A test runner so tiny, you have to squint to see it!
If you put test scripts in
test/lib, then teenytest's CLI will run them with
zero public-API and zero configuration. That's pretty teeny, by the sound of it!
npm i --save-dev teenytest
teenytest includes a CLI, which can be run ad hoc with:
$(npm bin)/teenytest
By default, the CLI will assume your tests are in
"test/lib/**/*.js" and it
will search for a test helper in
"test/helper.js". You can specify either or
both of these by providing arguments, as well:
$(npm bin)/teenytest "test/lib/**/*.js" --helper "test/helper.js"
We prefer including our script in the
scripts section of our package.json:
"scripts": {
"test": "teenytest test/lib/**/*.test.js --helper test/helper.js"
}
With that configuration above, you could run all your tests with:
npm test
If you want to run a single test, you can just tack an additional path or glob at the end without looking at how teenytest is configured in the package.json:
npm test path/to/my.test.js
The above will ignore the glob embedded in the npm script and only run
path/to/my.test.js.
Our tests are just Node.js modules. Rather than specify your tests via a fancy
testing API, whatever your test modules sets onto
module.exports will determine
how teenytest will run the test. Modules can export either a single test
function or an object of (potentially nested) test functions.
Read on for examples.
If you export a function, that function will be run as a single test. Note that you'll get better test output if you name the function.
var assert = require('assert')
module.exports = function blueIsRed(){
assert.equal('blue', 'red')
}
The above test will fail (since
'blue' doesn't equal
'red') with output like:
TAP version 13
1..1
not ok 1 - "blueIsRed" - test #1 in `test/lib/single-function.js`
---
AssertionError: 'blue' == 'red'
at blueIsRed (teenytest/example/simple-node/test/lib/single-function.js:4:10)
at teenytest/index.js:47:9
...
at Module._compile (module.js:434:26)
...
If you export an object, you can include as many tests as you like. You can also
implement any or all of the four supported test hooks:
beforeEach,
afterEach,
beforeAll, and
afterAll.
A file with two tests and all the hooks implemented could look like:
var assert = require('assert')
module.exports = {
beforeAll: function() { console.log("I'll run once before both tests") },
beforeEach: function() { console.log("I'll run twice - once before each test") },
adds: function() { assert.equal(1 + 1, 2) },
subtracts: function() { assert.equal(4 - 2, 2) },
afterEach: function() { console.log("I'll run twice - once after each test") },
afterAll: function() { console.log("I'll run once after both tests") }
}
This will output what you might expect (be warned: using
console.log in your
actual tests will make teenytest's output unparseable by TAP reporters):
TAP version 13
1..2
I'll run once before both tests
I'll run twice - once before each test
ok 1 - "adds" - test #1 in `test/lib/exporting-an-object.js`
I'll run twice - once after each test
I'll run twice - once before each test
ok 2 - "subtracts" - test #2 in `test/lib/exporting-an-object.js`
I'll run twice - once after each test
I'll run once after both tests
Nested tests are also supported, in which any object can contain any combination of hooks, test functions, and additional sub-test objects. This makes nested teenytest modules very similar to what's possible with "BDD"-like test libraries (in what are traditionally referred to as "example groups" by RSpec, Jasmine, and Mocha parlance).
A common rationale for writing nested tests is to define one nested set of tests for each public method on a subject, for better symmetry between the test and the subject.
Let's see an example. Given this test in
test/lib/dog-test.js:
var assert = require('assert')
var Dog = require('../../lib/dog')
module.exports = {
beforeEach: function () {
this.subject = new Dog('Sam')
},
bark: {
once: function () {
assert.deepEqual(this.subject.bark(1), ['Woof #0'])
},
twice: function () {
assert.deepEqual(this.subject.bark(2), ['Woof #0', 'Woof #1'])
}
},
tag: {
frontSaysName: function () {
assert.equal(this.subject.tag('front'), 'Hi, I am Sam')
},
backSaysAddress: function () {
assert.equal(this.subject.tag('back'), 'And here is my address')
}
}
}
You'll get this output upon running
$ teenytest test/lib/dog-test.js:
TAP version 13
1..4
ok 1 - "bark once" - test #1 in `example/simple-node/test/lib/dog-test.js`
ok 2 - "bark twice" - test #2 in `example/simple-node/test/lib/dog-test.js`
ok 3 - "tag frontSaysName" - test #3 in `example/simple-node/test/lib/dog-test.js`
ok 4 - "tag backSaysAddress" - test #4 in `example/simple-node/test/lib/dog-test.js`
One thing you'll notice right away is that teenytest does not ship with its own assertion library. In teenytest, any test that throws an error will trigger a test failure. To keep things simple, the examples in teenytest use Node's built-in assert module, but keep in mind that it isn't intended for public consumption.
If you like the simplicity of the built-in assert, you might want to use its port core-assert. chai is also a very popular choice.
Any test hook or test function can also support asynchronous behavior via a callback function. To indicate that a function is asynchronous, add a callback argument to the test method.
For instance, a synchronous test could:
module.exports = function() {
require('assert').equal(1+1, 2)
}
But an asynchronous test could specify a
done argument and tell teenytest that
the test (or hook) is complete by invoking
done().
module.exports = function(done) {
process.nextTick(function(){
require('assert').equal(1+1, 2)
done()
})
}
A test failure can be triggered by either throwing an uncaught exception (which
teenytest will be listening for during each asynchronous step) or by passing an
Error as the first argument to
done.
If you would prefer to return a promise to manage asynchronous tests, take a look at the teenytest-promise plugin.
In addition to defining before & after hooks on a per test file basis, teenytest
also supports a global test helper, which it will search for by default in
test/helper.js, but can be configured with the
helperPath configuration
option in the API.
An example helper might look like this:
// make global things common across each test to save on per-test setup
global.assert = require('assert')
module.exports = {
beforeAll: function(){},
beforeEach: function(){},
afterEach: function(){},
afterAll: function(){}
}
In this case, the
beforeAll/
afterAll hooks will run only at the beginning
and the end of the entire suite (whereas the same hooks exported from a single
test file will run before or after all the tests in that same file). The
beforeEach/
afterEach hooks, meanwhile will run before and after each test
in the entire suite.
You can configure teenytest via CLI arguments or as properties of a
teenytest
object in your
package.json. A full example follows:
$(npm bin)/teenytest \
--helper test/support/helper.js \
--timeout 3000 \
--configurator config/teenytest.js \
--plugin test/support/benchmark-plugin.js \
--plugin teenytest-promise \\
"lib/**/*.test.js"
The above is equivalent to the following
package.json entry:
"teenytest": {
"testLocator": "lib/**/*.test.js",
"helper": "test/support/helper.js",
"asyncTimeout": 3000,
"configurator": "config/teenytest.js",
"plugins": [
"test/support/benchmark-plugin.js",
"teenytest-promise"
]
}
These options are available:
"test/lib/**/*.js"] - one or more globs which
teenytest should use to search for tests. May be a string or an array of strings
[]] - one or more global name filters to be applied
to all files matched by
testLocator
"test/helper.js"] - the location of your global test
helper file
5000] - the maximum timeout (in milliseconds) for any
given test in your suite
undefined] - a
require-able path which exports
a function that with parameters
(teenytest, cb). Configurator files may be used
to run custom code just before the test runner executes the test suite, register
or unregister plugins with functions provided by
teenytest.plugins, and must
invoke the provided callback
[]] - an array of
require-able paths which export
either teenytest plugin objects or no-arg functions that return plugin objects
If you'd like to run tests from specific files, you can do that by passing
testLocator as an unnamed option on the command line.
teenytest test/foo-test.js
Multiple path/glob options can be passed for
testLocator. The following will
run all tests in
test/specific-foo-test.js as well as any test file matching
the glob pattern
test/*-bar-test.js.
teenytest test/single-foo-test.js test/*-bar-test.js
If you'd like to just run one test from a file, you can do that, too!
