Very powerful module for creating Telegram bots.
To install the stable version:
npm install --save telegram-node-bot
This assumes you are using npm as your package manager. If you don’t, you can access these files on unpkg, download them, or point your package manager to them.
First of all you need to create your bot and get Token, you can do it right in telegram, just write to @BotFather.
Now let's write simple bot!
'use strict'
const Telegram = require('telegram-node-bot')
const TelegramBaseController = Telegram.TelegramBaseController
const TextCommand = Telegram.TextCommand
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN')
class PingController extends TelegramBaseController {
/**
* @param {Scope} $
*/
pingHandler($) {
$.sendMessage('pong')
}
get routes() {
return {
'pingCommand': 'pingHandler'
}
}
}
tg.router
.when(
new TextCommand('ping', 'pingCommand'),
new PingController()
)
That's it!
I'm using something like MVC, so we have router and controllers. First you need to declare your commands and which controller will handle it. Then you need to write controllers and handle specific commands in it.
Lets say our bot has three commands: /start, /stop and /restart And we want that commands to be handled by different controllers.
Router declaration code will be like this:
tg.router
.when(new TextCommand('/start', 'startCommand'), new StartController())
.when(new TextCommand('/stop', 'stopCommand'), new StopController())
.when(new TextCommand('/restart', 'restartCommand'), new RestartController())
Probably we will have a case when user send us command we didn't know, for that case router have
otherwise function:
tg.router
.when(new TextCommand('/start', 'startCommand'), new StartController())
.when(new TextCommand('/stop', 'stopCommand'), new StopController())
.when(new TextCommand('/restart', 'restartCommand'), new RestartController())
.otherwise(new OtherwiseController())
Now all unknown commands will be handled by OtherwiseController:
class OtherwiseController extends TelegramBaseController {
handle() {
console.log('otherwise')
}
}
In this cases for all controllers will be called
handle method to handle request. But you can pass your custom handler name as second parameter to any command:
tg.router
.when(
new TextCommand('/start', 'startHandler'),
new StartController()
)
Then you must add
routes property to your controller like this:
class StartConstoller extends TelegramBaseController {
/**
* @param {Scope} $
*/
start($) {
$.sendMessage('Hello!')
}
get routes() {
return {
'startHandler': 'start'
}
}
}
You can define controller for inline queries using
inlineQuery method:
tg.router
.inlineQuery(new InlineModeController())
And controllers for callback queries using
callbackQuery:
tg.router
.callbackQuery(new CallbackQueryController())
/start
tg.router
.when(
new TextCommand('/start', 'startHandler'),
new StartController()
)
tg.router
.when(
new RegexpCommand(/test/g, 'testHandler'),
new TestController()
)
tg.router
.when(
new CustomFilterCommand($ => {
return $.message.text == 'some text'
}, 'customFilterHandler'),
new CustomFilterHandlerController()
)
You can also create your own command, just extend
BaseCommand
There are three types of controllers:
TelegramBaseController
TelegramBaseCallbackQueryController
TelegramBaseInlineQueryController
To create controller for message updates you must extend
TelegramBaseController.
If you want specific methods of your controller be called for specific commands, you should return a plain object in
routes property where key is a route and value is name of your method.
In that case
handle method will not be called and scope will be passed to your method.
Example:
class TestController extends TelegramBaseController {
get routes() {
return {
'test': 'testHandler'
}
}
}
If there are no routes defined then
handle method of your controller will be called.
There is also
before method, this method will be called after all updates and you should return the scope, you can modify scope if you want:
class TestController extends TelegramBaseController {
before(scope) {
scope.someData = true
return scope
}
}
Remember: if you want to handle command in controller you need to declare it in router.
All instances of TelegramBaseController also have private
_api property which is a reference to
TelegramApi and private
_localization property which is a reference to
Ivan
To create such controller you must extend TelegramBaseCallbackQueryController.
This controllers are very simple, they have only one method -
handle, this method will be called for all queries and instance of
CallbackQuery will be passed.
To create such controller you must extend TelegramBaseInlineQueryController.
These controllers also have
handle method which will be called for all queries and an instance of
InlineScope will be passed.
Also they its have
chosenResult method which will be called when user select some result, an instance of
ChosenInlineResult
Also as the
TelegramBaseController it has
_api and
_localization properties.
You can use long-pooling or webhooks to get updates. Long-pooling used by default. To use webhooks you need to init library like this:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN', {
webhook: {
url: 'https://61f66256.ngrok.io',
port: 3000,
host: 'localhost'
}
})
You can also create any other custom update fetcher: just extend Telegram.BaseUpdateFetcher and pass it to library:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN', {
updateFetcher: new MyUpdateFetcher()
})
By default library will create one worker per cpu. You can change it like this:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN', {
workers: 1
})
If you want run some code on main process use
tg.onMaster method:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN', {
workers: 1
})
tg.sendMessage(123, 'test message') //will be sent 2 times (one time on master and one time on worker)
tg.onMaster(() => {
tg.sendMessage(123, 'test message') //will be sent one time
})
By default library will start web admin at localhost:7777, to change that use
webAdmin properpty:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN', {
webAdmin: {
port: 1234,
host: 'localhost'
}
})
You can call api methods two ways:
Directly from tg:
tg.api.sendMessage(chatId, 'Hi')
Or if you using controllers controller will pass you context
$ that already knows current chat id, so it's more easy to use:
$.sendMessage('Hi')
All methods have required parameters and optional parameters, you can find them in api documentation If you want to pass optional parameters you should pass them as an object:
$.sendMessage('Hi', { disable_notification: true })
There is two types of scope:
Scope
InlineScope
Message controllers scope:
scope will be passed to
handle method or to your methods defined in
routes
Main feature of scope is that scope already knows current chat id, so there is no need to pass that parameter. Scope have all api methods that have chatId as their first parameter already filled.
Scope also contains some information about update.
Inline controllers scope also has all api methods filled with userId.
In message controllers scope has
runForm method.
With
$.runForm method you can create forms:
const form = {
name: {
q: 'Send me your name',
error: 'sorry, wrong input',
validator: (message, callback) => {
if(message.text) {
callback(true, message.text) //you must pass the result also
return
}
callback(false)
}
},
age: {
q: 'Send me your age',
error: 'sorry, wrong input',
validator: (message, callback) => {
if(message.text && IsNumeric(message.text)) {
callback(true, toInt(message.text))
return
}
callback(false)
}
}
}
$.runForm(form, (result) => {
console.log(result)
})
Bot will send the 'q' message to user, wait for message, validate it with your validator function and save the answer, if validation fails bot will ask again that question.
You can also do some filtering in your validator, so you can pass the result as second parameter to callback.
You can also pass keyboard to
keyboard field.
You can create menu with $.runMenu function:
$.runMenu({
message: 'Select:',
options: {
parse_mode: 'Markdown' // in options field you can pass some additional data, like parse_mode
},
'Exit': {
message: 'Do you realy want to exit?',
resizeKeyboard: true,
'yes': () => {
},
'no': () => {
}
},
'anyMatch': () => { //will be executed at any other message
}
})
Bot will create keyboard and send it with your message, when user tap button bot will call its callback, if it's submenu bot will send submenu.
Layouting menu:
You can pass the maximum number of buttons in line like this:
$.runMenu({
message: 'Select:',
layout: 2,
'test1': () => {}, //will be on first line
'test2': () => {}, //will be on first line
'test3': () => {}, //will be on second line
'test4': () => {}, //will be on second line
'test5': () => {}, //will be on third line
})
Or you can pass an array of number of buttons for each line:
$.runMenu({
message: 'Select:',
layout: [1, 2, 1, 1],
'test1': () => {}, //will be on first line
'test2': () => {}, //will be on second line
'test3': () => {}, //will be on second line
'test4': () => {}, //will be on third line
'test5': () => {}, //will be on fourth line
})
You can create inline menu using $.runInlineMenu:
$.runInlineMenu({
layout: 2, //some layouting here
method: 'sendMessage', //here you must pass the method name
params: ['text'], //here you must pass the parameters for that method
menu: [
{
text: '1', //text of the button
callback: (callbackQuery, message) => { //to your callback will be passed callbackQuery and response from method
console.log(1)
}
},
{
text: 'Exit',
message: 'Are you sure?',
layout: 2,
menu: [ //Sub menu (current message will be edited)
{
text: 'Yes!',
callback: () => {
}
},
{
text: 'No!',
callback: () => {
}
}
]
}
]
})
Messages controller scope has
waitForRequest method after calling that the next update from current user will be passed to promise.
If you send some inline keyboard after that you can call this method, pass to it string or array of string with callback data or your InlineKeyboardMarkup and then when user press button CallbackQuery will be passed to Promise
$.sendMessage('Send me your name')
$.waitForRequest
.then($ => {
$.sendMessage(`Hi ${$.message.text}!`)
})
For user:
$.setUserSession('someKey', 'some data')
.then(() => {
return $.getUserSession('someKey')
})
.then(data => {
console.log(data)
})
For chat:
$.setChatSession('someKey', 'some data')
.then(() => {
return $.getChatSession('someKey')
})
.then(data => {
console.log(data)
})
By default sessions are stored in memory, but you can store them anywhere, you need to extend
BaseStorage and pass instance of your storage to
Telegram:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN',{
storage: new MyStorage()
})
Module makes some logs during work, by default logs are written to console, but you can create your own logger if you want, you must extend
BaseLogger and pass instance of your logger to
Telegram:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN', {
logger: new MyLogger()
})
To use localization you need to pass your localization files to
Telegram, they must be like this:
{
"lang": "Ru",
"phrases": {
"startMessage": "тест"
}
}
after creating your files you need to pass them to
Telegram:
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN', {
localization: [require('./Ru.json')]
})
Now you can use them in controllers like this:
console.log(this._localization.Ru.startMessage)
You can even set the language for specific user:
this._localization.setLanguageForUser(123456, 'Ru')
Or get phrases for user:
this._localization.forUser(123456)
Lets say you have some function that you want to be in scope, now you can do that like this:
'use strict'
const Telegram = require('telegram-node-bot')
const TelegramBaseController = Telegram.TelegramBaseController
const BaseScopeExtension = Telegram.BaseScopeExtension
const tg = new Telegram.Telegram('YOUR_TOKEN')
class SumScopeExtension extends BaseScopeExtension {
process(num1, num2) {
return num1 + num2
}
get name() {
return 'sum'
}
}
class SumController extends TelegramBaseController {
/**
* @param {Scope} $
*/
sumHandler($) {
$.sendMessage($.sum($.query.num1, $.query.num2))
}
get routes() {
return {
'/sum :num1 :num2': 'sumHandler'
}
}
}
tg.router
.when(['/sum :num1 :num2'], new SumController())
tg.addScopeExtension(SumScopeExtension)
From file id:
$.sendPhoto(InputFile.byId('ID')) or $.sendPhoto('ID')
From url:
$.sendPhoto(InputFile.byUrl('URL', 'image.jpg')) or $.sendPhoto({ url: 'URL', filename: 'image.jpg'})
By path:
$.sendPhoto(InputFile.byFilePath('path/to/file')) or $.sendPhoto({ path: 'path/to/file'})
Copyright (c) 2016 Narek Abovyan
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.