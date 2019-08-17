Internationalization middleware for Telegraf.
$ npm install telegraf-i18n
const Telegraf = require('telegraf')
const TelegrafI18n = require('telegraf-i18n')
/*
yaml and json are ok
Example directory structure:
├── locales
│ ├── en.yaml
│ ├── en-US.yaml
│ ├── it.json
│ └── ru.yaml
└── bot.js
*/
const i18n = new TelegrafI18n({
defaultLanguage: 'en',
allowMissing: false, // Default true
directory: path.resolve(__dirname, 'locales')
})
// Also you can provide i18n data directly
i18n.loadLocale('en', {greeting: 'Hello!'})
const app = new Telegraf(process.env.BOT_TOKEN)
// telegraf-i18n can save current locale setting into session.
const i18n = new TelegrafI18n({
useSession: true,
defaultLanguageOnMissing: true, // implies allowMissing = true
directory: path.resolve(__dirname, 'locales')
})
app.use(Telegraf.memorySession())
app.use(i18n.middleware())
app.hears('/start', (ctx) => {
const message = ctx.i18n.t('greeting', {
username: ctx.from.username
})
return ctx.reply(message)
})
app.startPolling()
See full example.
Telegraf user context props and functions:
app.use((ctx) => {
ctx.i18n.locale() // Get current locale
ctx.i18n.locale(code) // Set current locale
ctx.i18n.t(resourceKey, [context]) // Get resource value (context will be used by template engine)
});
const { match, reply } = require('telegraf-i18n')
// In case you use custom keyboard with localized labels.
bot.hears(match('keyboard.foo'), (ctx) => ...)
//Reply helper
bot.command('help', reply('help'))