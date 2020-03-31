openbase logo
telegram-mtproto

by Dmitry
1.0.5 (see all)

Telegram client api (MTProto) library

Readme

‼️ Better use @mtproto/core

telegram-mtproto

npm version

Telegram Mobile Protocol (MTProto) library in es6

About MTProto..

MTProto is the Telegram Messenger protocol "designed for access to a server API from applications running on mobile devices".

The Mobile Protocol is subdivided into three components (from the official site):

  • High-level component (API query language): defines the method whereby API queries and responses are converted to binary messages.

  • Cryptographic (authorization) layer: defines the method by which messages are encrypted prior to being transmitted through the transport protocol.

  • Transport component: defines the method for the client and the server to transmit messages over some other existing network protocol (such as, http, https, tcp, udp).

telegram-mtproto in short..

No more additional libs. The telegram-mtproto library implements the Mobile Protocol and provides all features for work with telegram protocol:

  • A high level api for server connection

  • Promise-based API

  • HTTP connections implemented in the transport layer

  • Web worker support for blazing fast crypto math works in background

  • A cipher implementation for AES and RSA encryption in the security layer

  • Both plain-text and encrypted message to communicate data with the server

  • Diffie-Hellman key exchange supported by the prime factorization function implemented in the security layer

  • MTProto TL-Schema compilation as javascript classes and functions

  • Custom async storage support for saving user data between sessions

Installation

$ npm install --save telegram-mtproto@beta

Usage

import MTProto from 'telegram-mtproto'

const phone = {
  num : '+9996620001',
  code: '22222'
}

const api = {
  layer          : 57,
  initConnection : 0x69796de9,
  api_id         : 49631
}

const server = {
  dev: true //We will connect to the test server.
}           //Any empty configurations fields can just not be specified

const client = MTProto({ server, api })

async function connect(){
  const { phone_code_hash } = await client('auth.sendCode', {
    phone_number  : phone.num,
    current_number: false,
    api_id        : 49631,
    api_hash      : 'fb050b8f6771e15bfda5df2409931569'
  })
  const { user } = await client('auth.signIn', {
    phone_number   : phone.num,
    phone_code_hash: phone_code_hash,
    phone_code     : phone.code
  })

  console.log('signed as ', user)
}

connect()

Above we used two functions from the API.

type auth.sendCode = (phone_number: string, sms_type: int,
  api_id: int, api_hash: string, lang_code: string) => {
    phone_registered: boolean,
    phone_code_hash: string,
    send_call_timeout: int,
    is_password: boolean
  }

type auth.signIn = (phone_number: string, phone_code_hash: string, phone_code: string) => {
  expires: int,
  user: User
}

More about them, as well as about many other methods, you can read in the official documentation.

Additional examples can be obtained from examples folder.

Storage

You can use your own storages like localForage for saving data. Module accepts the following interface

interface AsyncStorage {
  get(key: string): Promise<any>;
  set(key: string, value: any): Promise<void>;
  remove(...keys: string[]): Promise<void>;
  clear(): Promise<void>;
}

import { MTProto } from 'telegram-mtproto'
import { api } from './config'
import CustomStorage from './storage'

const client = MTProto({
  api,
  app: {
    storage: CustomStorage
  }
})

License

The project is released under the Mit License

