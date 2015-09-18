Telnet implementation for Node.js

This module offers an implementation of the Telnet Protocol (RFC854), making it possible to write a telnet server that can interact with the various telnet features.

Implemented Options:

Name Event Specification Binary transmission 'transmit binary' RFC856 Echo 'echo' RFC857 Suppress Go Ahead 'suppress go ahead' RFC858 Window Size 'window size' RFC1073

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install telnet

Examples

var telnet = require ( 'telnet' ) telnet.createServer( function ( client ) { client.do.transmit_binary() client.do.window_size() client.on( 'window size' , function ( e ) { if (e.command === 'sb' ) { console .log( 'telnet window resized to %d x %d' , e.width, e.height) } }) client.on( 'data' , function ( b ) { client.write(b) }) client.write( '

Connected to Telnet server!

' ) }).listen( 23 )

And then you can connect to your server using telnet(1)

$ telnet localhost Trying ::1... telnet: connect to address ::1: Connection refused Trying 127.0.0.1... Connected to localhost. Escape character is '^]' . Connected to Telnet server!

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.