temaki

by ideditor
2.3.0 (see all)

🐡 An icon expansion pack for Maki

39

44

1mo ago

10

0

CC0-1.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Deprecated!
This module is now under the @ideditor scope: install @ideditor/temaki instead

Temaki

An icon expansion pack for Maki

See https://ideditor.github.io/temaki/docs for details about each icon.

What is it?

The Maki icon pack is pretty great! We use it in the iD editor and name-suggestion-index projects, but sometimes:

  • We need an icon that's out of scope for Maki
  • We don't want to wait for an icon to be added to Maki
  • We're ok with not having 11px versions

So in these situations, we can just draw something "good enough" and put it here. (Many of these icons also originally came from the scottdejonge/map-icons repo.)

The Temaki icons are a little bigger and messier than the Maki ones, but just as delicious. 😋

Design guidelines

We try to mostly follow the excellent Maki design guidelines but these icons are only available in 15px versions.

The purpose of the temaki icons is:

  • To look acceptable on 15px map pins
  • To look really great on 40px preset labels

Some other guidelines:

  • Try to snap coordinates to 1px pixel boundaries for maximum sharpness across all displays.
  • 0.5px pixel boundaries will still look sharp on retina displays.
  • Icons with anything shiny should be lit from the left (e.g. water, perfume, balloon).
  • Try to be culturally neutral (e.g. avoid letters, numbers, left-to-right writing, currency symbols).
  • Prefer solid dark shapes over stroked/outlined shapes.
  • Prefer simplicity over complexity - fewer strokes, paths, control points.
  • Prefer rounded corners and fun shapes (exceptions for serious things like weapons, security cameras).
  • It's ok to break the rules.

Contributing

Icon requests are very welcome!

License

To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.

CC0-1.0

