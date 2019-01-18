Redis powered session middleware for Telegraf.
$ npm install telegraf-session-redis
const Telegraf = require('telegraf')
const RedisSession = require('telegraf-session-redis')
const bot = new Telegraf(process.env.BOT_TOKEN)
const session = new RedisSession({
store: {
host: process.env.TELEGRAM_SESSION_HOST || '127.0.0.1',
port: process.env.TELEGRAM_SESSION_PORT || 6379
}
})
bot.use(session)
bot.on('text', (ctx) => {
ctx.session.counter = ctx.session.counter || 0
ctx.session.counter++
console.log('Session', ctx.session)
})
bot.launch()
When you have stored the session key beforehand, you can access a session without having access to a context object. This is useful when you perform OAUTH or something similar, when a REDIRECT_URI is called on your bot server.
const redisSession = new RedisSession()
// Retrieve session state by session key
redisSession.getSession(key)
.then((session) => {
console.log('Session state', session)
})
// Save session state
redisSession.saveSession(key, session)
store:
host: Redis host (default: 127.0.0.1)
port: Redis port (default: 6379)
path: Unix socket string
url: Redis url
...: Other redis connection options
property: context property name (default:
session)
ttl: session ttl in seconds (default: forever)
getSessionKey: session key resolver function
(ctx) => any)
Default implementation of
getSessionKey:
function getSessionKey (ctx) {
if (!ctx.from || !ctx.chat) {
return
}
return `${ctx.from.id}:${ctx.chat.id}`
}
To destroy a session simply set it to
null.
bot.on('text', (ctx) => {
ctx.session = null
})