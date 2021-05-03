Write string/buffer/stream to a random temp file

Install

$ npm install temp - write

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs' ; import tempWrite from 'temp-write' ; const filePath = tempWrite.sync( 'unicorn' ); fs.readFileSync(filePath, 'utf8' ); tempWrite.sync( 'unicorn' , 'pony.png' ); tempWrite.sync( 'unicorn' , 'rainbow/cake/pony.png' );

API

Returns a Promise for the file path of the temp file.

Returns the file path of the temp file.

fileContent

Type: string | Buffer | stream.Readable

Data to write to the temp file. Streams are supported only with the async API.

filePath

Type: string \ Examples: 'img.png' 'foo/bar/baz.png'

Optionally supply a file path which is appended to the random path.

