openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tel

telnet

by Nathan Rajlich
0.0.1 (see all)

Telnet implementation for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

533

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-telnet

Telnet implementation for Node.js

Build Status

This module offers an implementation of the Telnet Protocol (RFC854), making it possible to write a telnet server that can interact with the various telnet features.

Implemented Options:

NameEventSpecification
Binary transmission'transmit binary'RFC856
Echo'echo'RFC857
Suppress Go Ahead'suppress go ahead'RFC858
Window Size'window size'RFC1073

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install telnet

Examples

var telnet = require('telnet')

telnet.createServer(function (client) {

  // make unicode characters work properly
  client.do.transmit_binary()

  // make the client emit 'window size' events
  client.do.window_size()

  // listen for the window size events from the client
  client.on('window size', function (e) {
    if (e.command === 'sb') {
      console.log('telnet window resized to %d x %d', e.width, e.height)
    }
  })

  // listen for the actual data from the client
  client.on('data', function (b) {
    client.write(b)
  })

  client.write('\nConnected to Telnet server!\n')

}).listen(23)

And then you can connect to your server using telnet(1)

$ telnet localhost
Trying ::1...
telnet: connect to address ::1: Connection refused
Trying 127.0.0.1...
Connected to localhost.
Escape character is '^]'.

Connected to Telnet server!

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial