Write string/buffer/stream to a random temp file
$ npm install temp-write
import fs from 'node:fs';
import tempWrite from 'temp-write';
const filePath = tempWrite.sync('unicorn');
//=> '/var/folders/_1/tk89k8215ts0rg0kmb096nj80000gn/T/4049f192-43e7-43b2-98d9-094e6760861b'
fs.readFileSync(filePath, 'utf8');
//=> 'unicorn'
tempWrite.sync('unicorn', 'pony.png');
//=> '/var/folders/_1/tk89k8215ts0rg0kmb096nj80000gn/T/4049f192-43e7-43b2-98d9-094e6760861b/pony.png'
tempWrite.sync('unicorn', 'rainbow/cake/pony.png');
//=> '/var/folders/_1/tk89k8215ts0rg0kmb096nj80000gn/T/4049f192-43e7-43b2-98d9-094e6760861b/rainbow/cake/pony.png'
Returns a
Promise for the file path of the temp file.
Returns the file path of the temp file.
Type:
string | Buffer | stream.Readable
Data to write to the temp file. Streams are supported only with the async API.
Type:
string\
Examples:
'img.png'
'foo/bar/baz.png'
Optionally supply a file path which is appended to the random path.