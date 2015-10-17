openbase logo
tmn

telegram-mt-node

by Enrico Stara
0.9.7 (see all)

Telegram MTProto library (javascript, node.js)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

telegram-mt-node

Telegram Mobile Protocol (MTProto) unofficial library in pure javascript on the Node.js platform

About MTProto..

MTProto is the Telegram Messenger protocol "designed for access to a server API from applications running on mobile devices".

The Mobile Protocol is subdivided into three components (from the official site):

  • High-level component (API query language): defines the method whereby API queries and responses are converted to binary messages.
  • Cryptographic (authorization) layer: defines the method by which messages are encrypted prior to being transmitted through the transport protocol.
  • Transport component: defines the method for the client and the server to transmit messages over some other existing network protocol (such as, http, https, tcp, udp).

telegram-mt-node in short..

The telegram-mt-node library implements the Mobile Protocol and provides the following features:

  • Both TCP and HTTP connections implemented in the transport layer
  • A cipher implementation for AES and RSA encryption in the security layer
  • Both plain-text and encrypted message to communicate data with the server
  • Diffie-Hellman key exchange supported by the prime factorization function implemented in the security layer
  • MTProto TL-Schema compilation as javascript classes and functions via telegram-tl-node dependency

telegram.link main project depends by this library.

Installation

$ git clone --branch=master git://github.com/enricostara/telegram-mt-node.git
$ cd telegram-mt-node
$ npm install

Unit Testing

$ npm test

Example

You can find an example where take an auth key on the fly and ask what is the nearest DataCenter:

$ npm run-script example

Dependencies

  • telegram-tl-node: a Telegram TypeLanguage library

  • get-log: a Node.js Logging Utility, easy to use and ready for production.

  • jsbn: a portable implementation of large-number math in pure JavaScript, enabling public-key crypto and other applications on desktop and mobile browsers.

  • bigint-node: the Leemon Baird BigInteger javascript library ported to Node.js

  • node-cryptojs-aes: A minimalist port of cryptojs javascript library to node.js, that supports AES symmetric key cryptography

License

The project is released under the Mit License

