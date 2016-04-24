openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tel

telegrambot

by Chris Brand
0.1.0 (see all)

NodeJS wrapper for Telegram Bot API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TelegramBot API

Master: Build Status

This library wraps the TelegramBot API and can be used to interact with bots generated by using BotFather

Installation

npm install telegrambot

Available Methods

All methods available on the API can be access using this library. The list of methods and expected results can be found in the Bot API document.

The methods can be used like this (wrappers):

var TelegramBot = require('telegrambot');

var api = new TelegramBot('<YOUR TOKEN HERE>');

api.getMe(callback);

api.sendMessage(opts, callback);

api.forwardMessage(opts, callback);

api.sendPhoto(opts, callback;

api.sendAudio(opts, callback);

api.sendDocument(opts, callback);

api.sendSticker(opts, callback);

api.sendVideo(opts, callback);

api.sendLocation(opts, callback);

api.sendChatAction(opts, callback);

api.sendContact(opts, callback);

api.getUserProfilePhotos(opts, callback);

api.getFile(opts, callback);

api.kickChatMember(opts, callback);

api.unbanChatMember(opts, callback);

api.answerCallbackQuery(opts, callback);

api.editMessageText(opts, callback);

api.editMessageCaption(opts, callback);

api.editMessageReplyMarkup(opts, callback);

api.answerInlineQuery(opts, callback);

api.getUpdates(opts, callback);

api.setWebhook(opts, callback);

Usage

var TelegramBot = require('telegrambot');
var fs = require('fs');

var api = new TelegramBot('<YOUR TOKEN HERE>');

api.sendMessage({ chat_id: 1, text: 'test' }, function (err, message) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(message);
});

api.sendPhoto({ chat_id: 1, photo: fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/test.jpg') }, function (err, message) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(message);
});

Using 'invoke'

The library contains an invoke call that can be used to call any API method even before it's been implemented as part of the library interface. All library calls wrap this call and serve mostly as a convenience.

var TelegramBot = require('telegrambot');
var fs = require('fs');

var api = new TelegramBot('<YOUR TOKEN HERE>');

api.invoke('getMe', {}, function (err, me) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(me);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial