temp-write

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Write string/buffer/stream to a random temp file

Documentation
1.6M

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

temp-write

Write string/buffer/stream to a random temp file

Install

$ npm install temp-write

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs';
import tempWrite from 'temp-write';

const filePath = tempWrite.sync('unicorn');
//=> '/var/folders/_1/tk89k8215ts0rg0kmb096nj80000gn/T/4049f192-43e7-43b2-98d9-094e6760861b'

fs.readFileSync(filePath, 'utf8');
//=> 'unicorn'

tempWrite.sync('unicorn', 'pony.png');
//=> '/var/folders/_1/tk89k8215ts0rg0kmb096nj80000gn/T/4049f192-43e7-43b2-98d9-094e6760861b/pony.png'

tempWrite.sync('unicorn', 'rainbow/cake/pony.png');
//=> '/var/folders/_1/tk89k8215ts0rg0kmb096nj80000gn/T/4049f192-43e7-43b2-98d9-094e6760861b/rainbow/cake/pony.png'

API

tempWrite(fileContent, filePath?)

Returns a Promise for the file path of the temp file.

tempWrite.sync(fileContent, filePath?)

Returns the file path of the temp file.

fileContent

Type: string | Buffer | stream.Readable

Data to write to the temp file. Streams are supported only with the async API.

filePath

Type: string\ Examples: 'img.png' 'foo/bar/baz.png'

Optionally supply a file path which is appended to the random path.

  • tempy - Get a random temporary file or directory path
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

