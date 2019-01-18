Redis session middleware for Telegraf

Redis powered session middleware for Telegraf.

Installation

$ npm install telegraf-session-redis

Example

const Telegraf = require ( 'telegraf' ) const RedisSession = require ( 'telegraf-session-redis' ) const bot = new Telegraf(process.env.BOT_TOKEN) const session = new RedisSession({ store : { host : process.env.TELEGRAM_SESSION_HOST || '127.0.0.1' , port : process.env.TELEGRAM_SESSION_PORT || 6379 } }) bot.use(session) bot.on( 'text' , (ctx) => { ctx.session.counter = ctx.session.counter || 0 ctx.session.counter++ console .log( 'Session' , ctx.session) }) bot.launch()

When you have stored the session key beforehand, you can access a session without having access to a context object. This is useful when you perform OAUTH or something similar, when a REDIRECT_URI is called on your bot server.

const redisSession = new RedisSession() redisSession.getSession(key) .then( ( session ) => { console .log( 'Session state' , session) }) redisSession.saveSession(key, session)

API

Options

store : host : Redis host (default: 127.0.0.1) port : Redis port (default: 6379) path : Unix socket string url : Redis url ... : Other redis connection options

: property : context property name (default: session )

: context property name (default: ) ttl : session ttl in seconds (default: forever)

: session ttl in seconds (default: forever) getSessionKey : session key resolver function (ctx) => any )

Default implementation of getSessionKey :

function getSessionKey ( ctx ) { if (!ctx.from || !ctx.chat) { return } return ` ${ctx. from .id} : ${ctx.chat.id} ` }

Destroying a session

To destroy a session simply set it to null .