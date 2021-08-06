Featherlight (2kB) helper for Javascript date formatting
Sometimes all you need is just a simple date formatting without all of those super powers.
Name is a play from tempus, Latin word meaning time and tempe an Indonesian traditional food.
$ yarn add tempe
or
$ npm install tempe --save
Use the default export, pass existing date object or you can initialize it like normal Javascript Date object.
import tempe from 'tempe';
// use tempe as Date initializer
tempe(2020, 0, 13).format('dd, DD MMM YYYY'); // "Monday, 13 Jan 2020"
// pass existing Date object to tempe
tempe(new Date(2020, 0, 13)).format('dd, DD MMM YYYY'); // "Monday, 13 Jan 2020"
// time formatting
tempe(2020, 2, 25, 23, 59).format('DD MMMM YYYY hh:mm:ss'); // "25 March 2020 23:59:00"
tempe(2020, 2, 25, 23, 59).format('H at DD/MM/YYYY'); // "11 PM at 25/03/2020"
Tempe supports internationalization by specifying the locale while formatting
import tempe from 'tempe';
tempe(2020, 5, 13).format('DD MMM YYYY', 'ja'); // "13日 6月 2020年"
tempe(2020, 5, 13).format('DD MMM YYYY', 'vi'); // "13 Tháng 6 2020"
tempe(2020, 5, 13).format('DD MMM YYYY', 'id'); // "13 Juni 2020"
Meanwhile, some locale have their own default calendar type. For example, if you're using a Thailand locale it will generate a Buddhist calendar that show a different year than standard gregorian calendar.
tempe(2020, 5, 13).format('DD MMM YYYY', 'th'); // 13 มิถุนายน พ.ศ. 2563
You can change it by providing the calendar type in the third optional parameter of
format() function.
// change calendar type to gregorian
tempe(2020, 5, 13).format('DD MMM YYYY', 'th', 'gregory' ); // 13 มิถุนายน พ.ศ. 2020
// change calendar type to islamic
tempe(2020, 5, 13).format('DD MMM YYYY', 'id', 'islamic' ); // 22 Syawal 1441 H
Possible values for this parameter includes:
"buddhist"
"chinese"
"coptic"
"ethiopia"
"ethiopic"
"gregory"
"hebrew"
"indian"
"islamic"
"iso8601"
"japanese"
"persian"
"roc"
This is an optional parameter. By leaving this parameter empty, the date will be generated using the default type of provided locale.
|Format
|Output
|Description
YY
|18
|Two-digit year
YYYY
|2018
|Four-digit year
M
|1-12
|The month, beginning at 1
MM
|01-12
|The month, 2-digits
MMM
|Jan-Dec
|The abbreviated month name
MMMM
|January-December
|The full month name
D
|1-31
|The day of the month
DD
|01-31
|The day of the month, 2-digits
dd
|Sun-Sat
|The short name of the day of the week
ddd
|Sunday-Saturday
|The name of the day of the week
H
|0-23 AM/PM
|The hour with AM/PM
HH
|0-23 AM/PM
|The hour with AM/PM
h
|01-12
|The hour, 12-hour clock
hh
|01-12
|The hour, 12-hour clock
m
|0-59
|The minute
mm
|00-59
|The minute, 2-digits
s
|0-59
|The second
ss
|00-59
|The second, 2-digits
This project was bootstrapped with TSDX.