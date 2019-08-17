i18n for Telegraf

Internationalization middleware for Telegraf.

Installation

$ npm install telegraf-i18n

Example

const Telegraf = require ( 'telegraf' ) const TelegrafI18n = require ( 'telegraf-i18n' ) const i18n = new TelegrafI18n({ defaultLanguage : 'en' , allowMissing : false , directory : path.resolve(__dirname, 'locales' ) }) i18n.loadLocale( 'en' , { greeting : 'Hello!' }) const app = new Telegraf(process.env.BOT_TOKEN) const i18n = new TelegrafI18n({ useSession : true , defaultLanguageOnMissing : true , directory : path.resolve(__dirname, 'locales' ) }) app.use(Telegraf.memorySession()) app.use(i18n.middleware()) app.hears( '/start' , (ctx) => { const message = ctx.i18n.t( 'greeting' , { username : ctx.from.username }) return ctx.reply(message) }) app.startPolling()

See full example.

User context

Telegraf user context props and functions:

app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.i18n.locale() ctx.i18n.locale(code) ctx.i18n.t(resourceKey, [context]) });

Helpers