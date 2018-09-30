A connection pool for tedious.

Installation

npm install tedious-connection-pool

Description

The only difference from the regular tedious API is how the connection is obtained and released. Rather than creating a connection and then closing it when finished, acquire a connection from the pool and release it when finished. Releasing resets the connection and makes in available for another use.

Once the Tedious Connection object has been acquired, the tedious API can be used with the connection as normal.

Example

var ConnectionPool = require ( 'tedious-connection-pool' ); var Request = require ( 'tedious' ).Request; var poolConfig = { min : 2 , max : 4 , log : true }; var connectionConfig = { userName : 'login' , password : 'password' , server : 'localhost' }; var pool = new ConnectionPool(poolConfig, connectionConfig); pool.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); pool.acquire( function ( err, connection ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } var request = new Request( 'select 42' , function ( err, rowCount ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } console .log( 'rowCount: ' + rowCount); connection.release(); }); request.on( 'row' , function ( columns ) { console .log( 'value: ' + columns[ 0 ].value); }); connection.execSql(request); });

When you are finished with the pool, you can drain it (close all connections).

pool.drain();

Class: ConnectionPool

new ConnectionPool(poolConfig, connectionConfig)

poolConfig {Object} the pool configuration object min {Number} The minimum of connections there can be in the pool. Default = 10 max {Number} The maximum number of connections there can be in the pool. Default = 50 idleTimeout {Number} The number of milliseconds before closing an unused connection. Default = 300000 retryDelay {Number} The number of milliseconds to wait after a connection fails, before trying again. Default = 5000 acquireTimeout {Number} The number of milliseconds to wait for a connection, before returning an error. Default = 60000 log {Boolean|Function} Set to true to have debug log written to the console or pass a function to receive the log messages. Default = undefined

{Object} the pool configuration object connectionConfig {Object} The same configuration that would be used to create a tedious Connection.

Acquire a Tedious Connection object from the pool.

callback(err, connection) {Function} Callback function

{Function} Callback function err {Object} An Error object is an error occurred trying to acquire a connection, otherwise null.

{Object} An Error object is an error occurred trying to acquire a connection, otherwise null. connection {Object} A Connection

Close all pooled connections and stop making new ones. The pool should be discarded after it has been drained.

callback() {Function} Callback function

The 'error' event is emitted when a connection fails to connect to the SQL Server. The pool will simply retry indefinitely. The application may want to handle errors in a more nuanced way.

Class: Connection

The following method is added to the Tedious Connection object.

Release the connect back to the pool to be used again