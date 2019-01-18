openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

telegraf-session-redis

by telegraf
5.1.0 (see all)

Redis session middleware for Telegraf

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

168

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status NPM Version js-standard-style

Redis session middleware for Telegraf

Redis powered session middleware for Telegraf.

Installation

$ npm install telegraf-session-redis

Example

const Telegraf = require('telegraf')
const RedisSession = require('telegraf-session-redis')

const bot = new Telegraf(process.env.BOT_TOKEN)

const session = new RedisSession({
  store: {
    host: process.env.TELEGRAM_SESSION_HOST || '127.0.0.1',
    port: process.env.TELEGRAM_SESSION_PORT || 6379
  }
})

bot.use(session)

bot.on('text', (ctx) => {
  ctx.session.counter = ctx.session.counter || 0
  ctx.session.counter++
  console.log('Session', ctx.session)
})

bot.launch()

When you have stored the session key beforehand, you can access a session without having access to a context object. This is useful when you perform OAUTH or something similar, when a REDIRECT_URI is called on your bot server.

const redisSession = new RedisSession()

// Retrieve session state by session key
redisSession.getSession(key)
  .then((session) => {
    console.log('Session state', session)
  })

// Save session state
redisSession.saveSession(key, session)

API

Options

  • store:
  • property: context property name (default: session)
  • ttl: session ttl in seconds (default: forever)
  • getSessionKey: session key resolver function (ctx) => any)

Default implementation of getSessionKey:

function getSessionKey (ctx) {
  if (!ctx.from || !ctx.chat) {
    return
  }
  return `${ctx.from.id}:${ctx.chat.id}`
}

Destroying a session

To destroy a session simply set it to null.

bot.on('text', (ctx) => {
  ctx.session = null
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial