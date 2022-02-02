Tedious (node implementation of TDS)

Tedious is a pure-Javascript implementation of the TDS protocol, which is used to interact with instances of Microsoft's SQL Server. It is intended to be a fairly slim implementation of the protocol, with not too much additional functionality.

NOTE: New columns are nullable by default as of version 1.11.0

Previous behavior can be restored using config.options.enableAnsiNullDefault = false . See pull request 230.

NOTE: Default login behavior has changed slightly as of version 1.2

See the changelog for version history.

Supported TDS versions

TDS 7.4 (SQL Server 2012/2014/2016/2017)

TDS 7.3.B (SQL Server 2008 R2)

TDS 7.3.A (SQL Server 2008)

TDS 7.2 (SQL Server 2005)

TDS 7.1 (SQL Server 2000)

Installation

Node.js is a prerequisite for installing tedious. Once you have installed Node.js, installing tedious is simple:

npm install tedious

Getting Started

Documentation

More documentation and code samples are available at tediousjs.github.io/tedious/

Name

Tedious is simply derived from a fast, slightly garbled, pronunciation of the letters T, D and S.

Developer Survey

We'd like to learn more about how you use tedious:

Contributing

We welcome contributions from the community. Feel free to checkout the code and submit pull requests.

License

Copyright (c) 2010-2021 Mike D Pilsbury

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.