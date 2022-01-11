An icon expansion pack for Maki
See https://ideditor.github.io/temaki/docs for details about each icon.
The Maki icon pack is pretty great! We use it in the iD editor and name-suggestion-index projects, but sometimes:
So in these situations, we can just draw something "good enough" and put it here. (Many of these icons also originally came from the scottdejonge/map-icons repo.)
The Temaki icons are a little bigger and messier than the Maki ones, but just as delicious. 😋
We try to mostly follow the excellent Maki design guidelines but these icons are only available in 15px versions.
The purpose of the temaki icons is:
Some other guidelines:
Icon requests are very welcome!
To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.