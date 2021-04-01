Temporary files, directories, and streams for Node.js.

Handles generating a unique file/directory name under the appropriate system temporary directory, changing the file to an appropriate mode, and supports automatic removal (if asked)

temp has a similar API to the fs module.

Node.js Compatibility

Supports v6.0.0+.

Please let me know if you have problems running it on a later version of Node.js or have platform-specific problems.

Installation

Install it using npm:

$ npm install temp

Or get it directly from: http://github.com/bruce/node-temp

Synopsis

You can create temporary files with open and openSync , temporary directories with mkdir and mkdirSync , or you can get a unique name in the system temporary directory with path .

See the API section for more details on the API of temp .

Working copies of the following examples can be found under the examples directory.

Temporary Files ( open and openSync )

To create a temporary file use open or openSync , passing them an optional prefix, suffix, or both (see below for details on affixes). The object passed to the callback (or returned) has path and fd keys:

{ path : "/path/to/file" , , fd : theFileDescriptor }

In this example we write to a temporary file and call out to grep and wc -l to determine the number of time foo occurs in the text. The temporary file is chmod'd 0600 and cleaned up automatically when the process at exit (because temp.track() is called):

var temp = require ( 'temp' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ), util = require ( 'util' ), exec = require ( 'child_process' ).exec; temp.track(); var myData = "foo

bar

foo

baz" ; temp.open( 'myprefix' , function ( err, info ) { if (!err) { fs.write(info.fd, myData, (err) => { console .log(err); }); fs.close(info.fd, function ( err ) { exec( "grep foo '" + info.path + "' | wc -l" , function ( err, stdout ) { util.puts(stdout.trim()); }); }); } });

Want Cleanup? Make sure you ask for it. ( track )

As noted in the example above, if you want temp to track the files and directories it creates and handle removing those files and directories on exit, you must call track() . The track() function is chainable, and it's recommended that you call it when requiring the module.

var temp = require ( "temp" ).track();

Why is this necessary? In pre-0.6 versions of temp, tracking was automatic. While this works great for scripts and Grunt tasks, it's not so great for long-running server processes. Since that's arguably what Node.js is for, you have to opt-in to tracking.

But it's easy.

Cleanup anytime ( cleanup , cleanupSync )

When tracking, you can run cleanup() and cleanupSync() anytime ( cleanupSync() will be run for you on process exit). An object will be returned (or passed to the callback) with cleanup counts and the file/directory tracking lists will be reset.

> temp.cleanupSync(); { files : 1 , dirs : 0 }

> temp.cleanup( function ( err, stats ) { console .log(stats); }); { files : 1 , dirs : 0 }

Note: If you're not tracking, an error ("not tracking") will be passed to the callback.

Temporary Directories ( mkdir , mkdirSync )

To create a temporary directory, use mkdir or mkdirSync , passing it an optional prefix, suffix, or both (see below for details on affixes).

In this example we create a temporary directory, write to a file within it, call out to an external program to create a PDF, and read the result. While the external process creates a lot of additional files, the temporary directory is removed automatically at exit (because temp.track() is called):

var temp = require ( 'temp' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ), util = require ( 'util' ), path = require ( 'path' ), exec = require ( 'child_process' ).exec; temp.track(); var myData = "\\starttext

Hello World

\\stoptext" ; temp.mkdir( 'pdfcreator' , function ( err, dirPath ) { var inputPath = path.join(dirPath, 'input.tex' ) fs.writeFile(inputPath, myData, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; process.chdir(dirPath); exec( "texexec '" + inputPath + "'" , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; fs.readFile(path.join(dirPath, 'input.pdf' ), function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; sys.print(data); }); }); }); });

Temporary Streams ( createWriteStream )

To create a temporary WriteStream, use 'createWriteStream', which sits on top of fs.createWriteStream . The return value is a fs.WriteStream with a path property containing the temporary file path for the stream. The path is registered for removal when temp.cleanup is called (because temp.track() is called).

var temp = require ( 'temp' ); temp.track(); var stream = temp.createWriteStream(); stream.write( "Some data" ); stream.end();

Affixes (options)

You can provide custom prefixes and suffixes when creating temporary files and directories. If you provide a string, it is used as the prefix for the temporary name. If you provide an object with prefix , suffix and dir keys, they are used for the temporary name.

Here are some examples:

"aprefix" : A simple prefix, prepended to the filename; this is shorthand for:

: A simple prefix, prepended to the filename; this is shorthand for: {prefix: "aprefix"} : A simple prefix, prepended to the filename

: A simple prefix, prepended to the filename {suffix: ".asuffix"} : A suffix, appended to the filename (especially useful when the file needs to be named with specific extension for use with an external program).

: A suffix, appended to the filename (especially useful when the file needs to be named with specific extension for use with an external program). {prefix: "myprefix", suffix: "mysuffix"} : Customize both affixes

: Customize both affixes {dir: path.join(os.tmpdir(), "myapp")} : default prefix and suffix within a new temporary directory.

: default prefix and suffix within a new temporary directory. null : Use the defaults for files and directories (prefixes "f-" and "d-" , respectively, no suffixes).

In this simple example we read a pdf , write it to a temporary file with a .pdf extension, and close it.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), temp = require ( 'temp' ); fs.readFile( '/path/to/source.pdf' , function ( err, data ) { temp.open({ suffix : '.pdf' }, function ( err, info ) { if (err) throw err; fs.write(info.fd, data, (err) => { console .log(err) }); fs.close(info.fd, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); }); });

Just a path, please ( path )

If you just want a unique name in your temporary directory, use path :

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var tempName = temp.path({ suffix : '.pdf' });

Note: The file isn't created for you, and the mode is not changed -- and it will not be removed automatically at exit. If you use path , it's all up to you.

API

interface OpenFile { path: string ; fd: number ; } interface Stats { files: number ; dirs: number ; } interface AffixOptions { prefix?: string ; suffix?: string ; dir?: string ; } function track ( value?: boolean ): typeof temp ; function mkdir ( affixes: string | AffixOptions | undefined , callback: (err: any , dirPath: string ) => void ): void ; function mkdir ( affixes?: string | AffixOptions ): Promise < string > ; function mkdirSync ( affixes?: string | AffixOptions ): string ; function open ( affixes: string | AffixOptions | undefined , callback: (err: any , result: OpenFile) => void ): void ; function open ( affixes?: string | AffixOptions ): Promise < OpenFile > ; function openSync ( affixes?: string | AffixOptions ): OpenFile ; function path ( affixes?: string | AffixOptions, defaultPrefix?: string ): string ; function cleanup ( callback: (err: any , result: Stats) => void ): void ; function cleanup ( ): Promise < Stats > ; function cleanupSync ( ): boolean | Stats ; function createWriteStream ( affixes?: string | AffixOptions ): fs . WriteStream ;

Testing

$ npm test

Contributing

You can find the repository at: http://github.com/bruce/node-temp

Issues/Feature Requests can be submitted at: http://github.com/bruce/node-temp/issues

I'd really like to hear your feedback, and I'd love to receive your pull-requests!

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2010-2014 Bruce Williams. This software is licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE for details.