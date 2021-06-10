openbase logo
teenyicons

by teenyicons
0.4.1 (see all)

Tiny minimal 1px icons designed to fit in the smallest places.

Documentation
115

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Why Teenyicons?

Designed on a 15x15 grid, Teenyicons easily fit in very small spaces 🤏 and maintain a crisp look

Preview: https://teenyicons.com/ (repo) or npm home teenyicons

Install

npm i teenyicons
yarn add teenyicons

Usage

Inline

Copy the SVGs you wish to use from outline and solid directories inside node_modules/teenyicons and inline them in your HTML. Use CSS's color to change the SVG's color.

<svg class="w-4 h-4 text-white" viewBox="0 0 15 15" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
  <path d="M0 1.5h1.5a6 6 0 110 12H0m7-12h4.5a3 3 0 110 6m0 0H9m2.5 0h-2m2 0a3 3 0 110 6H7" stroke="currentColor"/>
</svg>

Sprites

You can find 3 different sprites:

To use one of them, inline the sprite in your HTML or put it in some /path/to/sprite.svg and include an icon as such:

<svg class="tiny-cyan-icon">
  <!-- Inlined sprite. Possible variants are outline and solid. -->
  <use xlink:href="#variant--icon-id"/>
</svg>

<svg width="15" height="15" style="color: slateblue">
  <!-- Outline sprite -->
  <use xlink:href="teenyicons-outline-sprite.svg#outline--360"/>
</svg>

<svg class="h-5 w-5 text-gray-800">
  <!-- Solid sprite -->
  <use xlink:href="teenyicons-solid-sprite.svg#solid--globe-africa"/>
</svg>

Roadmap

  • Tests for SVG dimensions.
  • Frameworks component libraries (Vue, React, etc.)
  • Figma plugin.

Request an icon

Icon requests are very welcome. Open an issue.

License

Teenyicons is released under the MIT License.

