Telegram Mobile Protocol (MTProto) unofficial library in pure javascript on the Node.js platform
MTProto is the Telegram Messenger protocol "designed for access to a server API from applications running on mobile devices".
The Mobile Protocol is subdivided into three components (from the official site):
The telegram-mt-node library implements the Mobile Protocol and provides the following features:
telegram.link main project depends by this library.
$ git clone --branch=master git://github.com/enricostara/telegram-mt-node.git
$ cd telegram-mt-node
$ npm install
$ npm test
You can find an example where take an auth key on the fly and ask what is the nearest DataCenter:
$ npm run-script example
telegram-tl-node: a Telegram TypeLanguage library
get-log: a Node.js Logging Utility, easy to use and ready for production.
jsbn: a portable implementation of large-number math in pure JavaScript, enabling public-key crypto and other applications on desktop and mobile browsers.
bigint-node: the Leemon Baird BigInteger javascript library ported to Node.js
node-cryptojs-aes: A minimalist port of cryptojs javascript library to node.js, that supports AES symmetric key cryptography
The project is released under the Mit License