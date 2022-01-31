Like request , but much smaller - and with less options. Uses node-fetch under the hood. Pop it in where you would use request . Improves load and parse time of modules.

const request = require ( 'teeny-request' ).teenyRequest; request({ uri : 'http://ip.jsontest.com/' }, function ( error, response, body ) { console .log( 'error:' , error); console .log( 'statusCode:' , response && response.statusCode); console .log( 'body:' , body); });

For TypeScript, you can use @types/request .

import {teenyRequest as request} from 'teeny-request' ; import r as * from 'request' ; request({uri: 'http://ip.jsontest.com/' }, ( error: any , response: r.Response, body: any ) => { console .log( 'error:' , error); console .log( 'statusCode:' , response && response.statusCode); console .log( 'body:' , body); });

Options are limited to the following

uri

method, default GET

headers

json

qs

useQuerystring

timeout in ms

gzip

proxy

request({uri: 'http://service.com/upload' , method: 'POST' , json: {key: 'value' }}, function ( err,httpResponse,body ) { })

The callback argument gets 3 arguments:

An error when applicable (usually from http.ClientRequest object)

An response object with statusCode, a statusMessage, and a body

The third is the response body (JSON object)

Set default options for every teenyRequest call.

let defaultRequest = teenyRequest.defaults({timeout: 60000 }); defaultRequest({uri: 'http://ip.jsontest.com/' }, function ( error, response, body ) { assert.ifError(error); assert.strictEqual(response.statusCode, 200 ); console .log(body.ip); assert.notEqual(body.ip, null ); done(); });

Proxy environment variables

If environment variables HTTP_PROXY or HTTPS_PROXY are set, they are respected. NO_PROXY is currently not implemented.

Building with Webpack 4+

Since 4.0.0, Webpack uses javascript/esm for .mjs files which handles ESM more strictly compared to javascript/auto . If you get the error Can't import the named export 'PassThrough' from non EcmaScript module , please add the following to your Webpack config:

{ test : /\.mjs$/ , type : 'javascript/auto' , },

Motivation

request has a ton of options and features and is accordingly large. Requiering a module incurs load and parse time. For request , that is around 600ms.

teeny-request doesn't have any of the bells and whistles that request has, but is so much faster to load. If startup time is an issue and you don't need much beyong a basic GET and POST, you can use teeny-request .

Thanks

Special thanks to billyjacobson for suggesting the name. Please report all bugs to them. Just kidding. Please open issues.