Telepat API

This is the Telepat API where all api calls are made. CRUD operations are not processed here directly. Messages are sent to the Telepat workers where CRUD operations are being taken care of along with client communication (notifications)

Quick startup guide

To start the API server all you need to do is run one command:

./bin/www

You can optionally tell the server to listen another port (default is 3000 ) by setting the environment variable PORT. The API server will try and connect to each of the services until they are available (kafka, couchbase, elasticsearch).

Configuring

There are two ways to configure: either by using the config.example.json config file (rename it into config.json) or by setting up environment variables (this method is the most convenient):

TP_MSG_QUE : Name of the messaging client you want to use. Should be the same as the exported variable in telepat-models

: Name of the messaging client you want to use. Should be the same as the exported variable in telepat-models TP_MAIN_DB : Name of the main database which to use. Should be the same as the exported variable in telepat-models

: Name of the main database which to use. Should be the same as the exported variable in telepat-models TP_PW_SALT : Password salt used for hashing passwords

Important: You need to set up the other config variables specified in the telepat-models README file for resources that you're using.

Testing

To run just the tests using mocha (make sure you have installed globally npm install mocha ):

mocha api.js in the test folder

in the test folder npm test in the root folder will also run istanbul (make sure you install it globally) code coverage tool

Notice: the testing suite automatically starts the API server but NOT the telepat workers. You should start them before running the tests.

API documentation can be found here: http://docs.telepat.io/api-docs.html