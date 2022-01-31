Like
request, but much smaller - and with less options. Uses
node-fetch under the hood.
Pop it in where you would use
request. Improves load and parse time of modules.
const request = require('teeny-request').teenyRequest;
request({uri: 'http://ip.jsontest.com/'}, function (error, response, body) {
console.log('error:', error); // Print the error if one occurred
console.log('statusCode:', response && response.statusCode); // Print the response status code if a response was received
console.log('body:', body); // Print the JSON.
});
For TypeScript, you can use
@types/request.
import {teenyRequest as request} from 'teeny-request';
import r as * from 'request'; // Only for type declarations
request({uri: 'http://ip.jsontest.com/'}, (error: any, response: r.Response, body: any) => {
console.log('error:', error); // Print the error if one occurred
console.log('statusCode:', response && response.statusCode); // Print the response status code if a response was received
console.log('body:', body); // Print the JSON.
});
Options are limited to the following
request({uri:'http://service.com/upload', method:'POST', json: {key:'value'}}, function(err,httpResponse,body){ /* ... */ })
The callback argument gets 3 arguments:
Set default options for every
teenyRequest call.
let defaultRequest = teenyRequest.defaults({timeout: 60000});
defaultRequest({uri: 'http://ip.jsontest.com/'}, function (error, response, body) {
assert.ifError(error);
assert.strictEqual(response.statusCode, 200);
console.log(body.ip);
assert.notEqual(body.ip, null);
done();
});
If environment variables
HTTP_PROXY or
HTTPS_PROXY are set, they are respected.
NO_PROXY is currently not implemented.
Since 4.0.0, Webpack uses
javascript/esm for
.mjs files which handles ESM more strictly compared to
javascript/auto. If you get the error
Can't import the named export 'PassThrough' from non EcmaScript module, please add the following to your Webpack config:
{
test: /\.mjs$/,
type: 'javascript/auto',
},
request has a ton of options and features and is accordingly large. Requiering a module incurs load and parse time. For
request, that is around 600ms.
teeny-request doesn't have any of the bells and whistles that
request has, but is so much faster to load. If startup time is an issue and you don't need much beyong a basic GET and POST, you can use
teeny-request.
Special thanks to billyjacobson for suggesting the name. Please report all bugs to them. Just kidding. Please open issues.