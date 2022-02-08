openbase logo
telegram

by gram-js
2.0.14

NodeJS/Browser MTProto API Telegram client library,

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

360

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Telegram API

Average Rating

4.0/5
rohittp0
snowshoes
sunithvs

3Responsive Maintainers
3Poor Documentation
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
2Hard to Use

GramJS

A Telegram client written in JavaScript for Node.js and browsers, with its core being based on Telethon.

Obtaining your app ID and hash

  1. Follow this link, and login with your phone number.
  2. Click "API development tools".
  3. Fill in your application details. There is no need to enter any URL, and only the first two fields (app title and short name) can be modified later.
  4. Finally, click "Create application".

Running GramJS

GramJS can run on Node.js, browsers and with frameworks like React.

In browsers, GramJS will be using the localStorage to cache the layers.

To get a browser bundle of GramJS, use the following command:

NODE_ENV=production npx webpack

Using the raw API

Currently, you can call any raw API method like await client.invoke(new RequestClass(args)) . You can find all methods and types at gram.js.org.

Docs

Youu can find the docs at painor.gitbook.io/gramjs visit gram.js.org and the beta docs gram.js.org/beta to see all supported API methods and types.

Asking questions

If you have any question about GramJS, feel free to open a issue or join us at the Telegram group, @GramJSChat.

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation3
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rohit Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala, India
I am a second year computer science student.
6 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Bleeding Edge

I was building a Telegram client in ReactJs and gave this package a try, from there it was a painful journey, to make the long story short I went ahead and removed this package and used another one called @mproto/core ( which I couldn't find here at open base ). I understand that this package is leading edge and ventures into uncharted territory but I don't think that is an excuse for ill-maintained docs and hard to use API that throws unmeaning full errors. There are many holes in this that have to be fixed.

1
riginoommen
snowshoes
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

The comments below is totally unfair, gramjs is a great TG client written in TS, it's relatively up-to-date compared with other old buggy libraries, which means it can be easily integrated with modern nodejs project; furthermore, the documentation is well structured, along with a lot of examples, way better than TG official documentation, what do you expect by rating a poor documentation ? go check it out then leave some positive feedback than devaluating others' work because of your ignorance

1
painor
sunith vs
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
5 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Responsive Maintainers

We know that the telegram updates are fast and in order to use the new features in our telegram client the library must be up to date this library takes care of that. a little problem i faced is that the documentation is little poor and not a beginner friendly library in my opinion. Any way compared to other libraries this perform very well thanks to the team

0
Abhijith N T Kerala
Bio not available
1 month ago
painor Tunisia
apparently the bio shouldn't contain jokes also check out https://github.com/gram-js/gramjs
3 months ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

telegraf Modern Telegram Bot Framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
messaging-api-telegram Messaging APIs for multi-platform
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
telegraf-session-local Telegraf local sessions middleware with multiple supported storage types (Memory/FileSync/FileAsync/...) using lowdb
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
639
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ntb
node-telegram-bot-api Telegram Bot API for NodeJS
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
240K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
6
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
tba
telegram-bot-api First Telegram Bot API node.js library
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 18 Alternatives

