Telegram Mobile Protocol (MTProto) unofficial library in pure javascript on the Node.js platform

About MTProto..

MTProto is the Telegram Messenger protocol "designed for access to a server API from applications running on mobile devices".

The Mobile Protocol is subdivided into three components (from the official site):

High-level component (API query language): defines the method whereby API queries and responses are converted to binary messages.

Cryptographic (authorization) layer: defines the method by which messages are encrypted prior to being transmitted through the transport protocol.

Transport component: defines the method for the client and the server to transmit messages over some other existing network protocol (such as, http, https, tcp, udp).

telegram-mt-node in short..

The telegram-mt-node library implements the Mobile Protocol and provides the following features:

Both TCP and HTTP connections implemented in the transport layer

and implemented in the transport layer A cipher implementation for AES and RSA encryption in the security layer

in the security layer Both plain-text and encrypted message to communicate data with the server

to communicate data with the server Diffie-Hellman key exchange supported by the prime factorization function implemented in the security layer

supported by the function implemented in the security layer MTProto TL-Schema compilation as javascript classes and functions via telegram-tl-node dependency

telegram.link main project depends by this library.

Installation

$ git clone --branch=master git://github.com/enricostara/telegram-mt-node.git $ cd telegram-mt-node $ npm install

Unit Testing

$ npm test

Example

You can find an example where take an auth key on the fly and ask what is the nearest DataCenter:

$ npm run-script example

Dependencies

telegram-tl-node: a Telegram TypeLanguage library

get-log: a Node.js Logging Utility, easy to use and ready for production.

jsbn: a portable implementation of large-number math in pure JavaScript, enabling public-key crypto and other applications on desktop and mobile browsers.

bigint-node: the Leemon Baird BigInteger javascript library ported to Node.js

node-cryptojs-aes: A minimalist port of cryptojs javascript library to node.js, that supports AES symmetric key cryptography

License

The project is released under the Mit License