If you have a test in
test/foo-test.js and it exports an object with functions
bar and
baz, you could tell teenytest to just run
baz with:
teenytest test/foo-test.js#baz
The
# character will split the glob on the left from the name on the right.
This can even be used across multiple tests in a wildcard glob, allowing you to
slice a CI build based on a particular concern, for instance, you could run all
audit log tests across your project's modules so long as they name the test
the same thing (e.g.
teenytest test/**/*.js#audit) to run all of them at once,
without necessarily having to split that concern into its own set of
files or directories.
Suppose you have a test in
test/bar-test.js and you want to run the test on
line 14 (whether that's the line number where the function is declared, or just
some line inside the exported test function). You can run just that test with:
teenytest test/bar-test.js:14
Each
testLocator option can include one name or line number filter suffix.
The same glob may be passed multiple times with different suffixes to locate
tests matching more than one filter:
teenytest \
test/foo-test.js#red \
test/foo-test.js#blue \
test/bar-test.js:14 \
test/bar-test.js:28
The above will run tests named
red and
blue in the file
test/foo-test.js
and tests on lines 14 and 28 in the file
test/bar-test.js.
--name option
The
--name option may be used to specify a global name filter that will be
applied to every
testLocator in addition to any filter suffixes provided. The
following two commands would result in identical test runs:
teenytest \
--name=red
test/foo.test.js
test/bar.test.js#blue
test/baz.test.js:14
teenytest \
test/foo.test.js
test/foo.test.js#red
test/bar.test.js#blue
test/bar.test.js#red
test/baz.test.js:14
test/baz.test.js#red
--name may be used multiple times to specify more than one global name
filter:
teenytest --name=red --name=blue test/foo.test.js
By default, teenytest will allow 5 seconds for tests with asynchronous hooks or
test functions to run before failing the test with a timeout error. To change
this setting, set the
--timeout flag in milliseconds:
teenytest --timeout 10000
The above will set the timeout to 10 seconds.
teenytest's output is TAP13-compliant, so its output can be reported on and aggregated with numerous supported continuous integration & reporting tools.
If you're looking for code coverage, we recommend using istanbul's CLI. To get started, install istanbul locally:
npm i --save-dev istanbul
Suppose you're currently running your teeny tests with:
$(npm bin)/teenytest "lib/**/*.test.js" --helper "test/unit-helper.js"
You can now generate a coverage report for the same test run with:
$(npm bin)/istanbul cover node_modules/teenytest/bin/teenytest -- "lib/**/*.test.js" --helper "test/unit-helper.js"
Note the use of
-- before the arguments intended for teenytest itself, which
istanbul will forward along.
You could also set up both as npm scripts
so you could run either
npm test and
npm run test:cover by specifying them
in your package.json:
"scripts": {
"test": "teenytest \"lib/**/*.test.js\" --helper test/unit-helper.js",
"test:cover": "istanbul cover teenytest -- \"lib/**/*.test.js\" --helper test/unit-helper.js"
}
Most of the runtime behavior in teenytest is implemented as plugins that wrap the functions, tests, and suites defined by the user. You can register your own plugin like this:
teenytest.plugins.register({
name: 'pending',
interceptors: {
test: function (runTest, metadata, cb) {
runTest(function pendingTest(er, results) {
if (_.startsWith(metadata.name, 'pending') && results.passing) {
metadata.triggerFailure(new Error('Pending should not pass!'))
}
cb(er)
})
}
}
})
The above plugin will fail any tests whose name starts with "pending" but that actually passed. There are several types of plugins, but all of them follow the same theme of wrapping the users' own defined functions and (often nested) suites.
There are two things to keep in mind when designing a plugin: wrapper scopes and lifecycle events.
There are three scopes of specificity each plugin can attach to:
userFunction,
test, and
suite.
A
userFunction could be a hook like
beforeAll or
afterEach or an actual
test function. If your plugin should augment or observe the actual behavior of
the functions a user defines in their test listings, then you want to define a
userFunction plugin.
For example, a plugin below might be a starting point for adding promise support to teenytest:
module.exports = {
name: 'teenytest-promise',
translators: {
userFunction: function (runUserFunction, metadata, cb) {
runUserFunction(function (er, result) {
if (typeof result.value === 'object' &&
typeof result.value['then'] === 'function') {
result.value.then(
function promiseFulfilled (value) {
cb(er, value)
},
function promiseRejected (reason) {
cb(reason, null)
}
)
} else {
cb(er)
}
})
}
}
}
(The above is also the actual source listing of v1.0.0 of the teenytest-promise module.)
