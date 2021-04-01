Temporary files, directories, and streams for Node.js.
Handles generating a unique file/directory name under the appropriate system temporary directory, changing the file to an appropriate mode, and supports automatic removal (if asked)
temp has a similar API to the
fs module.
Supports v6.0.0+.
Please let me know if you have problems running it on a later version of Node.js or have platform-specific problems.
Install it using npm:
$ npm install temp
Or get it directly from: http://github.com/bruce/node-temp
You can create temporary files with
open and
openSync, temporary
directories with
mkdir and
mkdirSync, or you can get a unique name
in the system temporary directory with
path.
See the API section for more details on the API of
temp.
Working copies of the following examples can be found under the
examples directory.
open and
openSync)
To create a temporary file use
open or
openSync, passing
them an optional prefix, suffix, or both (see below for details on
affixes). The object passed to the callback (or returned) has
path and
fd keys:
{ path: "/path/to/file",
, fd: theFileDescriptor
}
In this example we write to a temporary file and call out to
grep and
wc -l to determine the number of time
foo occurs in the text. The
temporary file is chmod'd
0600 and cleaned up automatically when the
process at exit (because
temp.track() is called):
var temp = require('temp'),
fs = require('fs'),
util = require('util'),
exec = require('child_process').exec;
// Automatically track and cleanup files at exit
temp.track();
// Fake data
var myData = "foo\nbar\nfoo\nbaz";
// Process the data (note: error handling omitted)
temp.open('myprefix', function(err, info) {
if (!err) {
fs.write(info.fd, myData, (err) => {
console.log(err);
});
fs.close(info.fd, function(err) {
exec("grep foo '" + info.path + "' | wc -l", function(err, stdout) {
util.puts(stdout.trim());
});
});
}
});
track)
As noted in the example above, if you want temp to track the files and
directories it creates and handle removing those files and directories
on exit, you must call
track(). The
track() function is chainable,
and it's recommended that you call it when requiring the module.
var temp = require("temp").track();
Why is this necessary? In pre-0.6 versions of temp, tracking was automatic. While this works great for scripts and Grunt tasks, it's not so great for long-running server processes. Since that's arguably what Node.js is for, you have to opt-in to tracking.
But it's easy.
cleanup,
cleanupSync)
When tracking, you can run
cleanup() and
cleanupSync() anytime
(
cleanupSync() will be run for you on process exit). An object will
be returned (or passed to the callback) with cleanup counts and
the file/directory tracking lists will be reset.
> temp.cleanupSync();
{ files: 1,
dirs: 0 }
> temp.cleanup(function(err, stats) {
console.log(stats);
});
{ files: 1,
dirs: 0 }
Note: If you're not tracking, an error ("not tracking") will be passed to the callback.
mkdir,
mkdirSync)
To create a temporary directory, use
mkdir or
mkdirSync, passing
it an optional prefix, suffix, or both (see below for details on affixes).
In this example we create a temporary directory, write to a file
within it, call out to an external program to create a PDF, and read
the result. While the external process creates a lot of additional
files, the temporary directory is removed automatically at exit (because
temp.track() is called):
var temp = require('temp'),
fs = require('fs'),
util = require('util'),
path = require('path'),
exec = require('child_process').exec;
// Automatically track and cleanup files at exit
temp.track();
// For use with ConTeXt, http://wiki.contextgarden.net
var myData = "\\starttext\nHello World\n\\stoptext";
temp.mkdir('pdfcreator', function(err, dirPath) {
var inputPath = path.join(dirPath, 'input.tex')
fs.writeFile(inputPath, myData, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
process.chdir(dirPath);
exec("texexec '" + inputPath + "'", function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
fs.readFile(path.join(dirPath, 'input.pdf'), function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
sys.print(data);
});
});
});
});
createWriteStream)
To create a temporary WriteStream, use 'createWriteStream', which sits
on top of
fs.createWriteStream. The return value is a
fs.WriteStream with a
path property containing the temporary file
path for the stream. The
path is registered for removal when
temp.cleanup is called (because
temp.track() is called).
var temp = require('temp');
// Automatically track and cleanup files at exit
temp.track();
var stream = temp.createWriteStream();
// stream.path contains the temporary file path for the stream
stream.write("Some data");
// Maybe do some other things
stream.end();
You can provide custom prefixes and suffixes when creating temporary
files and directories. If you provide a string, it is used as the prefix
for the temporary name. If you provide an object with
prefix,
suffix and
dir keys, they are used for the temporary name.
Here are some examples:
"aprefix": A simple prefix, prepended to the filename; this is
shorthand for:
{prefix: "aprefix"}: A simple prefix, prepended to the filename
{suffix: ".asuffix"}: A suffix, appended to the filename
(especially useful when the file needs to be named with specific
extension for use with an external program).
{prefix: "myprefix", suffix: "mysuffix"}: Customize both affixes
{dir: path.join(os.tmpdir(), "myapp")}: default prefix and suffix
within a new temporary directory.
null: Use the defaults for files and directories (prefixes
"f-"
and
"d-", respectively, no suffixes).
In this simple example we read a
var fs = require('fs'),
temp = require('temp');
fs.readFile('/path/to/source.pdf', function(err, data) {
temp.open({suffix: '.pdf'}, function(err, info) {
if (err) throw err;
fs.write(info.fd, data, (err) => {
console.log(err)
});
fs.close(info.fd, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
// Do something with the file
});
});
});
path)
If you just want a unique name in your temporary directory, use
path:
var fs = require('fs');
var tempName = temp.path({suffix: '.pdf'});
// Do something with tempName
Note: The file isn't created for you, and the mode is not changed -- and it
will not be removed automatically at exit. If you use
path, it's
all up to you.
interface OpenFile {
path: string;
fd: number;
}
interface Stats {
files: number;
dirs: number;
}
interface AffixOptions {
prefix?: string;
suffix?: string;
dir?: string;
}
function track(value?: boolean): typeof temp;
function mkdir(affixes: string | AffixOptions | undefined, callback: (err: any, dirPath: string) => void): void;
function mkdir(affixes?: string | AffixOptions): Promise<string>;
function mkdirSync(affixes?: string | AffixOptions): string;
function open(affixes: string | AffixOptions | undefined, callback: (err: any, result: OpenFile) => void): void;
function open(affixes?: string | AffixOptions): Promise<OpenFile>;
function openSync(affixes?: string | AffixOptions): OpenFile;
function path(affixes?: string | AffixOptions, defaultPrefix?: string): string;
function cleanup(callback: (err: any, result: Stats) => void): void;
function cleanup(): Promise<Stats>;
function cleanupSync(): boolean | Stats;
function createWriteStream(affixes?: string | AffixOptions): fs.WriteStream;
$ npm test
You can find the repository at: http://github.com/bruce/node-temp
Issues/Feature Requests can be submitted at: http://github.com/bruce/node-temp/issues
I'd really like to hear your feedback, and I'd love to receive your pull-requests!
Copyright (c) 2010-2014 Bruce Williams. This software is licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE for details.