This repository contains Telegram Bot API typings for Flow, TypeScript and Rust.
The types are automatically generated for all supported languages from the Telegram Bot API website.
See javascript/ folder.
See rust folder.
Source code for the type generation lives under lib/ folder.
To contribute to this project, you will need to have the following tools installed:
Once these tools are installed, you can install the required dependencies:
npm install
cargo install rustfmt --version 0.9.0
To generate new types, run the following:
npm run build
If the Telegram Bot API documentation has not changed, and you haven't done any changes to code, you should not get any diff.