Not to be confused with a test function, a
test wrapper scope encompasses a
test function plus all its hooks. If your plugin is concerned with each test's
results, you probably want a
test-scoped wrapper.
An example is teenytest's built-in timeout plugin, which guards against tests that take too long:
var timeoutInMs = 1000
teenytest.plugins.register({
name: 'teenytest-timeout',
supervisors: {
test: function (runTest, metadata, cb) {
var timedOut = false
var timer = setTimeout(function outtaTime () {
timedOut = true
cb(new Error('Test timed out! (timeout: ' + timeoutInMs + 'ms)'))
}, timeoutInMs)
runTest(function timerWrappedCallback (er) {
if (!timedOut) {
clearTimeout(timer)
cb(er)
}
})
}
}
})
Finally, plugins can also wrap the execution of entire suites of tests using the
suite scope. This scope is most often necessary when your plugin wants to
comprehend the overall test suite as a tree, and wants to visit each of the
suites as nodes on the tree.
This is certainly the least-used scoping, and is most likely to be needed by plugins that gather test results or report on them.
The example above defines its wrapper under
interceptors, because it needs to
run after results have been initially determined but before the results have been
logged to the console. Below are the available events to hook into:
Wrapper functions defined under a plugin's
translators property will run first,
which should enable the author to augment the behavior of the test itself. For
instance, one of the first plugins teenytest runs converts all of the user's
functions to a consistent async callback API, regardless of whether the user
function was asynchronous or not.
Wrapper functions that desire to short-circuit or affect the failure/passing
status of a test are implemented under a plugin's
supervisors key. Two examples
built into teenytest of this are a plugin that enforces a timeout for each test
and another that catches uncaught exceptions (i.e. if the user throws error
instead of passing it to the callback function).
Wrapper functions that compute results are defined under the
analyzers key of
a plugin. Teenytest ships with a built-in results plugin & store that is probably
fine for most purposes, but if you want to determine the results of your tests
some other way, you would define your own
analyzers wrappers.
It's important to note that prior to the
analyzers lifecycle event, all
callbacks pass any test failure as an initial error argument, but—because
the built-in results plugin can ensure recorded results are passed to subsequent
plugin wrappers' callbacks—any errors up to this point will be swallowed and
replaced with
null. If a subsequent plugin wrapper passes an error to its own
callback function, it will be interpreted by teenytest as a fatal error, aborting
the test run.
Sometimes a plugin that plays a supervisory role actually requires knowledge of a test's results in order to determine if a failure occurred. A classic example of this (and perhaps the only use case) are things like "pending test" features, where tests flagged as works-in-progress or "pending" should fail (because they've been marked by the user as unfinished). As a result, a pending test interceptor might trigger a failure for any pending test that passes (perhaps indicating to the user they need to write a failing test or unflag the test as no longer pending).
Reporter wrappers come after all the other plugins, using the provided results callback to write results. By default, teenytest writes out TAP13 to standard out, but a custom reporter could format results any way it likes.
While it'd be unusual to need it, if you
require('teenytest'), its exported
function looks like:
teenytest(globOfTestPaths, [options], callback)
The function takes a glob pattern describing where your tests are located and
an options object with a few simple settings. If your tests pass, the callback's
second argument will be
true. If your tests fail, it will be
false.
Here's an example test script with every option set and a comment on the defaults:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var teenytest = require('teenytest')
teenytest('test/lib/**/*.js', {
helperPath: 'test/helper.js', // module that exports test hook functions (default: null)
output: console.log, // output for writing results
cwd: process.cwd(), // base path for test globs & helper path,
asyncTimeout: 5000 // milliseconds to wait before triggering failure of async tests & hooks
}, function(er, passing) {
process.exit(!er && passing ? 0 : 1)
})
As you can see, the above script will bail with a non-zero exit code if the tests don't pass or if a fatal error occurs.
While the API is asynchronous, but both synchronous and asynchronous tests are supported.