This is the Telepat API where all api calls are made. CRUD operations are not processed here directly. Messages are sent to the Telepat workers where CRUD operations are being taken care of along with client communication (notifications)
To start the API server all you need to do is run one command:
./bin/www
You can optionally tell the server to listen another port (default is
3000) by setting the environment variable PORT.
The API server will try and connect to each of the services until they are available (kafka, couchbase, elasticsearch).
There are two ways to configure: either by using the
config.example.json config file (rename it into config.json)
or by setting up environment variables (this method is the most convenient):
TP_MSG_QUE: Name of the messaging client you want to use. Should be the same as the exported variable in
telepat-models
TP_MAIN_DB: Name of the main database which to use. Should be the same as the exported variable in telepat-models
TP_PW_SALT: Password salt used for hashing passwords
Important: You need to set up the other config variables specified in the
telepat-models README file for resources
that you're using.
To run just the tests using mocha (make sure you have installed globally
npm install mocha):
mocha api.js in the test folder
npm test in the root folder will also run istanbul (make sure you install it globally) code coverage tool
Notice: the testing suite automatically starts the API server but NOT the telepat workers. You should start them before running the tests.
API documentation can be found here: http://docs.telepat.io/api-docs.html