parameter. By leaving this parameter empty, the date will be generated using the default type of provided locale.

📝 List of all available formats

Format Output Description YY 18 Two-digit year YYYY 2018 Four-digit year M 1-12 The month, beginning at 1 MM 01-12 The month, 2-digits MMM Jan-Dec The abbreviated month name MMMM January-December The full month name D 1-31 The day of the month DD 01-31 The day of the month, 2-digits dd Sun-Sat The short name of the day of the week ddd Sunday-Saturday The name of the day of the week H 0-23 AM/PM The hour with AM/PM HH 0-23 AM/PM The hour with AM/PM h 01-12 The hour, 12-hour clock hh 01-12 The hour, 12-hour clock m 0-59 The minute mm 00-59 The minute, 2-digits s 0-59 The second ss 00-59 The second, 2-digits

This project was bootstrapped with TSDX.