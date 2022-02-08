A Telegram client written in JavaScript for Node.js and browsers, with its core being based on Telethon.
GramJS can run on Node.js, browsers and with frameworks like React.
In browsers, GramJS will be using the
localStorage to cache the layers.
To get a browser bundle of GramJS, use the following command:
NODE_ENV=production npx webpack
Currently, you can call any raw API method like
await client.invoke(new RequestClass(args)) .
You can find all methods and types at gram.js.org.
If you have any question about GramJS, feel free to open a issue or join us at the Telegram group, @GramJSChat.
I was building a Telegram client in ReactJs and gave this package a try, from there it was a painful journey, to make the long story short I went ahead and removed this package and used another one called @mproto/core ( which I couldn't find here at open base ). I understand that this package is leading edge and ventures into uncharted territory but I don't think that is an excuse for ill-maintained docs and hard to use API that throws unmeaning full errors. There are many holes in this that have to be fixed.
The comments below is totally unfair, gramjs is a great TG client written in TS, it's relatively up-to-date compared with other old buggy libraries, which means it can be easily integrated with modern nodejs project; furthermore, the documentation is well structured, along with a lot of examples, way better than TG official documentation, what do you expect by rating a poor documentation ? go check it out then leave some positive feedback than devaluating others' work because of your ignorance
We know that the telegram updates are fast and in order to use the new features in our telegram client the library must be up to date this library takes care of that. a little problem i faced is that the documentation is little poor and not a beginner friendly library in my opinion. Any way compared to other libraries this perform very well thanks to the team